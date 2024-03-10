2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Rogue Soul's avatar
Rogue Soul
Mar 10, 2024

My DNA is divine scripture, eternal and whole, now and forever....

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Daniel Nagase MD's avatar
Daniel Nagase MD
Mar 10, 2024

I said so publically back in November 2021. But a few days later dr. Robert Malone told me to stop talking about it because it wasn't a significant problem.

i made the mistake of listening to him. https://rumble.com/v1nqjqw-dr.-nagase-nov-3-2021-genetic-damage-mrna.html

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