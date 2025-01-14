Now that the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” uptake is less than 5%, BigPharma’s last remaining cash cow is cancer, and they are incredibly desperate to maintain their extraordinarily profitable oncology business model.

Ever since the PSYOP-19 DEATHVAX™ rollout, oncology “treatment” expenditures have literally gone parabolic, perfectly coinciding with the unprecedented VAIDS-induced turbo cancer epidemic.

Last week this Substack published a trio of articles that were absolutely devastating to the Medical Industrial Complex…

The Mel Gibson article was especially disastrous for BigPharma given that it costs relatively nothing to fully cure cancer, so now the Medical Industrial Complex is in full-on panic mode:

It is totally unsurprising that the Canadian Cancer Society does not allow anyone to reply to their fraudulent X posts, or they would be badly ratioed for their lies.

Legacy Mockingbird MSM has also been activated to limit the blowback from Mel Gibson’s cancer cure truth-bombs, with the Daily Mail publishing an article entitled, Cancer breakthrough as doctor discovers pet treatment shrinks stage four tumors, in which they little choice but to admit the obvious…

A common deworming drug used in dogs and cats may help to cure cancer in humans, but doctors urge caution over the unproven method. Fenbendazole, known by its brand names Panacur and Safe-Guard, is an antiparasitic used in animals with parasites such as roundworms, hookworms, tapeworms and giardia. But in recent studies that investigated its efficacy in treating cancer in humans, researchers said it could be a 'potentially safe and effective' alternative treatment. In a video last month, Dr John Campbell — a former nurse educator in the UK — reviewed case studies from 2021 that found three patients with advanced cancer saw their tumors shrink after taking fenbendazole. He said: 'I think the drug regulators need to start looking at this as a matter of some urgency because people are dying from cancer now. 'If something is safe and effective, surely it can be accredited for human use by our national authorizing agencies pretty quickly — if they wanted to.' A handful of scientific papers have been published in recent years suggesting fenbendazole has anti-cancer properties — including a 2020 review from scientists in Tennessee, which found the drug slowed lung cancer growth in some mice with the disease. Another study from this year that reviewed six human cases where tumors shrank after taking the drug concluded fenbendazole 'stands out' as a possible new cancer therapy.

…only to bring out the usual BigPharma shills to spread FUD and disinformation:

Caroline Geraghty, a specialist cancer information nurse at Cancer Research UK, told DailyMail.com: 'There is insufficient evidence that fenbendazole can cure cancer. 'The drug has not gone through any clinical trials to find out if it is a safe or effective treatment.' She added: 'Unsubstantiated claims that fenbendazole can cure cancer are misleading and can cause harm. 'Cancer patients should treat any information promoting unconventional treatments online with caution, and always discuss with their doctor before considering new therapies.'

Except that as this Substack has reported innumerable times, there are many high quality research studies for both Fenbendazole and Ivermectin showing great efficacy in treating cancers, not to mention the hundreds of anecdotal remission cases that are featured in this Substack’s ever growing ‘subscriber success stories’ anecdotal crowdsourcing series.

Also, did the EUA C-19 deadly “vaccines” ever go through any clinical trials? But we digress…

Again, there are many research studies that were previously cited by this Substack that 100% disprove this mendacious and/or ignorant claim, “Unsubstantiated claims that fenbendazole can cure cancer are misleading and can cause harm.”

Even the article itself cited multiple studies that showed efficacy, safety, and evidence!

But what does in fact cause harm is the iatrocide associated with traditional cancer “treatments” such as chemotherapy.

In another damage control article from the Daily Mail entitled, Joe Rogan left stunned as Mel Gibson reveals astounding way three friends cured their stage 4 cancers, readers are treated to the following fear-mongering:

Experts cautioned that while early research is encouraging, fenbendazole can cause serious side effects. They also warn that shunning mainstream treatments could be deadly.

Surely, these must be the very same “experts” that claimed the Modified mRNA “vaccines” that did exactly nothing to prevent spread or attenuate symptoms while genetically modifying and transforming their recipients into walking cytotoxic VAIDS spike protein factories were “Safe and Effective,” and that everyone had to “Trust the Science.”

Shunning with extreme prejudice mainstream treatments that are considered “successful” if the tortured patient manages to somehow live anywhere from 1 to 5 years post oncology “treatment” — which for some perverse reason qualifies as some kind of unmitigated medical success — may very well be your very best bet to actual longterm survival.

The article then cited a BigPharma trial that was deliberately cancelled precisely because it showed great promise :

A 2021 study from researchers at City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center in California suggested using ivermectin alongside the anti-body anti-PD1 could could treat triple-negative breast cancer tumors in mice. However, the researchers cautioned that it's unclear if the same results can be replicated in humans and advised against taking ivermectin on its own. A team from City of Hope also started clinical trials of ivermectin alongside immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab, which has been approved for breast, lung, and endometrial cancer. However, the trial, funded by the National Cancer Institute, was withdrawn. It's unclear why the research stopped.

Actually, it is exceedingly clear why the research $topped.

And the requisite quote from the death-dealing “expert:”

Dr Susanne Arnold, associate director for clinical translation at the Markey Cancer Center in Kentucky, told The Associated Press last year that while there have been preclinical studies exploring using ivermectin and similar drugs to slow cancer cell growth in labs, this isn't the same as proving the drugs work in humans. She said: 'I know of no reports of clinical trials that yielded successful results in humans with cancer.'

Let us now review yet another published oncology case report that fully exposes this Dr. Susanne Arnold and all of her democidal colleagues for what they really are: paid off murderers trying to profit maximize for their BigPharma masters.

In a 2021 Stanford Study Case Series of three Late stage 4 entitled, Fenbendazole Enhancing Anti-Tumor Effect: A Case Series we have the following abstract:

Background: Fenbendazole (FBZ) is a cheap and readily available anti-parasitic commonly used in veterinary medicine. FBZ belongs to the benzimidazole drug class which destabilize microtubules through a mechanism similar to the anti-oncogenic vinca alkaloids. Although there are no reported cases in the literature, there have been several anecdotal stories published on website blogs with individuals praising its ability to treat a wide variety of cancers. Case Presentations: Herein we describe the cases of three patients with various genitourinary malignancies who demonstrated complete response after receiving FBZ therapy as a single or supplementary chemotherapeutic agent. In two patient scenarios, they had experienced progression of metastatic disease despite multiple lines of therapy prior to initiation of FBZ. No side effects from FBZ were reported. Conclusion: FBZ appears to be a potentially safe and effective antineoplastic agent that can be repurposed for human use in treating genitourinary malignancies. Further research is necessary to define the role of FBZ as a chemotherapeutic option.

Now you know Dr. Susanne Arnold: Complete response, or complete remission, using just Fenbendazole means that the probability of even a single stage 4 cancer patient going into full remission is 1/100,000. Factoring three patients in full remission we are now talking 100,000 cubed 10^15, which is 1 in a quadrillion probability of happening.

Also, note that there were no side effects whatsoever in these three cases.

Mel Gibson’s three friends with late stage 4 cancers going into full remission is just like the above one in a quadrillion probability!

This Substack has now published dozens upon dozens of subscriber success stories where cancers went into full remission with the administration of Fenbendazole and/or Ivermectin; hence, none of these incredible remission cases are anything but coincidences since that would constitute statistical impossibility.

BigPharma and their sponsored media quislings do not like facing the prospect of this kind of cure going mainstream, thereby putting them out of the cancer business!

So let’s all do our very best to stick it to the Medical Industrial Complex and all of their partners-in-crime by sharing far and wide the following synergistic ‘holy grail’ cancer cure:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

