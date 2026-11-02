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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1h

Yes, this was a blatant coup attempt that luckily failed. These are the globalists who refuse to acknowledge the will of the citizens of their countries. These installed leaders are beholden to the tyranny of the EU. Hungary's Orban was the people's choice, but that disgusting whore Slutkin is happy Orban was pushed out, with her help.

This was probably a dry run for what they have planned for us here in America. They do NOT accept the results of elections, they are dictators.

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Justin Brown's avatar
Justin Brown
1h

Sadly nothing will ever happen as far as punishment

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