2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Bergeron's avatar
Jack Bergeron
Jun 23, 2023

Why didn’t he suggest digital fingerprint requirements in order to vote? Or even water marked ballots with only enough ballots printed to match the actual number of registered voters? Or just a simple voter ID requirement?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
Jun 23, 2023

What Obongo afraid his minions won't be able to steal the 2024 Election. I loathe that despicable

Hater of America. I was at a Barnes and Noble Bookstore. There appeared a rack of the

Obongo Renegade books with Lefty Bruce on the cover. Woman picked up one of the books and

the whole display fell to the ground. I told her don't worry nobody is going to buy those

books anyway :-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture