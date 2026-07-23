In today’s featured article that author asks a critically important question about the origins of this NWO globopedo PSYOP-19 gain of function (GOF) and associated bioweapon “vaccine” depopulation program:

Out of curiosity, I would like to know where, exactly, based on his position and background he “expected [evidence of a cover-up] to be”? Was this evidence in someone’s secret drawer? Was it in the library hidden under the lead pipe? So very mysterious! Like National Treasure, but horrific!

The answer to this cover up in plain sight was previously disclosed in part; to wit:

Yours truly will pepper in some links and notes throughout this important article:

by Jessica Rose

Chairman Rand Paul has been collecting and releasing documents as part of the ongoing (what is it now, 6 bloody years?) investigation into SARS-2 origins. You can find that here. It is “largely accepted” that SARS-2 is of natural origin and that it “most likely” arose through natural zoonotic evolution (either in an animal host or during early human transmission) and thus not a laboratory construct, thanks to this paper published on March 17, 2020 in Nature Medicine.

The featured files that I have dug into include 1. the New Slack Messages: Proximal Origin Authors Privately Doubted Their Own “No Lab Leak” Conclusion which includes a condensed version and a full version of the messages, and 2. Fauci’s Two-Decade Relationship with the Intelligence Community.

This article will focus on the former Fauci ‘n’ Intel friends document. I will write up a Part Deux on the Proximal Origin Authors’ (Kristian Anderson, Eddie Holmes, Andrew Rambaut and Robert Garry) Slack exchanges.

The released Fauci ‘n’ Intel friends document contains a lot of emails, but what caught my eye was the 5-page memo on “page 70” written by DARPA fellow and Marine Major Joseph Murphy1 on August 13, 2021 to the Inspector General. This 5-page memo can also be found here.

His memo is an analysis of undisclosed (and ultimately DARPA-rejected) EcoHealth Alliance Defusing the Threat of Bat-Borne Coronaviruses (DEFUSE) proposal documents (found unmarked on a DARPA system) as evidence that SARS-CoV-2 originated as a leaked American-engineered recombinant bat coronavirus - he suggests a vaccine precursor - developed at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). He describes having the opportunity to “sit in the back-row”, which positioned him to hear government revelations firsthand, while also being privy to observing and reading the field. Indeed, because of his position and role - as a Marine, no less - he had a rare “bird’s eye view” on the true goings-ons.

This memo suggests a massive cover-up from within.

This memo that gave me pause - not because the information itself was new or surprising to me, but because it existed inside intelligence communities yet was deliberately hidden since 2021. What bothers me even more is that after filing his concern through a formal DoD Hotline Case, the Director of Maintaining Technology Advantage Jessica Appler, rejected it outright, claiming that his findings were “not substantiated”.

Let’s be rational. Simply based on “the coincidental” - almost simultaneous - existence of the DEFUSE proposal and the WIV and the unique furin cleavage site in SARS-CoV-2, was it not worth taking his findings into consideration and perhaps launching an investigation considering the context?

His memo raised legitimate questions that have yet to be properly addressed or adequately answered.

N.B. I spoke about this memo with Viva Frei on July 22, 2026.

The memo

Page 1

The Major writes:

SARS-CoV-2 is an American-created recombinant bat vaccine, or its precursor virus. It was created by an EcoHealth Alliance program at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), as suggested by the reporting surrounding the lab leak hypothesis. The details of this program have been concealed since the pandemic began. These details can be found in the EcoHealth Alliance proposal response to the DARPA PREEMPT program Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) HR00118S0017, dated March 2018 – a document not yet publicly disclosed.

I wonder if this Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) HR00118S0017 document was disclosed if the Major’s findings would be rendered “substantiated”?

