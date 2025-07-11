As this Substack has been exposing for many years, geoengineering is an all too real weather warfare program, with the government owning the following patents (just like they own patents for the Modified nRMA slow kill bioweapon C19 “vaccines”):

US3613992A - Weather Modification by Artificial Satellites (1971): Method for modifying wether using satellites.

US3564253A - Artificial Ion Cloud Method and Apparatus (1971): For creating artificial ion clouds to alter atmospheric conditions.

US4686605A - Method and Apparatus for Altering a Region in the Earth’s Atmosphere (1987): This patent, linked to HAARP, describes a system for altering the ionosphere.

US20060201547A1 - Hurricane and Tornado Control Device (2006): A method of disrupting or controlling the energy of hurricanes and tornadoes.

US2007012532A1 - System and Method for Wind and Water Alteration (2007): Used to control atmospheric conditions, specifically rain and wind.

And if weather warfare geoengineering were such a crazy conspiracy theory, then why was NOAA tasked with monitoring weather manipulation projects under the Weather Modification Reporting Act of 1972?

And if weather warfare geoengineering were such a crazy conspiracy theory, then why did the U.S. sign on to the international treaty known as the Environmental Modification Convention (ENMOD) in 1977, which prohibits the military or any hostile force from deploying environmental modification methods, not limited to weather manipulation, in warfare?

The ENMOD Convention includes the following:

Article 1 prohibits the use of environmental modification techniques as a means of destruction, damage, or injury to any other State Party.

The Convention defines environmental modification techniques as deliberate manipulations of natural processes affecting the earth’s biota, lithosphere, hydrosphere, atmosphere, or outer space.

The treaty entered into force for the United States on January 17, 1980, after the ratification by the Senate.

Of course, ENMOD also leverages the whole “climate change” scam back when it was called Anthropogenic Global Warming (AGW), except that now there is no warming on average, but we digress.

And the usual NWO globopedo assets like Bill Gates have been tasked with deploying this weather warfare technology (Operation Pop-Eye 2.0) in order to terraform the planet for their Great Depopulation aka Great Reset:

Now we have EPA chief Lee Zeldin promising to expose this ongoing geoengineering program, but after the whole recent Jeffrey Epstein coverup debacle who knows if he will ever be allowed to disclose the ugly truth. And while Zeldin mentioned contrails, the fact the he did not invoke the more germane term “chemtrails” does not exactly inspire confidence that this alleged forthcoming divulgence will be in good faith…

Agency acknowledges that airplane emissions can persist, spread, and form cloud cover, but it frames the impact as minimal and avoids directly stating that they block the sun or obscure the sky

by Jon Fleetwood

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released new online resources to address public questions and concerns about the topics of geoengineering and contrails.

Jet engine condensation trails contain metal nanoparticles and sulfur that form lingering lines in the troposphere that disperse and form cirrus cloud cover that blocks the sun and sky when the air is cold and wet enough.

These lines are often referred to as “chemtrails,” though the term can be misleading and imply the trails are mostly caused by independent spray apparatuses attached to aircraft.

There is ongoing debate (here) among the anti-geoengineering community as to whether the cause of these sun- and sky-blocking emissions is jet engine exhaust or independent sprayers.

The FAA, NASA, and NOAA have officially admitted that jets emit substances that linger in the sky and alter the weather.

The EPA’s new move follows the revelation that Rainmaker, a drone-based cloud seeding startup backed by Peter Thiel’s elite fellowship, had active government clearance to deploy weather-modifying chemicals over Texas just days before historic July 2025 floods killed more than 60 people.

“EPA created these new online resources to communicate everything the agency knows about the latest science, research and other information regarding contrails and geoengineering,” the Thursday press release reads. “EPA is committed to total transparency with the American public on these topics.”

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin emphasized that Americans “have legitimate questions about contrails and geoengineering, and they deserve straight answers” and his team is “publishing everything EPA knows about these topics on these websites.”

The agency’s new online resource on condensation trails (contrails) “explains the science behind the aerial phenomenon and addresses myths and misconceptions that have persisted for decades,” according to the press release.

“The new webpage also addresses head-on various claims that these occurrences are actually an intentional release of dangerous chemicals or biological agents at high altitudes for a variety of nefarious purposes, including population control, mind control, or attempts to geoengineer Earth or modify the weather.”

It’s worth noting the EPA’s contrail resource page does state that persistent contrails “can interact with wind and clouds to form cirrus clouds” and that “persistent contrail clouds could have a small net warming effect.”

