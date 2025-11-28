Yesterday an man screaming, “Allahu Akbar” opened fire on two West Virginia National Guard members, leaving both in critical condition, with one of them having passed away last night from her injuries.

The terrorist militant was later identified as Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who entered the U.S. in 2021 under the “Biden-Harris” regime’s “Operation Allies Welcome.”

But Rahmanullah Lakanwal, like many of these imported Afghan nationals, was no ordinary invader, because he is quite literally a CIA asset:

Exactly how many more of these CIA-backed Qandahar Strike Force operatives are currently in America?

And who are the other CIA-backed paramilitary elements of these embedded color revolution terror sleeper cells coordinating with ANTIFA/TRANTIFA groups all across the country?

The cover story for this Intelligence-Industrial Complex operation to embed sleeper cells all throughout America is that the “Biden-Harris” regime is somehow innocent in their gross ignorance and ineptitude, but this is simply whitewashing; to wit:

The CIA certainly knew every single “refugee’s” identity given how much time and money they spent training them.

As an especially germane aside the CIA, in their ongoing color revolution here in America to overthrow the Trump administration and further erode the Constitution, recently deployed six of their Democrat assets known as “The Seditious Six” to release pre-scripted videos of them treasonously compelling the military to refuse obeying “illegal orders" without specifying a single one of these alleged said “illegal orders;” to wit:

Five of “The Seditious Six” apparatchiks were recruited and trained for office by a CIA-backed organization called “New Politics,” which is described as, “a purpose-built political talent agency and campaign accelerator that recruits, trains, and develops leaders with service backgrounds to transform our politics.”

Here’s their home page and their last years income. 😉 Now suddenly they got $20 million dollars! To recruit and train military, intelligence, and other federal employees.



Look, there’s Abigail Spanberger of the CIA and Eugene Vindman.



https://archive.is/YUNDW Source

The timing of these CIA destabilization operations is anything but a coincidence; first we have “The Seditious Six” release…

…and shortly thereafter a CIA asset is activated to drive across the country and wage Jihad on National Guard troops…

Which brings us to seven general steps for a CIA color revolution, with us now finding ourselves at step number six:

Color revolutions are by far the most sophisticated warfare method, with the following three broader stages comprising what the CIA is currently perpetrating in America:

The first stage The first phase entails the formation of an “underground” movement of cells that together constitute a network of persons who are dissatisfied with the current administration. Strong slogans and calls to action serve as recruitment tools for members. In response to a certain signal, a network of largely young, disillusioned individuals appears on the streets of major cities, breaking free from obscurity. The protests claim to be spontaneous, yet everything was planned ahead of time. Most often, protests occur due to various reasons, including irregularities in elections (Serbia 2000, Georgia 2003, Ukraine 2004, Russia 2012), shocking and unexpected events such as the self-immolation of a seller in Tunisia in 2010, or Ukraine’s delay in implementing the EU 2013 Association Agreement. Members of subterranean cells start the insurrection. Protests, gatherings, marches, and the construction of fences will follow. The people recognise that, while the government is lawful, it is illegitimate, and they establish an anti-government movement that becomes the driving force behind eventual revolutionary regime change. Of course, the protest organizers put in a great deal of effort to gather the majority of people who genuinely believe in the stated goals. People would not be as outspoken in the streets if they knew they were CIA or MI6 agents. A political throng develops, and protests last for days or weeks in the city’s main squares. The Second stage The second phase aims to discredit the defence, security, and law enforcement forces through strikes, civil disobedience, rioting, and sabotage. Protesters have occupied municipal squares and streets, and they refuse to leave until their demands are met. The logistical network has organized the protests. Demonstrators issue an ultimatum to the government, threatening major uprisings if their demands remain unmet. The government has two options: respond with force or accept the demands. The Third stage The third and final phase involves the “non-violent” overthrow of the government. In actuality, it refers to open attacks on authorities, as well as the occupation of government buildings, institutions, and other government components or symbols. There is a civil uprising against the current political system. If the government uses force against the protestors, the media will accuse it of committing crimes and killing peaceful protesters. However, if the government makes concessions, it will quickly lose support because the protesters will not accept compromises. Source

And in case anyone has a scintilla of doubt as to what is really being orchestrated by the CIA in America:

Also, it is not just terrorist Afghani CIA-trained “refugees,” but all kinds of other Third World imported “guests:”

In other words, the deliberate byproduct of the CIA’s color revolutions and coups-d’état abroad is a constant supply of CIA-backed and trained sleeper cell agents at home.

And even though the CIA is a wholly unconstitutional agency that is strictly tasked with foreign intelligence service of the illegitimate Federal government, with no right whatsoever to conduct any operations on American soil, this Intelligence-Industrial Complex node has been committing terroristic treason on We the People since its Operation Paperclip inception.

Sadly, the castrated and utterly useless FBI director can only execute coverups and offer platitudes after all of the crimes have been committed, and will never ever dare investigate the agency responsible for these, as Trump put it, “crimes against humanity:”

And the useless Attorney General Pam Bondi is far too busy covering up the Epstein files to ever investigate the CIA either.

Which brings us to poor old President Trump, a man that is surrounded by treasonous swamp monsters lying in wait for the opportunity to finally oust him from power once and for all:

It seems increasingly likely that President Trump was allowed to win his second term so that he can be the ultimate bag holder for a collapsing economy and a CIA-executed domestic coup d’état: they did it with JFK, they did it with Nixon, so why not with Trump?

Here is hoping against hope that President Trump and just a few of his truly loyal cabinet members with sufficient courage and probity finally wake up, and dismantle the CIA, the leftist NGOs, various domestic terror cells, deport all of the CIA-trained “refugees,” and indict all politicians and government workers guilty of sedition like John Brennan, Barack Hussein Obama, and their deep state operatives, or else there will be an actual overthrow here in America.

President Trump should start by rounding up “The Seditious Six” to swiftly set an example…

…deport all of the CIA-trained paramilitary Jihadi assets…

…and concurrently go after the most dangerous enemies of America…

…until these most critical steps are undertaken, this nation will remain in grave danger.

Do NOT comply.