To be clear, because all of these acronyms can be quite confusing, DEFUSE was a specific ~$14+ million proposal submitted by EcoHealth Alliance (led by Peter Daszak, with partners including Shi Zhengli at the WIV, Ralph Baric at UNC, and others) under DARPA’s PREEMPT program. It was pitched by EcoHealth Alliance at the PREEMPT Proposers Day event (early 2018), where multiple agencies learned about it.

Can someone let me know if I am reading this right? 90+K people think I was.

Just imagine for a second that the Major is correct that SARS-2 was made in America by the DEFUSE dudes.

I mean, they were working at Chapel Hill in North Carolina, after all.

What if these guys simply ignored DARPA’s rejection and found the money elsewhere to rig SARS-2 up? If they did, would it then not make sense that they would do it on home turf? If they did, did the money come from China? Or perhaps from NIAID? Fauci would know. And if they did, were China’s WIV involved? And how? Did they supply biological [bat] samples?

And by the way, what exactly were the “biological samples” that Peter Daszak was carrying from China to JFK via DOH when FBI NEW York requested a “do not stop” for him on February 4, 2021 at 12:16 pm? (See email disclosed by Rand Paul from the Deputy Chief Officer - Joint Terrorism Task Force Liaison - U.S. Customs and Border Protections). Joint Terrorism Task Force Liaison? Sheesh. What the hell was going behind our backs?

Maybe Daszak was carrying bat bits to conjure up a new potion to “fix” “the problem”? Somebody besides Daszak knows.

The Agricultural Specialist - Office of Field Operations - U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (page 18) wanted to check the dude just in case he was carrying biological samples, as shown in the email below sent on January 11, 2021. I guess he got over-ruled.

Let’s move on.

Page 2

The Major writes:

SARS-CoV-2, hereafter referred to as SARSr-CoV-WIV, is a synthetic spike protein chimera engineered to attach to human ACE2 receptors and inserted into a recombinant bat SARSr-CoV backbone. It is likely a live vaccine not yet engineered to a more attenuated state that the program sought to create with its final version. It leaked and spread rapidly because it was aerosolized so it could efficiently infect bats in caves, but it was not ready to infect bats yet, which is why it does not appear to infect bats. The reason the disease is so confusing is because it is less a virus than it is engineered spike proteins hitch-hiking a ride on a SARSr-CoV quasispecies swarm. The closer it is to the final live attenuated vaccine form, the more likely that it has been deattentuating since initial escape in August 2019.

He writes about the idea of a “live vaccine” which is a very interesting idea, but that would require existence of a secret attenuated vaccine program that somehow produced the most transmissible coronavirus we’ve ever seen and lost control of. But is that so unbelievable? Maybe that’s why all of the governments panicked and reacted so insanely?

The possibility from a design perspective that we got DEFUSED, is not off the table. In infectious clone (reverse genetics) systems, full viral RNA genomes are synthesized from a DNA template and then transfected into cells to produce live viruses. This is actually the “standard way” that Ralph Baric’s lab (and others) make chimeric coronaviruses.

If they did build an infectious clone backbone of a SARSr-CoV (bat virus), and they did engineer multiple spike variants into the clone - deliberately creating a quasispecies-like swarm by either a) using error-prone PCR or low-fidelity polymerases during cloning, b) mixing several different spike constructs (some optimized for human ACE2, some attenuated), or c) passaging the rescued virus in cell culture under conditions meant to attenuate it (ie: Vero cells, temperature-sensitive mutations, etc.), then the goal to create a live-attenuated vaccine candidate as a replicating but weakened virus swarm carrying engineered spikes that train the immune system without causing severe disease, is also, not off the table.

Furthermore, if that swarm did leak, natural selection in humans would likely favor the fittest (most transmissible) variants within the cloud - effectively “de-attenuating” the population over time, turning a vaccine candidate into a highly virulent pathogen.

Makes you wonder, doesn’t it?

Page 3

Another revelation in the Major’s memo was that ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine always worked against SARS-2.

