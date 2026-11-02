An important update to last week’s article on the constitutional power grab in Poland by EU puppet Prime Minister Donald Tusk and the attempted ousting of duly elected ultra conservative anti-communist President Karol Nawrocki…

…whereby we now have additional color on exactly who was operating in the shadows to facilitate this botched coup.

Very much like the CIA’s 2014 Ukrainian coup d'état during the Obama administration which paved the way for today’s ongoing war, we now have irrefutable proof that once again the CIA (along with their EU partners-in-crime) was behind this latest Polish crisis, bringing in their go-to ultimate Manchurian Candidate “renegade” Barack Hussein Obama to activate the violent process; to wit:

Barack Obama is a profoundly evil man and one of the main drivers of the assault on the western world… Barack Obama is now targeting Hungary and Poland because they’re rejecting open borders.



This guy really is a menace to all of humanity.



He needs to be legally jailed for life.



I’m serious. Source

Obama is quite literally a CIA creation from the ground up, precisely because he is such highly compromised asset both in terms of his past sexual activities, his direct ties to domestic terrorist and fellow CIA asset Bill Ayers who personally mentored him as a “community organizer” in Chicago, and his very own mother who was also a CIA sex operative; for example:

Etc. & etc. & etc.

And in case anyone has any doubts about Obama’s direct involvement with Poland’s political crisis:

Vital backstory on exactly how PM Tusk was installed into his current position:

You asked 👇



HOW DID TUSK GET BACK IN?



Poland has a President as well as a Prime Minister. The President is head of state, the Prime Minister runs the government day to day.



Tusk was President of the European Council in Brussels - one of the top jobs in the EU. Big salary, big prestige. He came back to Poland in 2021 to take over his old party, Civic Platform.



In October 2023 there was the general election. PiS - Law and Justice - actually got the most votes as a single party, but not a majority. Tusk put together a coalition of three - his Civic Coalition, plus Third Way, plus the Left.



Between them they had just enough seats to take power. So President Duda had to give Tusk the chance to form a government, and he became Prime Minister again in December 2023.



How did he win?



He didn’t win the conservative, working class, rural Poland. He won the big cities - Warsaw, Gdansk, Wroclaw - and he aimed his campaign at white liberal middle class women and young graduates who want to be seen as European, not Polish.



Poland has secure borders. They have no mass no experience of the difficulties that are ahead .



No immigration from Somalia, Afghanistan, places like that. Most people there have never lived with what we have lived with in England. So it’s easy to vote liberal when you don’t have to live with the consequences.



Why would he leave a cushy EU job in Brussels to go back?



Because Brussels needed him back in Warsaw. PiS were blocking EU federalism. They wanted to keep the Zloty, keep their gold, keep their borders, keep their own courts. They were a problem for Germany and Brussels.



Tusk is their man in Warsaw. Put him back in to take over the courts, take over the Tribunal, open the borders, and get Poland into the Euro.



That’s why he came back. Not for Poland - for Brussels. @D_Tarczynski have I got this about right ? Source

Additional context on this EU-CIA chaos agent:

Nearly two years ago I settled accounts with Donald Tusk unsparingly. With his actions today he has confirmed every warning I issued:



“Mr Tusk, politicians like you are the greatest threat to European nations. While you were in opposition you attacked your own country’s sovereignty with the help of the EU.



Now that you are back in power you are destroying the rule of law in Poland. Opposition figures are being hunted down and politically inconvenient court rulings are being overturned. Your media coup was illegal, and now you are threatening even more censorship on the internet. This increasingly resembles a regime.



In a single year you have committed more breaches of the rule of law than PiS dared to attempt in eight years. The EU lets you get away with all of it, because you were always Brussels’ most obedient servant.



And now you threaten to extend your work of destruction to the whole of Europe – mass migration, censorship, geopolitical escalation, wokeness, the Green Deal.



You are one of the chief architects of all of this, even if you now pretend to know nothing about it.



You are a Polish Angela Merkel. You are a Polish Ursula von der Leyen. And the worst part is that you are proud of it. That is bad for your country, Poland, and it is bad for our continent, Europe.” Source

Which brings us to the CIA’s coconspirators in the Soros network:

Senator Slotkin is a former CIA operative that was embedded into government on behalf of her Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers.

