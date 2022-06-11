2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hugh Petersen's avatar
Hugh Petersen
Jun 11, 2022

I believe “climate change “ has been the biggest influencer of the idiots other than the first year of “everyone will die of Covid “. It’s absolutely amazing how many people of all races, religions, countries, etc. still fall for it. The world is full of idiots and has a minority of real thinkers. God help us!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Nostradamus's avatar
Nostradamus
Jun 11, 2022

...labelling anyone that was against their radical agendas a racist and “domestic terrorist”...

Did you hear that from Castrudeau in February 2022?

All Clown Schwab's graduates have learned mob control tactics very well....

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture