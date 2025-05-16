2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Te Reagan
2h

They are doing this at the same time they MAHA are promoting universal flu vaccines and personalized cancer clot shots.

MAHA talks out both sides of mouth.

Trevor Thistle
3h

It’s really not good enough. They must indefinitely ban any form of mRNA jabs at all levels. Full stop. To say it is good news that HHS is recommending not taking poison, removing it from the childhood schedule blah blah, still leaves discretion for other levels of institutional capture to push these biological weapons. It’s grotesque.