She was also part of last year’s “Seditious Six” CIA assets that released a pre-scripted videos treasonously compelling the military to refuse obeying “illegal orders" without specifying a single one of those alleged said “illegal orders” as covered in a previously published article:

There truly are no coincidences:

It’s not a coincidence that this seditious x-CIA/Politician was recently in Poland and now they’re experiencing a Colour Revolution… Last month, Elissa Slotkin brags about how she went to Poland and Hungary and "brought home the playbook to get out of 'authoritarian' governments." WTAF. 🤯



The Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland, Radosław Sikorski is celebrating the globalist coup. Here he is last month alongside Elissa Slotkin.



Are you awake yet?! Source

Of course, Slotkin’s crimes on Polish soil are grievous:

Dear Mr. President @NawrockiKn,



I would like to remind you that the United States and Poland are bound by an extradition treaty. You could utilize this mechanism to clarify the circumstances of the attempted coup and the potential involvement in it of U.S. Congresswoman @SenatorSlotkin, who herself boasts about her possible engagement in these events.



The Americans are on your side and would support a request from Poland if the gathered facts indicated her involvement.



For information: @realdonaldTrump @prezydentpl Source

Unsurprisingly, it is not just Democrats fomenting coups all over the world as they concurrently aid and abet the CIA in their various black ops money laundering schemes (e.g. the shuttered USAID still spawning metastasizing offshoot networks of NGO’s and “nonprofits” all over the world that continue unabated in their dirty works), but Republicans are equally in on it too:

And the deeper connections, with a nearly identical playbook that will soon be deployed in America:

And speaking of CIA black-ops money laundering:

🚨🚨Here it is:



Investigative Journalist Bob Cushman,

confirms money laundering scheme and every single of the Seditious Six involved:



It now appears that the six lawmakers have been found to have been heavily involved in money laundering. Investigative investigative Journalist, Bob Cushman, has just released an FEC data analysis that suggests that Mark Kelly, Elissa Slotkin, Jason Crow, Chris Deluzio, Chrissy Houlahan, and Maggie Goodlander have been recipients of illegally laundered campaign funds.



In the initial investigation, Cushman cites 22 Smurf examples that have contributed almost three million dollars in more than 95,000 separate donations to Democratic coffers.

All six members of the Seditious Six have received funds from one or more of these “smurfs”.



— Here is one:



David Hutton is shown to have contributed to all members of the Seditious Six! (Mark Kelly-Elissa Slotkin-Jason Crow- Chris Deluzio-Chrissy Houlahan-Maggie Goodlander)



After sorting by donation amount, it was observed that over 80 donations were $2 or less.



— Here is two:

Mark Kelly Smurf known as David Hutton

According to FEC records, David Hutton has made 14,047 donations that total $344,339 over the span of seven years. The average donation equals $24.51.



The number of donations over seven years equates to 5.5 donations per day.



This is clearly a conspiracy:



A google search shows that this person is 71 years old and lives in Paso Robles, CA. The age of the donor suggests that this senior has indeed suffered identity theft.



— Here is three:



Mark Kelly Smurf known as Daphne Sanderson

According to FEC records, Daphne made 1878 donations that total $24,018 and average $12.79 each. A google search suggests that Daphne is 72 years old and FEC records indicate that she lives in Cape May, NJ. Once again, the age of thendonor is a red flag for identity theft.



— Here is four:



Mark Kelly Smurf known as Mary Gibbons

FEC records indicate that Mary Gibbons of Portola Valley, CA has “allegedly” donated the amazing sum of $374,020 in 5,660 separate donations that have an average donation of $66.08. A google search of Mary’s name and address indicate that she is 93 years old.



There’s even more where that came from, and every single one of them is involved. Source

Which is why the real reason We the People must be profoundly concerned about nations like Poland and Brazil given that these CIA-handled Uniparty radical communist government apparatchiks are taking all of the lessons they have learned toppling foreign governments straight back home in order to destroy American from within.

UNDERCOVER: ELISSA SLOTKIN LAYS OUT DEMOCRATS' LAWFARE PLAN IF THEY WIN THE MAJORITY!



"We have a list of, like, the 'signature cases.' So the things where it's, like, so egregious, such a violation of law, such a corruption case... in every committee, there will be the 'signature cases' where we hold people accountable."



"I just went to Hungary. I went over to Budapest because they just got rid of their authoritarian leader after 16 years. And I'm like, how did you handle 16 years of corruption? We don't have that much, but we have so much."



She named the targets: the White House ballroom, the reflecting pool renovation, "$200 million from the Defense Department."



"So that's what you'll see basically in January." Source

Operatives like Obama and Slotkin are playing for keeps, and they are hellbent on completely subverting the last vestiges of this Constitutional Republic.

And Slotkin’s crimes on U.S. soil are especially abhorrent:

The problem with the CIA illegally installing their politician puppets is because, well, it’s as illegal as it is unconstitutional:

Obama is also guilty of these very same crimes, and many more, with foreign leaders correctly calling him out:

Additional reasons Poland was targeted:

Follow the real money:

Not counterfeit fiat printed out of thin air, but real money:

And all of this orchestrated global political turmoil has been timed to deliberately coincide with the upcoming U.S. midterm elections:

In just these past two weeks we have seen:



1. Widespread civil unrest and riots in France.

2. Widespread civil unrest and riots in Albania.

3. Widespread civil unrest and riots in Italy.

4. Widespread civil unrest and riots in Spain.

5. Widespread civil unrest and riots in Portugal.

6. Widespread civil unrest and riots in Belgium.

7. Widespread civil unrest and riots in Serbia.

8. Widespread civil unrest and riots in Georgia.

9. Widespread civil unrest and an apparent judicial coup in Poland.

10. Widespread civil unrest and riots in Czechia (including an attempted takeover of the Parliament building).

11. Widespread student protests in Greece.

12. Targeted student protests in Indonesia.

13. Localized violent protests in India.

14. An apparently fraudulent election in Brazil where the presumed presidential election winner was forced to flee the country under threat of arrest by his opponent.

15. The uncovering of a Color Revolution plot in the USA led by embittered former USAID employees and ex-military members.



That’s a lot to be happening all at once, don’t you think?



And the USA is having midterm elections next week.



You know, if I was a conspiracy-minded type I might be connecting some dots here. 🧐 Source

In other words:

But if the Democrats sweep the midterms, and he is faced with a third impeachment as initiated by the likes of Slotkin, then President Trump may finally have no choice but to go after all of his political opponents despite stating he likely will not pursue criminal charges against Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, or Barack Obama, claiming to have information that could “destroy their reputations.”

Let us hope against hope that the Democrats do not sweep the midterm elections, and if they do manage to regain power they are prevented from following in the EU’s “protecting democracy” footsteps:

Europe has developed a pretty interesting definition of “protecting democracy.”



🇷🇴 Romania annulled a presidential election after Călin Georgescu finished first, then barred him from the rerun.



🇭🇺 Hungary’s new government rewrote the constitution with retroactive limits that block Viktor Orbán from becoming PM again and later approved rules barring long-serving MPs from the next parliamentary election.



🇩🇪 Germany’s domestic intelligence service classified the AfD as extremist, opening the door to much heavier surveillance of the country’s biggest opposition party.



🇫🇷 France upheld Marine Le Pen’s conviction, kept restrictions on her political future and ordered her to wear an electronic ankle tag.



🇪🇸 In Spain, more than a dozen people tied to Pedro Sánchez’s political and personal circle have been investigated or prosecuted in separate corruption cases, while Sánchez himself has not been charged.



🇬🇧 Britain postponed local elections during a sweeping reorganization of local government, triggering a petition accusing the government of voter suppression.



🇵🇱 And now Poland has police surrounding its Constitutional Tribunal while the government and opposition accuse each other of trying to seize control of the court.



The real red line in Europe may not be democracy... It may be leaving the club. Writer: Sol Source

It remains rather peculiar that President Trump has still not called out Obama and Slotkin over their roles in this latest coup in Poland, and that he has not explicitly warned the American people of what these treasonous traitors have planned for them here at home.

Do NOT comply.

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