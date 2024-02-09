2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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John's avatar
John
Feb 9, 2024

If you steal wild bird eggs in Scotland you will go to prison for years but if your company kills a million wild birds a year with your wind turbines absolutely nothing will happen to you and if you help kill a million Scots over the next few years condemning them to horrible deaths Scottish school children will be forced to draw pretty rainbow pictures for the NHS criminals thanking them for murdering their families. Scotland doesn't have a National Health Service now it has a National Hearse Service as does everywhere else in the West.

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Steve Taylor's avatar
Steve Taylor
Feb 9, 2024

I think people are still in denial that a group of people can organise such a world event without the Government’s finding out and arresting the perpetrators.

The fact that the Government has been consistently in on the act is a bridge too far for the majority. It will take a mass cull to make people wake up, a cynic may suggest the ones to die before waking up are the vaccinated anyway. Those responsible should be locked away for good.

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