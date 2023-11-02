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Queen Hotchibobo's avatar
Queen Hotchibobo
Nov 2, 2023

I kind of hate it that it’s getting attention because now they’ll work harder to make it hard to get.

They want us controlled or dead.

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
Nov 2, 2023

OK. So lets say i have some of this stuff. How much, how often, what is safe?

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