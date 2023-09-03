2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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(Comrade) Inugo's avatar
(Comrade) Inugo
Sep 3, 2023

How many died so far because of the FDA, if we consider ALL the products they dive-bombed because of their ties to pharma-poison-for-profit schemes?

Time to swing by the necks. All of them.

#HangEmHigh

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Michael Kramer's avatar
Michael Kramer
Sep 3, 2023

Have you seen the latest research on the anti-inflammatory properties of Ivermectin for arthritis pain!, the witchdoctors of Tylonal and advil are going to war!

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