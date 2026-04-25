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Be This Person!'s avatar
Be This Person!
2h

Good and informative article! Everyone needs to make their own choice no matter what their docs say, but it will take a backbone of steel. I, for one, was diagnosed last September 2025 with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), stage 3, grade 3 (aggressive). I chose not to start chemo for 3 months. Instead, I began a strict keto-style diet, and took high doses of IVM and FENBEN. I was hoping the tumor would begin shrinking…it didn’t, but it didn’t grow either. Maybe if I had given it more time, but with stage 3, grade 3, you don’t want to mess around too long. I had to start chemo. With just 2 treatments of carboplatin and paclitaxol the tumor began melting away. Ten days following the 2nd treatment, it was gone. I did choose to continue with chemo for 7 more treatments. I also continued with lower doses of IVM and Fenben, and fasting the day before and the day of treatment. I was never sick. I never felt bad. I didn’t even loose my hair until after the 8th treatment! I believe the I and F were somehow chemo-protective. Science and oncology know that neither chemo nor radiation can kill Cancer Stem Cells…it’s impossible, but I and F have mechanisms that will starve them and expose them to the chemo drugs. If you don’t kill the CSCs, you will have a recurrence. We all know someone who followed all the doctor’s instructions and still died anyway, don’t we? I quit chemo early because I did not want to continue to assault my body with poison. My MRI results last month…RESOLVED. Last week I had a tissue biopsy of the breast tissue and 4 lymph nodes…NO EVIDENCE OF CARCINOMA. I already told my docs that I refuse any more chemo and radiation…because why attack healthy tissue??? They continue to talk about “microscopic” cells, but as I said to my onco doc, “don’t we all have those microscopic, corrupted cells in our bodies? Isn’t that what the immune system is for?” Yes, she agreed. So, why would I keep killing my own immune cells? I think she has politely given up on me😂. Guys, I’m cancer free, but I did need a bit of chemo to get there. Plus, you still have to do the work of a healthy diet and reasonable exercise. I’m a 60yo female who faced down cancer AND the establishment. You can too!

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Ollie's avatar
Ollie
5h

Fraud. 75% recidivism? That right there says it doesn't work. And of that 75%, half die within 5 years.

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