2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Stan's avatar
Stan
12h

It is indeed, great news that the “vaccine“ scam is beginning to collapse as more and more people become aware of the deadly nature behind “vaccines“. We cannot be complacent, however, until all of the key instigators, planners, perpetrators, and propagators of these bio weapons are prosecuted for committing crimes against humanity. And to be clear anyone found guilty of committing crimes against humanity must be publicly hanged.

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FinemRespice's avatar
FinemRespice
11h

Because shooting the messenger always helps. He will be vindicated, in the end.

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