Remember when none other than FDA posted the following on Twitter on August 21, 2021? Yes, the very same platform that I was banned from for speaking about anomalous safety signals in pharmacovigilance databases so that I could help people. And the very same platform that also told the FDA to take that very same post down because of the pushback against it. It was flat out absurd that the FDA behaved so unprofessionally.

[2SG: here are additional articles on this captured and unconstitutional “health” agency getting caught for their various crimes against humanity as it pertains to lifesaving compounds that are radically safer than any EUA poison “vaccines:”

Etc. & etc. & etc.]

As was eloquently written in the legal brief filed in the Apter v. HHS/FDA case (2024) with plaintiffs Dr. Robert L. Apter, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, and Dr. Paul



E. Marik:

The FDA exceeded its authority by repeatedly issuing public directives not to use ivermectin for COVID-19, even though the drug remains fully approved for human use. This includes a publication titled, “Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19,” Ex.1,1 to which the FDA linked in a letter to the Federation of State Medical Boards and which on its face seeks to interfere with a decision that is preserved for the doctor-patient relationship. Other FDA directives are even more blunt, stating: “Q: Should I take ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19? A: No,” Exs.2, 3; and “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”2

Why did the FDA push so hard to deny the world’s people a potential early treatment solution? Could it be that they had to since emergency use authorization could not be granted if an existing treatment (aka: available alternative to the product) was available according to 21 U.S. Code § 360bbb-3(c)(3)?

[2SG: Also, the FDA always knew that the anti-cancer properties of both ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine would mean that not only would their GOF viral release have been stopped dead in its tracks with these compounds, and thus prevent the mass democide from the gene altering PSYOP-19 jabs, but the Medical-Industrial Complex would lose out on their biggest cash cow in cancer “treatment” profits; additionally mass administration of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine would slow down their overall Great Depopulation culling project as well.

Criteria for issuance of authorization The Secretary may issue an authorization under this section with respect to the emergency use of a product only if, after consultation with the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, the Director of the National Institutes of Health, and the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (to the extent feasible and appropriate given the applicable circumstances described in subsection (b)(1)), the Secretary concludes that there is no adequate, approved, and available alternative to the product for diagnosing, preventing, or treating such disease or condition.3

Sonia Elijah reported on this as well.

Let’s keep going.

Page 3 continued…

The Major writes:

The gene-encoded, or “mRNA,” vaccines work poorly because they are synthetic replications of the already-synthetic SARSr-CoV-WIV spike proteins and possess no other epitopes. Many doctors in the country have identified that the symptoms of vaccine reactions mirror the symptoms of the disease, which corroborates with the similar synthetic nature and function of the respective spike proteins. The vaccine recipient has no defense against the bloodstream entry, but their nose protects them from the recombinant spike protein quasispecies during “natural infection” (better termed as aerosolized inoculation).

Huh. Funny that. I assume Major Murphy is not an immunologist but the thing is that he is right about intramuscular injections being pointless in the context of a respiratory infection. Mucosal immunity rules, and natural infection wins EVERY TIME.

Even Fauci stated as much - granted it was in 2004 in the influenza context. But still he stated this at C-SPAN, Oct. 11, 2004:

The most potent vaccination is getting infected yourself. Anthony Fauci4

I agree! Well done Fauci!

Page 4

The Major is concerned that if the injections encoding the spike protein from SARS-2 (SARS-CoV-WIV) are deployed universally during a “pandemic” (the mass vaccination campaign), then it could push the virus to a more virulent variant. This was founded concern.

I summarize why this was indeed a founded concern in the following article that summarizes much of what Geert Vanden Bossche has been saying for years. He has been warning that mass vaccination campaigns with non-sterilizing vaccines during a pandemic will drive dangerous variant evolution by suppressing innate immunity (especially in children) and create immune pressure that favors more transmissible/virulent strains.

