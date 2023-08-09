This Substack has chronicled the illegal war on PSYOP-19 early treatment therapies by the very perpetrators of the “pandemic,” and their associated criminal mandates. It is no surprise that the most vilified early treatment repurposed drug Ivermectin has also been by far the most effective:

The reason that the captured FDA along with their partners-in-crime the CDC, WHO, UN, WEF, CFR, DoD, Pentagon, CIA, the illegitimate Federal government, Rockefeller and Gates “nonprofits,” et al. have targeted Ivermectin is threefold: it is exceptionally effective as an early C-19 treatment, mass administration would have resulted in plummeting global (turbo) cancer rates, and this wonder drug attenuates and reverses the slow kill bioweapon DEATHVAX™ damage.

A landmark lawsuit filed against the FDA by doctors Mary Talley Bowden, Paul Marik, and Robert Apter was heard in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday. Part of this lawsuit against the FDA was specific to fraudulent and illicit claims made by the agency against Ivermectin.

Basically, the FDA lawyer is now making mendacious claims that it did not prevent doctors from prescribing off-label Ivermectin, and yet they put tremendous pressure on the entire medical establishment and pharmacists to under no circumstances prescribe this drug. The FDA even tweeted their propaganda to put further pressure on doctors, illegally subverted with the Hippocratic Oath in plain sight, and were harming those they claim to protect with their social media posts:

After decades of committing various fraud on behalf of their BigPharma owners, the FDA’s true reason for existing was fully revealed during PSYOP-19. And now the FDA’s lawyer is most conveniently invoking ‘Sovereign Immunity:’

If the FDA is legally (under color of law, and certainly not constitutionally) granted the right to offer general, more at sweeping, medical advice, then how would that not interfere with the doctor patient relationship? In other words, there is no room for an unconstitutional Federal government agency to meddle in the intimate and individualized practice of doctoring.

Of course, the FDA always knew that it’s statements were outright lies. Lies, mind you, that cost lives; in fact, the FDA’s guidance was in no small part the actual driver of the “pandemic” in democidal hospital protocols, murderous nursing home policies, and subversion of early treatments like Ivermectin.

The statements were anything but partially misleading. They deliberately lied in order to push the wholly unsafe and grossly ineffective slow kill bioweapon injections on behalf of their One World Government handlers.

But it gets worse, way worse:

The FDA lawyer was absolutely lying about the political process in order to cover up the their initial messaging crimes: Ask yourself, what kind of “political process” resulted in the following?:

With this latest lawsuit, the FDA has now been completely exposed and implicated in actual crimes.

The Mockingbird MSM will obviously dare not touch this vitally important story.

Because there can never be immunity for Crimes Against Humanity.

Now that “vaccine” uptake is collapsing, with the bivalent poison booster uptake at around 17%, the last big moneymaker for BigPharma is cancer. And the FDA will do everything in its power to prevent exceedingly effective and inexpensive repurposed drugs from being deployed against any and all diseases, not limited to their upcoming PSYOP-24 “X-pandemic.”

Which is precisely why you need to familiarize yourselves with the following article:

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline