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Daniel Nagase MD's avatar
Daniel Nagase MD
Dec 8, 2023

This is a terrible thing to say I told you so... but I did on November 3, 2021. https://rumble.com/v1nqjqw-dr.-nagase-nov-3-2021-genetic-damage-mrna.html But the worst part is 5 days later, Robert Malone got on a Canadian zoom call to tell me to stop talking about genetic alterations from mRNA shots. https://danielnagase.substack.com/p/discrepancy-analysis The video with his actual words is linked.

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Michael Kramer's avatar
Michael Kramer
Dec 8, 2023

Cancer is just dead cells reproducing-go to the root of the problem, your blood. Learn Dr. Budwig's discovery of common thread. and become your own"healer" rather than be cughr up into the modern day witchcraft system ! Ivermectin has shown great promise of "cell" repair, along with Buswig protocol. Also nicotine. Dr. Paul Marik FLCCC Aliance is a great source of info.

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