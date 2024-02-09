As this Substack has been predicting for several years now, the time will inevitably come when the carnage from the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” will be admitted by the perpetrators. But before the murderous coconspirator establishment is ordered to finally furnish their victims with The Great Bio-Democide Truth Reveal, ever increasing casualties on the ground will be observed. Many of these observations have already been made by life insurance actuaries, agencies like the BLS, various cancer grifting societies, health insurance companies, hospitals and their staff and so on and so forth.

The Truth about these Modified mRNA “vaccines” is utterly undeniable.

And now an NHS hospital whistleblower has come out with a terrifying account of all of the death and destruction they are witnessing not from any Gain of Function “pandemic,” but, rather, from the actual depopulation payload in the associated DEATHVAX™; to wit:

When all of the connections are finally made, and the risks and rewards properly weighed, the fear of losing gainful employment and the embarrassment in admitting that one was horribly conned will pale in comparison to the fear and outrage of premature death by “vaccination.”

Readers of this Substack appreciate that much of this needlessly tragic “chronic ill health” may be addressed with inexpensive repurposed drugs like Ivermectin and Fenbendazole. Instead, NHS hospitals along with all other Western hospitals prescribe expensive, harmful and ultimately ineffectual drugs to treat the very diseases that they themselves caused in the first place.

The irony here is truly staggering.

With overall vaccine uptake now plummeting, the parabolic rise in Modified mRNA “vaccine” induced turbo cancers represents BigPharma’s last remaining cash cow.

But readers of this Substack also appreciate that there may in fact be far superior ways to survive this mass bio-democide:

Etc. & etc. & etc.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

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