These cirrus clouds are described as “thin, wispy clouds that are common at high altitudes.”

This acknowledges that contrails can create artificial cloud cover, but the EPA downplays the scale and impact, calling it a “small net warming effect” and avoiding mention of sunlight obstruction or sky whitening, terms commonly used by critics.

The EPA has also created an online resource “focused specifically on solar geoengineering activities, which involve cooling the Earth by reflecting sunlight back to space, usually through injecting gases, like sulfur dioxide, into the upper atmosphere where they form reflective particles.”

Administrator Zeldin said his EPA “shares the significant reservations many Americans have when it comes to geoengineering activities.”

The online resource “delves into the current state of science and research surrounding geoengineering, including the potentially negative impacts it could have on the environment and human health, including depleting the ozone layer, harming crops, altering weather patterns and creating acid rain,” per the release.

It also “details what EPA has done to identify and track private actors potentially engaged in such activities.”

Moreover, it “discusses weather modification and cloud seeding, and related federal and state government actions.”

Whether the EPA’s new portal offers long-awaited transparency or calculated containment of public concern remains to be seen—but for now, the agency has officially entered the geoengineering debate it long pretended didn’t exist.

You can watch Administrator Zeldin’s announcement below.

Also, in a recent USA Watchdog article entitled, Texas Flooded by Climate Engineering Terrorists – Dane Wigington, the following was revealed about the tragic Texas floods:

Renowned climate engineering researcher Dane Wigington has been warning of profound damage being done to people because of climate engineering. For the latest evidence, look no further than the extreme flash flooding in Texas that happened recently with more than 100 dead and 160 still missing. Wigington says, “With this event in Texas that has just happened, the climate engineers, aka weather terrorists, overplayed their hand yet again. Now people are truly taking notice. There was nothing natural about this event. How bad does it have to get before people look up, wake up, stand up and start to talk about the all-out biological and chemical warfare taking place in our skies. Texas is a horrible event, and there are so many more like it happening all over the globe.” Wigington says the people in power are not going to stop man-made weather modification that has been covertly going on for decades. Wigington says, “We definitely have people behind the curtain who want this issue exposed. For those in power and those defense contractors such as Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, they are too committed to turn back. They will only continue to double down. Climate engineering, we are told, is a last-ditch effort to try to slow down the warming of the planet. It is actually worsening the warming of the planet and very significantly. These particles they are spraying that they are trying to use to deflect the sun’s energy are trapping more energy than they deflect. They are destroying the protective layers of the atmosphere. They are killing forests. . .. There has been 15,000 square miles of forests in Canada that have been burned up so far this year. With these particles, you get less rain, more dry lightening and more dry fire starts. These forests have been prepared to burn with ferocity. Those in power actually believe there is a benefit for incinerating northern latitude forests to put enough smoke in the air to provide temporary cooling at the cost of ensuring no one gets out of this alive. Are they that crazy? In the last two weeks, you can search ‘wildfire smoke cools the planet’ and they will find acknowledgement of what I just stated.” Wigington contends the environment is collapsing, and man-made weather modification is turbocharging the implosion. Wigington says, “It’s way worse than anything we are being old. Why would they push agendas that push climate change but mask how severe it is? They have objectives they want to carry out, but they don’t want to panic the herd either. They especially do not want the herd waking up to the fact that these covert operations of climate engineering have been going on for 80 years and have made a bad situation unthinkably worse. These operations are pounding nails into our collective coffins. This is being used for biological warfare too.” Wigington says 40 million to 60 million tons a year are being sprayed into the atmosphere. They can loot, plunder and pillage the planet forever, and they can just cool down the planet with these toxic light scattering particles. How’s that working out so far as we are circling the drain? Insects are collapsing, fisheries are collapsing, crops are collapsing and we have all these health issues. Every other commercial on TV is a Big Pharma commercial.” In closing, Wigington says, “We have circles in Washington right now stating and have stated that they see a benefit in a limited nuclear exchange to provide temporary cooling of the planet. Is that not total insanity? . .. If that happens, it will strip away any remaining ozone layer and it’s game over. We are done.”

Yes, the Intelligence-Industrial Complex — the 4th branch of government that is waging war on America from all directions, not limited to scamdemics, eugenics "EUA “vaccines” and geoengineeringc — has no issue kicking off PSYOP-WW3 under the guise of providing temporary cooling for their PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE scam precisely because they are utterly insane, and need to be stopped at once.

Which brings us to our poll du jour:

Mass arrests now.

Do NOT comply.

