According to the latest negotiations, the disastrous Iran war may finally be coming to an end:

BREAKING: 🇮🇷🇺🇸 The 14-point draft memorandum of understanding between Iran and the U.S., per Mer News Agency:



— Permanent and immediate cessation of war on all fronts, including Lebanon



— The U.S. commitment to non-interference in Iran’s internal affairs and respect for the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



— Complete lifting of the naval blockade within 30 days



— The U.S. commitment to withdraw its forces from around Iran



— Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days under Iranian arrangements



— Suspension of sanctions on the sale of oil, petrochemical products, and derivatives, and full access of Iran to its financial resources



— The necessity for the U.S. and its allies to present reconstruction plans for Iran amounting to at least 300 billion dollars



— 60 days of negotiations to reach a final agreement based on nuclear issues and the complete lifting of primary, secondary, U.S. sanctions, and UN Security Council and IAEA Board of Governors resolutions



— Reiteration of Iran’s commitment under the NPT treaty not to produce nuclear weapons



— During the negotiation period, the US has committed not to add forces in the region and not to impose new sanctions



— Release of 24 billion dollars of Iran’s blocked funds during the 60-day final negotiation period. Half of this amount must be made available to Iran before the start of negotiations



— Formation of a supervisory mechanism to implement the agreement



— The final agreement will be approved by a UN Security Council resolution



— Final negotiations will not begin before the release of half of Iran’s blocked funds, suspension of Iran’s oil sanctions, and lifting of the naval blockade, and the final agreement will only cover the fate of enriched materials and enrichment, lifting of sanctions, and Iran’s economic reconstruction plan



— Discussions about Iran’s missile program and support for resistance groups are definitively removed from the agenda Source

For all intents and purposes, these latest escalations in this foreign entanglement proxy war have now been waged for well over two years:

For the first time during this ongoing conflict Iranian state media confirmed that America and Iran may very well be on the eve of a binding and durable peace deal:

The main reason for this positive development is due to President Trump finally no longer obeying Israel’s scandal-ridden genocidal criminal Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

President Trump says the war with Iran is officially over and that a peace deal will be signed in Europe.



President Trump spoke with the leaders of Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia as part of the negotiations.



Benjamin Netanyahu was kept out of the discussions. Source

With the “vaccine” peddling NWO globopedo warmonger unsurprisingly feigning surprise:

These latest encouraging negotiations come on the heels of President Trump eviscerating Netanyahu in a phone call last week, and leaking said exchange to the CIA’s preferred Mockingbird MSM outlet Axios:

"You're f****** crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your a***. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this."



That's what a U.S. official tells Axios President Trump unloaded on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a heated phone call over Israel's military actions in Lebanon.



Trump was reportedly furious that Israel's moves risked blowing up U.S. diplomatic efforts in the region, at one point also asking Netanyahu: "What the f*** are you doing?" Source

President Trump was forced to completely fold on the longstanding nuclear demand, with the White House deliberately sharing details yet again to the CIA’s Axios; to wit:

🚨🇺🇸🇮🇷 Trump has reportedly made the concession that unlocks the deal: Iran’s uranium can stay in Iran.



-Per Axios, Trump agreed that one option for resolving the enriched uranium standoff is down-blending the stockpile inside Iran under UN inspector supervision



-That’s a major softening from his public demand that the uranium be “DESTROYED” or handed over to the U.S.



-Any nuclear steps only happen under a second, more detailed deal, with the MOU laying out the framework



-The agreed text reopens Hormuz immediately without tolls, restores pre-war shipping within 30 days, lifts the U.S. blockade, and extends the ceasefire 60 days, including Lebanon



-The deal, brokered by Qatar and Pakistan, would be called the Islamabad agreement, with a possible Vance signing ceremony in Geneva



-Mojtaba Khamenei’s final sign-off is the last missing piece, and Netanyahu was reportedly left completely in the dark, calling around Washington for information



Source: Axios / Writer: Daniel Source

It is important to appreciate that Netanyahu has been claiming for over 30 years straight that Iran would imminently develop nuclear weapons:

And as an aside, just like the CIA’s ultimate Manchurian Candidate Barack Hussein Obama created and funded ISIS, so too did Netanyahu use the American tax slaves to funnel black ops monies to Hamas:

OH. MY. GOD. There it is… from his mouth 🚨 Netanyahu Funded Hamas $35M a Month via Qatar, using U.S. Tax Dollars, and tells Investigators:



“This is confidential and can’t be leaked, okay? We have neighbors here, sworn enemies. I’m constantly passing them messages. I confuse them, mislead them, lie to them, and then HIT them over their heads.”



• Netanyahu worked to keep GAZA under the control of HAMAS. And keep the West Bank under the control of the Fatah with the goal of preventing them from ever being united.



• Netanyahu arranged for Hamas to receive $35 Million Dollars every month from Qatar

—— suitcases of $35M in American currency, every single month.



“Because the Qatar knew him, they made him put the request in writing because they knew he was going to lie in the future.”



The result? $1+ BILLION went into the hands of Hamas… fast forward — October 7.



Clip

https://rumble.com/v77q23w-netanyahu-funded-hamas-35m-a-month-via-qatar-with-us-tax-dollars-and-tells-.html

The Bibi Files

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-bibi-files-film Source

Which directly led to the infamous October 7th false flag:

Back to the Iran negotiations, President Trump claimed over these past several months that there never was an actual war, and that the Strait of Hormuz was never closed, with many harshly criticizing these many contradictions and flip-flopping claims:

Continuing the fairy tale delusion, Trump now says the Strait of Hormuz was essentially never closed, and there apparently aren't any tankers stranded in the Persian Gulf, and oil flows never actually stopped, and that peace with Iran has already been achieved. Or total defeat of Iran. Or something.



This level of delusion is unprecedented in the White House, even going back to Jimmy Carter or Lyndon B. Johnson.



He must be living in an alternate reality in his mind at this point, because in the world that the rest of us inhabit, the tanker traffic through the Strait is still almost entirely choked off, other than a few vessels that Iran allows to pass through (mostly headed to Iran's allies like China). Source

Which brings us to today’s poll:

Because true inflation as a direct result of this war have not yet been fully factored in, and over the course of the next 9 months pricing for food, fertilizer, gas, etc. could very well surge, thus kicking off a severe and long overdue recession.

And let us be cognizant that all of this could have been avoided if Congress and President Trump heeded the wise words of one of this nation’s Founding Fathers:

It is our true policy to steer clear of permanent alliance with any portion of the foreign world. — George Washington’s Farewell Address to the People of the United States | Monday, September 19, 1796

Do NOT comply.

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