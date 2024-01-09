In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug case study series comes one of the most impressive remission success stories yet; in this comment we have total remission despite an oncologist’s fraudulent life-expectancy estimate:

Ivermectin is good stuff indeed!

And no one should ever believe any doctor’s life expectancy-estimates, unless one wants to believe themselves into a premature grave, because the power of thought can kill you just as easily as it can cure you.

It is so impressive that this subscriber and his family made the connections, and were open minded enough to deduce the efficacy of Ivermectin in treating “vaccine” induced turbo cancers so early on in the “pandemic.”

We also know as per previous articles…

…that a combination therapy of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole would be even more effective at treating (turbo) cancers, which is precisely why the democidal powers that be do not want anyone to have access to these miraculous lifesaving drugs.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ImmunX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX Cream

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FenbenX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ChloroquineX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off DoxyX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off AlluX