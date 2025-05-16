This recent MAHA development regarding the Center for Disease Crimes (CDC) murderous recommendations of injecting children and pregnant women that have infection fatality rates (IFRs) of around zero with the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” is seemingly positive news…

…except that the HHS’s announcement to override the CDC’s C-19 “vaccine” guidance is far from a done deal…

…the entire Modified mRNA platform must be banned forever for all ages, just like all of the other vaccines…

…which brings us to the burgeoning C-19 VAIDS-induced turbo cancer epidemic that is also impacting children and young adults who have historically never suffered in such staggeringly high numbers from this disease …

…because injecting infants and mothers carrying their unborn children with the highly carcinogenic and permanently gene modifying SV40 promotor sequences while inducing the indefinite endogenous production of highly cytotoxic spike proteins will only drive the turbo cancer scourge ever worse, which is precisely what BigPharma wants since cancer “treatment” is their last remaining cash cow; to wit:

…and the coverups must continue until everyone is drained of their wealth as they are peacefully culled from the planet.

Which bring us to the topic of VAIDS adverse events and excess mortality data that this Substack has been diligently reporting on for many years now:

The latest cancer “treatment” expenditures data is in, and it’s worse than damning; to wit:

The BigPharma cancer “treatment” profits keep rolling in, and a large part of that 22.5% over trend $41.4 billion increase represents children and young adults.

This is not the first time that cancer rates have exploded, with the useless and deadly polio vaccine driving the very first-wave cancer epidemic:

The critical difference is that the SV40 found in the polio injections was a byproduct of the manufacturing process whereby African green monkey kidney cells that contained the highly carcinogenic SV40 were used to grow the vaccine, except that the Modified mRNA “vaccines” are not “grown” on any cells, and so this latest SV40 promotor sequence turbo cancer epidemic was always a deliberate “contamination.”

Extrapolating from the polio SV40 trend, the current second-wave turbo cancer epidemic is going to be far worse, with far more children and young adults needlessly succumbing to this VAIDS-induced disease.

But despite much of the damage already being perpetrated, one of the silver linings to all of this democide is that 11 states will now be banning the Modified mRNA “vaccines,” and this is just the start:

The other silver lining is that we already have what may very well be the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

