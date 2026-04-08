Not only is there not a single randomized controlled trial (RCT) with placebo-control for any vaccine showing either safety or efficacy, but all of these depopulation injections only confer varying degrees of risks without an iota of real-world reward, which is precisely why BigPharma went all out to destroy a doctor brave enough to irrefutably prove just how deadly these products are.

Dr. Paul Thomas’ license is revoked after publishing a study proving vaccinated children are 500% more prone to autoimmune conditions, neurodevelopmental issues, allergies & infections, compared with unvaccinated children.



Go against Big Pharma’s narrative and you are cancelled. Source

Dr. Thomas’s peer reviewed study was retracted by BigPharma’s assets not because they could disprove his findings, but because his findings were all true.

But thanks to doctors, researchers, and others that are standing up to this ongoing mass eugenics program we are now witnessing the slow motion collapse of the entire vaccine industry, with parents increasingly rejecting the Centers for Disease Crimes’s (CDC) pediatric jab schedule…

…but, also, the whole PSYOP-19 gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” op is now being shunned by the majority of the public with extreme prejudice.

And just how bad is it going for these Intelligence-Industrial Complex NWO globopedo drug pushers?

The entire vaccine scam is finally imploding:

Because when the socially engineered market finally wakes up — sadly, only after much pain and suffering — the trend always eventually goes against the perpetrators:

And how about the egregious con that is the flu vaccine?

This is not a case of junk science, but the weaponization of the unsafe and ineffective ‘Trust the $cience’ in order to deliberately maim and murder; to wit:

Of course, the most evil hedge fund is pulling the strings on behalf of its NWO globopedo coconspirators, because these technocrats are hellbent on making windfall profits by radically reducing the population; in other words:

With the turbo cancer epidemic only gaining momentum now:

Just like cancer, autism, premature Alzheimer’s and dementia are also manufactured BigPharma diseases:

And just how much easier is it to have the tax slaves pay for their own iatrogenic demise such that they can then be peacefully culled while being “treated” for all of the VAIDS-induced ailments en route to total premeditated Great Reset societal collapse?

But as readers of this Substack know all too well, all of these VAIDS-induced diseases can be attenuated and even brought into full remission with the ‘holy grail’ (turbo) cancer cure in plain sight, as well as Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, including gain of function viral releases, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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