2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Cape Tribulation's avatar
Cape Tribulation
13h

EU does not like that Poland is refusing to commit national suicide by taking in thousands of immigrants. STAND STRONG POLAND!

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Viking
13h

Yeah, here in Canada or I should probably say the former CANADA I mean it was always corrupt here too. I guess in reality but we’ve got a builder installed WEF evil puppet Prime Minister Mark Carney, trying to put us in total tyranny with his anti-speech bills.

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