Readers of this Substack appreciate just how murderously corrupt the FDA is, and how Ivermectin is a miracle compound…

…but now, under MAHA leadership, it appears that the FDA is finally backing down on its war against Ivermectin, with journalist Maria Bartiromo stating matter of factly:

The FDA is now saying that it's okay to take ivermectin if you have COVID.

The following clip is currently trending on X:

🚨 BREAKING: FDA Finally Admits Ivermectin Works — After Years of Calling It ‘Horse Paste’ 🚨 For YEARS, Americans were mocked, censored, and silenced for even mentioning Ivermectin — branded as nothing but “horse paste.” Doctors risked their licenses, patients were denied care, and the media ran cover for Big Pharma. Now the FDA quietly admits: Ivermectin is fine to treat COVID. 👉 A cheap, Nobel Prize-winning medicine smeared to protect profits. 👉 Hundreds of thousands may have died needlessly while “experts” pushed endless boosters. 👉 Families were left in the dark — while the truth was ridiculed and suppressed. The FDA has blood on its hands. Lives were lost. Trust was shattered. All for politics and profit. America deserves answers. America deserves accountability. Source

Imagine if you will during the PSYOP-19 scamdemic that Ivermectin administration was widely adopted, and that all of a sudden cases of cancer, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, even Parkinson’s started plummeting (alongside BigPharma profits)?

BigPharma and their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers would never allow for that happen, nor would they allow for their deadly Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” to not be granted “emergency” authorization by the FDA such that they would not have had the opportunity to genetically alter and poison humanity.

And now after so much damage has already been done, the FDA finally admits that Ivermectin works, but the real tragedy is that we must use Ivermectin after the fact along with other compounds to address the “vaccine” induced VAIDS symptoms like the turbo cancer epidemic, and the plethora of other adverse events:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

