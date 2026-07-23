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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

I believe Dr. Martin clearly stated it was a DOD exercise. It has opened the door for Big Pharma to invest billion in RNA technology and it is reported there are over 500 projects in the works. We are going down the wrong road.

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J Debra Grube's avatar
J Debra Grube
43m

It’s hard to believe for me, many of us have known this since 2008, and nobody wanted to talk about it and everybody thought you were crazy.

And now they’re all shocked and it’s horrific? I am not amused. I’m appalled at the incompetence. However, we do know what a gathering of baboons is called don’t we? Look it up.

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