2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tirion's avatar
Tirion
3h

The Trump admin's obvious cover-ups, dishonorable conduct and lack of integrity has forfeited any right to be believed on anything any more. It's all propaganda, lies and nonsense, all the time :(

Shame on them!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
ShastaBetty's avatar
ShastaBetty
29m

There is NO government agency that will give We The People total transparency on anything. I am grateful for people like you, Dane, Reinette Senum, and a few others who bring us truth regarding so many issues.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture