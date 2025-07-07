2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

Nancy
5h

My brain can hardly handle the massive corruption that goes on

The Wise Wolf
Thank God the Maga Messiah Trump is not connected to Epstein and is definitely not hiding anything and using US gov assets to cover-up anything... Luckily there is no evidence of this... oh wait, https://www.courthousenews.com/rape-allegations-refiled-against-trump/

There is the 13 year old that came forward and claimed Epstein and Trump both raped her at a party and there are the dozens of photos of the two together, and there is still the flight-log manifest for Epstein's private plane that when it first surfaced had Trump's name on it but now somehow 'magically' thanks to everyone's reliance on digital communication instead of hard copies, his name no longer appears. In fact, I bet you cannot even find the flight log anymore online when it used to be all over the internet a few years back. The fact is, our government is full of crooked Zionists (aka SATANISTS, they DO NOT worship the Father of Christ in Zionism) and even though I voted for Trump twice I am not denying the fact the guy is a sexual deviant. Just look at the Playboy article when he was basically flat out saying he wanted to fuck his teenage daughter. Not to mention, Trump used to hang out with GG FREAKIN ALLIN, the punk rock singer who had entire albums about child rape and used to eat his own feces on stage.

