This Substack has been diligently tracking the “vaccine” induced global turbo cancer epidemic…

And if we follow the money — always follow the $$$ - then the cause for the turbo cancer phenomenon comes into ever sharper focus:

According to a recent Daily Mail article entitled, Global cancer phenomenon: It's not just America... the UK, Japan, South Africa and Australia are among dozens of countries suffering mystery spikes of all different kinds of tumors in young people, we know have confirmation that every single highly “vaccinated” nation is experiencing similar turbo cancer outbreaks, as well as horrifying tumor trends.

Doctors across the world are sounding the alarm over a surging epidemic of young people being diagnosed with cancers more commonly associated with the elderly. Between 1990 and 2019, cases of cancer in young people across the globe have increased by 79 percent and deaths have risen 28 percent. Studies project diagnoses will continue to rise by 31 percent and deaths will rise by 21 percent in 2030. Nearly every continent is experiencing an increase of various types of cancer in people under 50 years old, which is particularly problematic as the disease tends to be caught in later stages in this population because most doctors aren't trained to look for it in young people. The disparities of rates and types of the disease are puzzling scientists and have prompted some to kick off multi-decade research projects that will involve hundreds of thousands of people from around the world. Globally, Australia has seen the highest number of early-onset cancer diagnoses in the world, with a rate of 135 per 100,000 people. Nearby New Zealand has the second highest rate, at 119 cases in people under 50 per 100,000 people. But while breast cancer is the top disease in Australia, colon cancer ranks first in its neighbor.

Because of the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines" the incidences of young people who historically do not develop cancer is exploding. Nations alike Australia which had the most draconian lockdowns and associated “vaccine” campaigns are unsurprisingly experiencing especially tragic cancer outcomes.

Note as per the article chart that cancers start to explode shortly after the C-19 “vaccines” were foisted upon the world:

The usual coverups are invoked:

Daniel Huang, a hepatologist at the National University of Singapore, told Nature: 'Many have hypothesized that things like obesity and alcohol consumption might explain some of our findings. But it looks like you need a deeper dive into the data.' More recent researchers have begun to focus on a genetic component to early-onset cancer. Some have found younger people develop more aggressive tumors than older patients, which are better at suppressing a person's immune system. Pathologist Shuji Ogino at Harvard Medical School and his colleagues have also discovered a weakened immune response in people with early-onset tumors. Still, however, the differences are subtle, Ogino said, and a clear reason cannot be determined. A new field of research is the impact on early-onset cancer by the body's microbiome, the collection of all microbes, such as bacteria, fungi, viruses, and their genes, that naturally live in the human body.

A new field of research called ‘Anything but the DEATHVAX™’ will continue to shill all kinds of bullshit, until that time when the eugenicist perpetrators behind this global mass ritual bio-suicide program decide to finally admit the horrific truth to the surviving genetically modified humans.

To tackle the epidemic, researchers are beginning to collaborate between multiple countries to explore the subject, but experts stress that decades of data is going to need to be analyzed before the true reason is revealed. Epidemiologist Barbara Cohn at the Public Health Institute in Oakland, California, said cancers can arise years after exposure to a possible carcinogen, such as cigarettes or chemicals.

Exposure to a possible carcinogen…hmmmm…like the one that suppresses the p53 protein which in turn is responsible for suppressing cancer, causes systemic inflammation, is intentionally contaminated with the highly carcinogenic simian virus 40 (SV40), and integrates into the human genome? What could that possibly be? Maybe it really is “climate change” after all?

Which is why the mainstream Medical Industrial Complex grifts and money launders billions upon billions of dollars for cancer treatments that they know do not work, while the holy grail cancer cure exists in plain sight.

Because iatrogenic democide is big business. And now that vaccines are being rejected by increasing numbers of awakening people, BigPharma’s last remaining cash cow is cancer.

Except there are far superior treatments that actually work:

Which is precisely why the powers that be do not want anyone having access to lifesaving miracle drugs like Fenbendazole and Ivermectin?

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 25mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) https://www.soothingsolutionscbd.com/product/3500mg-full-spectrum-cbd-tincture/

Fenbendazole (300mg, 7 days a week).

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week).

Removing sugars and carbohydrates from one’s diet is crucial during this protocol.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline