2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
12hEdited

If Barack Obama was in fact a Manchurian candidate, and installed as president after a very short three year stint in the Senate in order to destroy America from within, it means the groundwork for that conspiracy goes back to, and includes people in the George W Bush administration, and perhaps even GWB himself . Because Obama gets nowhere without the help of the national intelligence and security agencies covering up his questionable background, which was obviously already in place when he was running for president. One day I hope DNI Tulsi Gabbard goes down that rabbit hole as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
11h

AI generated clips of Obama being arrested isn’t gonna cut it. Arrest him now!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture