Poland is facing a severe constitutional crisis following the illicit “suspension” of Constitutional Tribunal President Bogdan Święczkowski and his deputy by a judge aligned with NWO globopedo puppet operative Prime Minister Donald Tusk, amounting to a brazen EU-backed coup d’état.

BREAKING: 🇵🇱 Coup d'état underway in Poland



Coup d'état underway in Poland after EU-aligned Prime Minister Donald Tusk sent police forces to the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw right after President Nawrocki left for Senegal for a diplomatic visit.



Nawrocki is currently headed back to Poland.



The President of the Polish Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw, Bogdan Swieczkowski, was suspended and possibly arrested. He is a known support of President Nawrocki.



Several right-wing Polish MPs and their supports are reportedly on their way to the Constitutional Tribunal to defend the institution from being taken over by Donald Tusk.



Warsaw's police forces are preventing the President of the Constitutional Tribunal Bogdan Święczkowski, members of the Sejm and protesters from entering the Constitutional Court. Source

Donald Tusk defended the move as necessary to restore the “rule of law,” timing his takeover with the aid of Brussels only after President Karol Nawrocki had departed on diplomatic business.

PM Tusk openly admitted the real reason for his illegal attempt to unseat the incumbent and duly elected Polish president:

I will not allow the right wing to take us out of the European Union. That’s what the game is about today. Source

The EU likes to incessantly brag about democratic rights only to take them away the moment anyone votes against their agenda.

Ultra conservative anti-communist President Nawrocki cut his Senegal trip short and returned to Warsaw to face the treasonous traitors:

The Polish president went straight back to saving his country:

Polish patriots will never allow the NWO globopedo cult to steal their country away from them:

🚨BREAKING: Thousands of Polish patriots are arriving outside the high courts of Poland to STOP the Tusk-EU COUP



The REAL Europe is behind them! 🇵🇱 Source

The Poles are not backing down:

🇪🇺🇵🇱Polish patriots are rising up to defend their country against EU-led occupation and its puppet, Donald Tusk.



The EU, with the help of PM Donald Tusk, has staged a coup in Poland.



After Poles rejected the importation of migrants and being dragged into a war with Russia, Brussels moved against this independent nation.



The EU wants to see Polish blood flowing through the streets of Warsaw at any cost.



I pray that our Christian brothers in Poland find the strength to resist this evil. Source

This latest power grab will most certainly backfire; to wit:

Rumors were circulating that President Nawrocki joined his MP's on the ground as they worked to breach the police chains:

🚨BREAKING: Counter coup MP's and their supporters are literally cutting through the chains put in place by Donald Tusk's Police



Things are escalating quickly



Good Luck to all Polish Patriots 🇵🇱 Source

The crime of PM Tusk carries a severe prison sentence:

All coup participants will face justice:

Journalist, conservative liberal and member of the European Parliament Ewa Zajączkowska-Hernik issued her own letter relieving PM Tusk of all duties:

I am immediately suspending the duties of the Prime Minister Donald Tusk, including the performance of oversight over all uniformed services and special services.



I trust that this letter will be treated with the same seriousness as that scrap of paper from Ms. Korwin-Piotrowska, who in the same manner replaced the President of the Constitutional Tribunal at the behest of Tusk's gang. Source

Of course, PM Tusk is nothing more than a proverbial puppet:

The real reason for this latest coup:

The EU is desperate for Poland to not leave its dystopian technocommunist scheme:

The technocratic playbook is always the same:

You can cancel an election and ban the winner from running (Romania), you can ban your opponents from ever running again (Hungary), you can threaten to ban the main opposition party and subject it to relentless investigations by the secret police (Germany), you can threaten a ban on the leading presidential candidate and make them wear an ankle monitor (France), every member of your circle can be investigated for corruption (Spain), you can try and cancel local elections because you will lose them (Britain), and you can storm the constitutional court with riot police because you want to control it (Poland).



You can just do all these things. The secret is you just have to be on the right side of the European Commission. Source

Or why Poland is under attack:

They want to bring Poland to its knees, because they know it's a country that functions well.



Its economy is growing and developing even without migrants from Third World countries, and they know they can't afford to show Europeans such an example.



Poland, fight!



Fight! Source

In other words:

It is no coincidence that this latest political maneuvering comes on the heels of Brazil’s stolen election…

…with the very same players involved in that election scam also in on today’s coup:

For the record…



The same globalists who immediately endorsed Lula’s stolen election in Brazil are the ones currently orchestrating a coup in Poland.



Thank you for your attention to this matter. Source

And speaking of the unelected President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen:

Ursula von der Leyen and her NWO coconspirator and president of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde have extraordinarily nefarious transhumanist plans for the entire EU, and they are especially desperate for Poland to never escape their clutches:

Both Legarde and Ursula von der Leyen were board member of the World Economic Forum.



The appointments to top position in German government and then the head of the EU along with Kristalina Georgieva, the current head of the IMF, is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum (WEF).



The entire scheme behind the EU has been the idea of a one world government that began with Europe. The COVID scam was used to create unity and the attempt of World Health Organization to dictate lock downs etc, all for climate change. Source

Precisely because Poland is the only EU nation that has no open borders whatsoever while also being the largest economy in Central and Eastern Europe, with the sixth highest GDP in all of Europe, and currently growing at the fastest pace means that this Christian nation must be forced into the Great Reset AI-driven social credit score system hell on earth replete with programable CBDC that has also been planned for the entirety of the civilized world:

Europe just legislated the end of financial freedom and nobody noticed.



January 2027: Every euro above €10,000 becomes illegal tender. Every Bitcoin needs government permission. Every transaction becomes a datapoint in Brussels’ surveillance grid.



This is not proposed. This is law.



340 million Europeans will wake up in a cage built from their own bank accounts.



THE KILL SHOT



The EU Anti-Money Laundering package doesn’t just track criminals. It treats every citizen as one. Starting 2027, buying a car in cash becomes a crime. Sending €1,001 in Bitcoin without state approval triggers prosecution. Anonymous wallets vanish overnight.



The Digital Euro arrives 2029. The European Central Bank spent €1.3 billion building what they call freedom. But leaked proposals cap holdings at €3,000 per person. Every purchase tracked. Every pattern analyzed. Every dissent potentially bankable.



THE LIE THEY’RE SELLING



“This stops money laundering.” Europe launders €500 billion yearly, they claim. So they’re building a panopticon for 340 million people to catch the fraction who commit crimes.



China’s digital yuan already programs money to expire, to restrict, to control. The ECB promises Europe will be different.



They promised deposit safety in Cyprus too. Then they seized accounts in 2013.



WHAT HAPPENS NEXT



Privacy coins migrate to the shadows. Black markets replace grey ones. The state gains omniscience. You lose the right to buy bread without permission.



This isn’t about crime. It’s about power. €20 trillion flows through the eurozone. Every cent will soon require approval from Frankfurt.



The infrastructure of tyranny gets built in the name of safety. Always.



THE CLOCK IS RUNNING



847 days until your cash becomes contraband. 1,308 days until the Digital Euro launches. Zero days of mainstream coverage asking the only question that matters:



Who decides what you’re allowed to buy when money becomes permission?



The European Union just made Orwell an instruction manual. Source

Poland is the last nation standing against the despotic transhumanist EU agenda, and if President Nawrocki is unsuccessful in saving his country, then all of Europe is truly doomed.

Developing.

Do NOT comply.

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