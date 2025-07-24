Perhaps the following question is now finally being answered by a majority of young and expecting parents…

…perhaps 63% of all young and expecting parents have finally woken up to the deadly scam that is the childhood vaccination schedule, which is nothing more than a Depopulation Agenda schedule to turn healthy children into lifelong sickly BigPharma patients with greatly reduced lifespans all based on a monumental “safe and effective” lie…

Repost: Revisiting The Major Vaccines 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · May 18, 2022 Let’s table the PSYOP-19 DEATHVAX™ since these experimental gene therapies never made it past animal trials, and for good reason, have no live attenuated or dead Covid virions in them, thus never qualifying as actual “vaccines” proper, and as such were never approved for human use, fraudulent EUA notwithstanding. Read full story

…perhaps this majority of young and expecting parents now realize that all vaccines are unsafe and ineffective and completely unnecessary, and that they are privy to actual studies that pediatricians have either never reviewed or do not want their patients’ parents to know about, like, for example, a high quality RCT study entitled, Increased risk of noninfluenza respiratory virus infections associated with receipt of inactivated influenza vaccine, which showed that flu shots increased fivefold the risk of acute respiratory infections caused by a group of noninfluenza viruses, including coronaviruses.

Maybe this 67% of young and expecting parents are revolted by this?:

Maybe this 67% of young and expecting parents now appreciate the risks versus rewards?:

Maybe this 67% of young and expecting parents do not want to sacrifice their newborns to the ritualistic infanticide being perpetrated inside hospitals and pediatrician offices?

And maybe, just maybe, this 67% of young and expecting parents do not want to enrich their pediatricians at the cost of their offspring’s health anymore?

…which brings us to some of the best news ever, because a new research study published in JAMA entitled, Vaccination Intentions During Pregnancy and Among Parents of Young Children, showed the following ‘Childhood Vaccination Intention by Parity and Childhood Vaccination Behaviors Reported by Parents’ breakdown:

What we are seeing is a trend in parents that already had a vaccinated child now rejecting childhood vaccines versus nulliparous expecting parents who were more likely to vaccinate their newborn.

The reason for these trends is obvious: pregnant parents have witnessed firsthand the severe harms caused by vaccines, and refuse to subject their newborns to anymore of this poisoning, whereas first-time expecting parents that have not yet had any experience with vaccinating poisoning their children are unaware of the harms awaiting their newborns from these eugenics injections.

The deranged vaccine-peddling researchers stated, "Given the high decisional uncertainty during pregnancy about vaccinating children after birth, there may be value in intervening during pregnancy to proactively support families with childhood vaccination decisions…”

“Experts” intervening to “support” parents in the poisoning of their newborns is exactly how the Great Depopulation is perpetrated, and if parents finally stop “trusting the $cience,” then the entire Medical-Industrial Complex iatrogenic program collapses faster than a proverbial house of cards.

Of course, the Center for Disease Crimes (CDC) is continuing to push an ever-expanding childhood vaccination schedule:

Bobby Kennedy’s foundation posted the following on X:

And Children’s Health Defense suggests parents ask the following:

And while Bobby Kennedy is making real progress:

Real winning…

…is putting an end to all vaccines forever.

Do NOT comply.

And speaking of criminals, the 35% off SALE in honor of to the husband-and-wife grifters that will soon be brought to justice has been extended through the weekend…

…please take full advantage of the EXTENDED FLASH SALE by using code REAL35 for 35% off on ALL of the lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The EXTENDED FLASH SALE ends Sunday, July 27th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code REAL35 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X