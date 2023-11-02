by Fen Ben

Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer presents Case Reports of people who have treated their own cancers along with other articles to help understand how fenbendazole works to treat cancer. Previous articles covering other cancers are in the Archives link.

Fenbendazole as a viable treatment for cancer is getting national attention.

Yesterday, podcast host Joe Rogan did a segment on fenbendazole. Who is Joe Rogan? He is the very popular host of the Joe Rogan Experience on Spotify. According to Time Magazine, each episode of the Joe Rogan Experience has an average viewership/readership of over 11 Million, making it the most popular show on Spotify. As to the reach and the power of the show, Spotify paid Rogan $200 Million for the exclusive distribution rights to the show in 2020. Click on the image above (thanks to Vigilant Fox) to hear the 3-minute discussion.

After reading some of the scientific justification for using fenbendazole to treat cancer Rogan says the quiet part out loud, “So why are there no Fenbendazole clinical trials for cancer? The answer seems rather obvious: it’s very cheap, it’s safe, and it seems to be very effective. Fenbendazole is not going to make anyone rich, and in cancer treatments, that is a non-starter.”

“What an enemy of the people,” Rogan adds. “They’re preventing information and preventing people from using things that save them.”

Items Included in All Posts

Fenbendazole vs. Mebendazole vs. Albendazole vs. Flubendazole: The benzimidazoles are very similar chemically and they have very similar mechanisms of action with respect to disrupting microtubule function, specifically defined as binding to the colchicine-sensitive site of the beta subunit of helminithic (parasite) tubulin thereby disrupting binding of that beta unit with the alpha unit of tubulin which blocks intracellular transport and glucose absorption (Guerini et al., 2019). If someone asks you how fenbendazole kills the cancer cells, the answer is in italics in the previous sentence.

The class of drugs known as benzimidazoles includes fenbendazole, mebendazole, albendazole and flubendazole. Mebendazole is the form that is approved for human use while fenbendazole is approved for veterinary use. The main difference is the cost. Mebendazole is expensive ~$555 per 100 mg pill, while fenbendazole is inexpensive ~48 cents per 222 mg free powder dose (Williams, 2019). As you may recall, albendazole is the form used to treat intestinal parasites in India and these cost 2 cents per pill. FYI, to illustrate how Americans are screwed by Big Pharma, two pills of mebendazole cost just $4 in the UK, 27 cents per 100 mg pill in India and $555 per 100 mg pill in the US.

While most of the pre-clinical research uses mebendazole, probably because it is the FDA-approved-for-humans form of fenbendazole, virtually all of the self-treating clinical reports involve the use of fenbendazole. Because the preclinical cancer studies use mebendazole (ironically the human form of fenbendazole) and humans self-treat their cancers with fenbendazole (the animal form of mebendazole) it is very reasonable to assume that mebendazole and fenbendazole are functional equivalents with respect to cancer. It would be helpful if future pre-clinical and clinical investigations simply used fenbendazole as a practical matter. For the purposes of this Substack, fenbendazole, mebendazole and albendazole are used interchangably.

Where to get fenbendazole

In our experience and the experiences of those that write in, it appears that the three readily available brands of fenbendazole (2SG: FenbenX is the least expensive option, and identical to Panacur-C, FenBen Labs, Happy Healing Labs, etc.) are equally effective. Panacur-C can be obtained locally in pet stores, while they all can be obtained from Amazon (2SG: do NOT support the Deep State creation Amazon, which is part of the X Everything App Social Credit Score system and is leveraging to become the singular global commissary to put every other competitor out of business and control the world’s ability to purchase anything).

If you would like to report your experiences with fenbendazole you can do so privately by email fenbendazole77@gmail.com or more publically in the Comments section in any of the articles. Also, if you know of people who’ve tried fenbendazole, and it didn’t work, we’d be especially interested in hearing from you now. Understanding the conditions and factors that enhance or impede the success of fenbendazole in treating cancer are valuable.

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