Page 4 continued…

It is important to note that the Major explicitly states that “Decentralized Radical Autonomous Search Team Investigating COVID-19 (DRASTIC) and other scientists will clean up my description of SARSr-CoV-WIV’s nature and progression within the DEFUSE program. This information is sufficient for an investigative report and more than enough to correct the existing pandemic strategy.”

[2SG: and speaking of the DEFUSE program:

Etc. & etc. & etc.]

Yes, Major.

You were, and are, absolutely correct. It was enough information to launch an investigation.

Let’s move on to my final screenshot.

Page 5

As noted above, the Major knows he’s going under fire here, but he is steadfast in his duty to report his findings, as any good Marine and fellow would do. He states that he arrived at his hypothesis - that SARS-2 could be a vaccine or be vaccine-like - following iterative thinking.

He goes on to suggest that Rand Paul and Anthony Fauci’s “squabbling” indicated something bigger, in fact, due to the fact that “an actual cover-up would be more disciplined with its paperwork”. He claims to have sought out concealed unclassified files “on a higher network” and that he found them.

Out of curiosity, I would like to know where, exactly, based on his position and background he “expected [evidence of a cover-up] to be”? Was this evidence in someone’s secret drawer? Was it in the library hidden under the lead pipe? So very mysterious! Like National Treasure, but horrific!

Here are all of the pages of the memo as screenshots, just in case.

I wonder what will happen on July 29, 2026?

All this democide happens to be highly profitable too:

It was always a population reducing humiliation project whereby the tax slaves were paying for their own demises:

And the most prolific serial killer in human history will soon be the proverbial fall guy:

Remember when Dr. Fauci thought he could claim that the NIH wasn’t doing gain-of-function research by changing the definition of gain-of-function research on their website?



We remember. Source

Fauci & Co.’s cover stories were always transparently inane to anyone paying a scintilla of attention:

The FDA always knew along with the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC), NIH, DARPA, DOD, UN, WHO, WEF, CFR, “nonprofits,” NGOs, USAID, Pentagon, CIA et al. partners-in-crime:

Sen. Ron Johnson: “This is a PROFOUND revelation… For the 1st time, the US FDA admits COVID-19 vaccines KILLED American children.”



Healthy kids — virtually ZERO risk from COVID — were FORCED by Biden mandates into lethal shots.



Leaked FDA memo on child deaths: regulators confess their actions “we have harmed more children than we saved.”



They KNEW the risks. They HID the safety signals. They MANDATED the deaths anyway.



Mass murder by mandate. When will there EVER be justice? Source

It was in fact always about your health, in that they wanted to destroy it while importing all kinds of illegal invader savages:

And never forget that the PSYOP-19 “vaccines” were the the far deadlier bioweapon payloads to the deliberate GOF viral release; in fact, the GOF virus was nothing more than the setup and excuse to foist these depopulation injections on humanity, with no informed consent being possible give the evil nature of this Event 201 plandemic:

Paramedic info:



The only possible way Covid “vaccines” could’ve been given with true informed consent is if the people administering and promoting them would’ve said-



“These shots are not actually vaccines, they are dangerous unproven gene therapy products that cause strokes, heart attacks. Cancer, aortic dissections, seizures, miscarriages and many other auto immune issues that are life changing and life threatening. This product is also not fully approved by the FDA. The manufacturers hold zero liability, and it DOES NOT STOP YOU FROM GETTING COVID OR TRANSMITTING COVID.



Informed consent.



Sign here ___________



God bless Source

Do NOT comply.

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1 Joseph Murphy is a Marine (I love Marines), who graduated from the Naval Academy, Virginia Tech and the Naval Postgraduate School. He was assigned to DARPA in 2020-2021 as the Commandant’s Fellow, and whilst in this role he uncovered the EcoHealth Alliance DEFUSE Project proposal which details research work that is considered the blueprint for SARS-CoV-2 and reported his findings in the memo found in this Fauci intel release.