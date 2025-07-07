Longtime readers of this Substack know that child sex trafficker and blackmailer Jeffrey Epstein was an agent of Mossad and the shadowy Mega Group…

…which is precisely why the DOJ and FBI just concluded that Epstein committed suicide, and had no “client list,” as per an Axios report:

President Trump's Justice Department and FBI have concluded they have no evidence that convicted sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein blackmailed powerful figures, kept a "client list" or was murdered, according to a memo detailing the findings obtained by Axios. The administration is releasing a video — in both raw and "enhanced" versions — that it says indicates no one entered the area of the Manhattan prison where Epstein was held the night he died in 2019.

The video supports a medical examiner's finding that Epstein died by suicide, the two-page memo claims. Why it matters: The findings represent the first time Trump's administration has officially contradicted conspiracy theories about Epstein's activities and his death — theories that had been pushed by the FBI's top two officials before Trump appointed them to the bureau. As social media influencers and activists, Kash Patel (now the FBI's director) and Dan Bongino (now deputy director) were among those in MAGA world who questioned the official version of how Epstein died.

Patel and Bongino have since said Epstein killed himself. But it has become an article of faith online, especially on the right, that Epstein's crimes also implicated government officials, celebrities and business leaders — and that someone killed him to conceal them.

The memo says no one else involved in the Epstein case will be charged. (Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking and related offenses.)

If Epstein’s irrefutably documented activities were not “conspiracy theories,” then why did pretend attorney general Pam Bondi claim she was in possession of his “client list” just a few months ago?

Bondi in her own words:

So was Bondi lying a few months ago, or is she lying now?

It is important to remember that Bondi was Florida’s AG when Epstein was given a sweetheart deal after being caught with underage girls, and was allowed to continue his operations with the blessings of the FBI.

So the question remains, why was Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty of child sex trafficking, and is still in a Federal penitentiary if there were no clients?

It seems that the “Johns” are once again being protected, and will be allowed to skate.

Before Kash Patel became FBI director and before Dan Bongino was selected as FBI deputy director, they were both vociferously claiming that there was no possible way Epstein could have committed suicide in prison…

What we are now witnessing is a Trump administration coverup in plain sight. Unless, of course, one is to believe the lone sex trafficker theory. And speaking of impossible “magic bullet” narratives, why has the Trump administration still not released the JFK, MLK and Diddy files that were promised to the American people many months ago?

And behind the proverbial Deep State lies another entity that recruited and handled Epstein and Maxwell:

And if Trump and his administration are not being blackmailed, then they certainly appreciate just how valuable the blackmail troves really are:

FBI image of Epstein blackmail evidence

Just to recap the Mega Group and Epstein ties:

EPSTEIN WAS MOSSAD. THE EVIDENCE: 🇮🇱 Former Israeli intelligence officer Ari Ben-Menashe said Epstein ran a Mossad honeypot operation after being recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell. 🇮🇱 Ghislaine Maxwell’s father, Robert Maxwell, was a Mossad spy. 🇮🇱 Maxwell’s business partner was Charles Bronfman, a co-founder of the Mega Group. 🇮🇱 The Mega Group is an exclusive club of Jewish billionaires funding pro-Israel causes. 🇮🇱 Maria Farmer, the first victim to report Epstein, said his entire network was run by Jewish supremacists who racially abused her and that the operation was led by the Mega Group. 🇮🇱 One of its co-founders, Victoria’s Secret owner Les Wexner, gave Epstein his $77 million Manhattan townhouse—used as the hub of his blackmail ring. 🇮🇱 Wexner was Epstein’s only known client and the apparent source of his wealth. 🇮🇱 Epstein got his job at Bear Stearns in 1970 through Alan Greenberg, a Mega Group member, despite having no background beyond teaching. 🇮🇱 Mega Group member Ronald Lauder is president of the World Jewish Congress and a major donor to Netanyahu’s Likud party. 🇮🇱 Epstein’s lawyer and longtime friend, Alan Dershowitz, is a staunch Zionist, author of *The Case for Israel*, and was even considered to represent Israel at the ICJ. 🇮🇱 Epstein had multiple meetings with former Israeli PM Ehud Barak in his New York apartment. 🇮🇱 Epstein and Barak were business partners in a tech company—staffed entirely by ex-Israeli intelligence operatives. 🇮🇱 Barak says he was first introduced to Epstein by ex-Israeli PM Shimon Peres, who also gave the eulogy at Robert Maxwell’s funeral. 🇮🇱 Wexner’s foundation paid Barak $2 million in 2004 for undisclosed “research.” The pattern is undeniable: Epstein’s blackmail operation was an Israeli intelligence asset, backed by powerful Zionist figures with deep ties to the Israeli government. Source

It sure seems like MAGA has taken a back seat to other nations, or perhaps the Trump administration has some 5D or even infinite dimensional chess moves to play in this tragic Epstein saga.

Let us not forget that there were actual human beings that were badly damaged and even murdered for these Mossad blackmail operations, such as one of the earliest survivors Leigh Patrick, who was found dead alone in a Palm Beach County hotel room on May 30, 2017. Or Carolyn Andriano, the young mother who helped convict Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found dead in a West Palm Beach hotel room. Or Virginia Giuffre, who spent over a decade exposing Epstein’s powerful network, only to have recently committed “suicide;” to wit:

Perhaps AG Bondi really does have far more important “work” to perform after all?:

And perhaps FBI director Patel also has far more important “work” to do?

Which brings us to our poll du jour:

Do NOT comply.

