2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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shibumi's avatar
shibumi
6h

Pretty sure the US and Iran signing a deal is a signal for Israel to bomb everyone and break the deal.

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Tom Childs's avatar
Tom Childs
7h

I think Trump probably got about 75% of what he’d like have accomplished. But political (and military realities) reached an untenable point where proceeding to accomplish the 25% deficit would have been too costly and unpredictable. His mixed messaging was to satisfy a multiplicity of globally interested powers. Perhaps it has already reached a stage where unpredictable dynamics may be inevitable. For him to pledge that the US will not interfere with Iran’s internal governance and to recognize the IRCG ‘s right to remain, probably signifies that he viewed its remaining cards too strong to further gamble with. Ultimately, Trump moved the needle as far as he dared, especially given that elections are upcoming.

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