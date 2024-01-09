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Judy Meinhold's avatar
Judy Meinhold
Jan 9, 2024

That's an amazing recovery. 12 mgs isn't even that big of a dose. My husband has stage 3b lung cancer (he kind of fell through the cracks at the VA because they first saw something in March but we didn't find out until November). Anyway, I started low but after reading a lot of others' experiences, I now have him on 300 mgs of fenbendazole and 36 mgs of ivermectin daily, plus the Onco Adjunct that Joe Tippens recommends. I give him milk thistle and vitamins C and D, too. He is seeing cancer doctors, too, but they haven't scheduled any treatment yet. I've had my old dog on the petdazole for a few months and his tumors definitely haven't gotten any bigger, but when I added the petmectin a couple of weeks ago, he almost completely stopped farting! No kidding. Seems it's good for the digestive system, too. Thank you, 2SG, and all of your readers who share their stories.

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ViaVeritasVita
Jan 9, 2024

"Mebendazole induces apoptosis"--from Vol 6, issue 8 AUGUST 1, 2008!!! Fifteen and a flipping half years ago! How many people might have been saved, even CURED, had their 'oncologists' read this. Does make one wonder about quite a number of things.

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