The “Biden” White House is now telegraphing an escalation of their longstanding ongoing weather modification program. They are openly admitting to terraforming the planet in a bid to accelerate their Great Reset decarbonization = depopulation.

In 1972, legendary investigative journalist Seymour M. Hersh published an article in the NY Times entitled, Rainmaking Is Used As Weapon by U.S. In it, the NAZI 2.0 CIA are cited as claiming that the weather modification was “experimental”. Kind of like today’s “experimental” slow kill bioweapon injections.

Government sources, both civilian and military, said during an extensive series of interviews that the Air Force cloud seeding program has been aimed most recently at hindering movement of North Vietnamese troops and equipment and suppressing enemy antiair craft missile fire.

Cloud seeding? Where have we recently heard of this? Ah yes, the same Rockefeller errand boy psychotic that pushed the “vaccines:”

Bill Gates, “Biden” et al. are simply running the continuation of Operation Pop-Eye on a mass global scale, with particular emphasis on the West:

“What's worse,” one official asked, “dropping bombs or rain?” “According to a document contained in the Pentagon papers, Defense Department's secret history of the war, weather modification was one or seven basic options for step ping up the war that were presented on request by the Joint Chiefs of Staff to the White House in late February, 1967. The document described the weather program over Laos— officially known as Operation Pop‐Eye—as an attempt “to reduce traficability along infiltration routes.”

The illegitimate Federal government operating out of the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. is intensifying their full spectrum soft war on We the People with a new twist: a research document published on the White House website reveals the “Biden” administration is studying how to block sunlight to save the Earth from PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE.

In other words, the Club of Rome “climate” scam endgame is afoot: manufactured imaginary problem, mass fear induced reaction, and the deadly “solution.”

From “Biden” and Bill’s illicit geoengineering program to block out the sun, to the UN and WEF’s destruction of Netherland farms to their weaponized replacement migration programs to PSYOP-UKRAINE-INVASION to the forthcoming PSYOP-23/24 “pandemic” and PSYOP-MARKET-CRASH, we are now deep into the 4th Industrial Revolution and Agenda 21/2030 Agenda hell on earth dystopia.

According to the report, "Congressionally-Mandated Report on Solar Radiation Modification," the types of geoengineering methods the “Biden” administration is considering are "stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI), marine cloud brightening," and "cirrus cloud thinning."

Like all technocommunist regimes, this anti-human and anti-planetary program that the White House was ordered to push would involve government backed corporations pretending to operate in the private sector: "Such a research program would also help to prepare the United States for possible deployment of SRM (solar radiation modification) by other public or private actors."

Except that the planet is currently in a cooling cycle.

Of course, no one voted for this. But just like the “free” DEATHVAX™, the government will also fund SRM with ever more theft via taxation. Because blotting out the sun is not just for your own good, but for the greater good and safety of the collective. And if for whatever reason you refuse to pay for PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE, then the State will, within the limits of their “laws,” inflict upon your person coercion and violence.

What's worse, dropping bombs in PSYOP-UKRAINE-INVASION, injecting slow kill bioweapons in PSYOP-19, or eradicating sunshine in PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE?

And in case you require and additional proof that this is all a giant eugenics scam:

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

