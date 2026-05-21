This article was originally published earlier in the year, and is an excellent companion piece to the following…

…and an important treatment protocol for all (turbo) cancers at the end of this article…

by The Vigilant Fox

Dr. Paul Marik, a renowned critical care physician, has shed light on the harsh realities of chemotherapy’s ineffectiveness in treating cancer. He revealed that only “about 5% of all cancers are actually curable with chemotherapy.”

This small fraction of cancers that are chemo-responsive includes testicular cancer, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, acute lymphatic leukemia, and a short list of others. (See image below)

But for the remaining 95% of cancer cases, the prognosis is far less optimistic. Dr. Marik stated, “Chemotherapy is palliative at best,” highlighting that while chemotherapy might prolong survival by one or two months, it comes with a significant cost to the patient’s quality of life. The treatment often leads to several severe side effects, including:

Nausea and vomiting

Hair loss

Anemia

Bruising and bleeding

Skin and nail changes

Cognitive changes

Sexual and reproductive issues

Peripheral neuropathy

Edema

“Knocks out the bone marrow,” making patients immune-compromised and at risk of infection

The truly sobering detail that Dr. Marik mentioned was that despite advancements in chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and surgical treatments over the past 30 years, the overall life expectancy of a cancer patient has been extended by a measly 3.9 months.

Unlike the toxic and dangerous chemotherapy, which is more of a medieval blood letting type approach with deadly consequences versus a viable treatment, the following may truly be the holy grail cure for all (turbo) cancers that may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, various other “incurable” ailments and VAIDS adverse events, as well as gain-of-function viral releases, “vaccine” shedding, seasonal flu and even the common cold::

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

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