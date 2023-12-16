2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TerdFergesun's avatar
TerdFergesun
Dec 16, 2023

Unfortunately all doctors do is prescribe medications to try and cover up a symptom. I had to take my teen daughter to her first GYN appointment yesterday because of painful periods, and without even conducting an examination the doctor started offering birth control to adjust her hormones. She was not happy with me challenging her when I started asking questions about how (or even if) it would benefit my daughter, what the side effects were, what lifestyle (ie diet and exercise) changes she could make, how long she would take it.... She couldn't answer any of my questions, admitted any treatment would be trial and error until they found one "that worked", and eventually admitted that none of them would do anything about the pain or discomfort and that my daughter would still just take ibuprofen and rest more after taking the pill. I asked why she wouldn't do some more testing and try to determine a cause in order to address that rather than mask a symptom. Which made the doctor even more frustrated. I'm so thankful my girlfriend prepared me for that discussion because she knew they would just try pushing birth control on her. This issue with doctors just unthinkingly pushing treatments and looking down on their own patients isn't limited to oncologists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
Aliss Terpstra's avatar
Aliss Terpstra
Dec 16, 2023

Back in 2000, my oncologist and surgeon fired me because I refused radiation, chemo, tamoxifen or raloxifene, and wouldn't 'at least' agree to more radical surgery with removal of suspicious armpit nodes. The surgeon told me I'd likely be dead in 3-5 years without their treatment. I got well with TCM, naturopathic, frequency and dental medicine, parasite treatment, coffee enemas, and getting my mind right. Which, to them, is called 'no treatment'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
136 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture