Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are both disciples of the “scholar” Saul Alinksy. The former wrote her Wellesley College senior thesis on his work and became penpals with him. The latter was a CIA Manchurian Candidate that was tasked with becoming a community (dis)organizer in Chicago directly reporting to domestic terrorist and CIA asset Bill Ayers, as well as allegedly teaching classes at Harvard on this Luciferian communist.

In case the reader had any doubts as to the nefarious ideologies of the author, all is dispelled upon cracking open the “masterwork;” to wit:

Alisnky learned all of his methods and plied his craft by gaining unprecedented access to the criminal underworld, and was considered the Chicago mob’s college-boy “mascot.” Most of his community (dis)organizing tactics were directly derived from mob methodologies that he greatly admired.

“I learned a hell of a lot about the uses and abuses of power from the mob, lessons that stood me in good stead later on, when I was organizing,” he told the magazine. Playboy asked if Alinsky had “any compunction about consorting with — if not actually assisting — murderers?” “None at all,” Alinsky said, “since there was nothing I could do to stop them from murdering.” Alinsky described his association with Capone as “heaven” and called the boss a public “benefactor.” “The Capone gang was actually a public utility; it supplied what the people wanted and demanded,” Alinsky said. “The man in the street wanted girls: Capone gave him girls. He wanted booze during Prohibition: Capone gave him booze.” An essay by Brooklyn-based, self-described socialist Aaron Petcoff explains the relevance of Alinky’s relationship with organized labor. “Alinsky’s experience with the CIO profoundly shaped him. Communist and socialist influence was rising in the labor movement,” Petcoff explains in the May 2017 issue of the socialist quarterly Jacobin. Source.

The technocratic dystopian mess we currently find ourselves in with radical leftism and the various psyops and false flags was in no small part made possible by Alinksy’s influence over Deep State apparatchiks like the Clinton and Biden crime families, the corrupt DC politicians and unconstitutional government agency mob culture, with Obama being quite literally a CIA confabulation creation.

What Alinsky correctly comprehended from early on was that to effectively dismantle America it would have to be done on the ultra-local level. To save America also requires similar ultra-local level organizing, but for the common good versus for some kind of deranged sociopathic power grab agenda whose endgame was hyper-centralized control.

Alinksy preached that provocations, lies and manipulations of the target demographics that the community (dis)organizer was social engineering were main means to achieve the desired outcomes. He in particular set his sights on the “ghetto” and minorities such that they believed they were being “helped” while in reality they were being egregiously used for political ends, by any means necessary.

Back in the late 60s and early 70s, Alinsky found himself in excellent company as the convergence of American radicalism was emerging with domestic terror outfits like the Weather Underground (see: Bill Ayers), crazed Columbia University ivory tower socialists in Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven who cooked up the criminal Cloward-Piven Strategy, et al. All of these forces which while not exactly dormant for all of those decades, but were slowly gathering momentum and acceptance are now converging in the hastening of the destruction of what little is left of the Constitutional Republic.

Alinksy had a profound understanding of reality inversion, as do all of his disciples.

Here is the most succinct encapsulation of his approach to bring down the USA:

PSYOP-19 has radically transformed healthcare PSYOP-19 has greatly increased poverty PSYOP-19 has greatly increased debt As PSYOP-19 waned the Alinksy’ites in DC pivoted to their false flag operations and subsequent gun grabbing Between PSYOP-19, PSYOP-HYPERINFLATION-22, and PSYOP-WW3, the upcoming PSYOP-MARKET-CRASH, PSYOP-UFO, PSYOP-COLOR-REVOLUTION, and PSYOP (_________), which are all paving the way for CBDC UBI, food rations, the AI-driven X Everything App social credit score hell on earth dystopia, etc. & etc. & etc. the various psyops have dramatically increased rapidly since 2020 Between CRT, LBGTQ+, the sexual mutilation and mass vaccine poisoning of children, “climate change,” and unionized communist school boards teaching everything but the Constitution and basic education while indoctrinating leftist brainwashing, education is a dumpster fire by design with aptitude scores plummeting across the board Religion is daily being attacked, and when PSYOP-19 was rolled out churches were shuttered while Walmart and other big box stores, strip clubs, and CIA handled online retailers like Amazon were enriching themselves like never before Class Warfare has been socially engineered even before Trump served as the best divide and conquer accelerant in recent American history, with both the Chinese Communist Party, the CIA and NWO globopedo puppets like George Soros directly and indirectly funding and supporting organizations like BLM and ANTIFA, with BigTech and MSM, politicians et al. labelling anyone that was against their radical agendas a racist and “domestic terrorist”

It would not be surprising in the least if Klaus Schwab sleeps with a copy of Rules for Radicals under his pillow alongside copies of Mein Kampf and The Communist Manifesto.

If Alinksy were alive today he would be most proud of his wicked handiwork.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetChloroquine

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X