Ivermectin Success Story: "Vaccine" Induced Stage 4 Turbo Cancer
In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug case study series comes one of the most impressive remission success stories yet; in this comment we have total remission despite an oncologist’s fraudulent life-expectancy estimate:
Ivermectin is good stuff indeed!
And no one should ever believe any doctor’s life expectancy-estimates, unless one wants to believe themselves into a premature grave, because the power of thought can kill you just as easily as it can cure you.
It is so impressive that this subscriber and his family made the connections, and were open minded enough to deduce the efficacy of Ivermectin in treating “vaccine” induced turbo cancers so early on in the “pandemic.”
We also know as per previous articles…
…that a combination therapy of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole would be even more effective at treating (turbo) cancers, which is precisely why the democidal powers that be do not want anyone to have access to these miraculous lifesaving drugs.
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
That's an amazing recovery. 12 mgs isn't even that big of a dose. My husband has stage 3b lung cancer (he kind of fell through the cracks at the VA because they first saw something in March but we didn't find out until November). Anyway, I started low but after reading a lot of others' experiences, I now have him on 300 mgs of fenbendazole and 36 mgs of ivermectin daily, plus the Onco Adjunct that Joe Tippens recommends. I give him milk thistle and vitamins C and D, too. He is seeing cancer doctors, too, but they haven't scheduled any treatment yet. I've had my old dog on the petdazole for a few months and his tumors definitely haven't gotten any bigger, but when I added the petmectin a couple of weeks ago, he almost completely stopped farting! No kidding. Seems it's good for the digestive system, too. Thank you, 2SG, and all of your readers who share their stories.
"Mebendazole induces apoptosis"--from Vol 6, issue 8 AUGUST 1, 2008!!! Fifteen and a flipping half years ago! How many people might have been saved, even CURED, had their 'oncologists' read this. Does make one wonder about quite a number of things.