As American cities suffer coordinated color revolution PSYOP-ICE-RIOTS orchestrated by the Intelligence-Industrial Complex, their NWO globopedo partners-in-crime and the various Uniparty apparatchiks, those vary same dark forces have now decided to escalate their Marxist global destabilization efforts by kicking off PSYOP-WW3 with the psychotic warmongering Israeli government all too happy to oblige…

Some views from the destruction on the ground:

And the usual politrix sociopaths chiming in on X:

Pray for the aggressor, you don’t say?

“Preemptive strikes” as Trump was actively working on negotiations, because Israel truly is run by the criminally insane:

Of course, the hackneyed mental gymnastics from the usual apologists:

Let’s just do “preemptive strikes” and blow the world up from a “position of strength,” and eventually we will all emerge from our Dr. Stranglovian subterranean bunkers to a radioactive planet in the midst of a perma-nuclear winter, because “survival.”

A more balanced take on this wholly unnecessary "Am Kalavi" military operation:

As this Substack has previously reported, Israel has been betraying Trump for quite some time now:

And Israel is conducting assassinations as well:

Civilian casualties are just part of this “self defense,” so nothing to really see here:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio just released the following level-headed statement:

“Self-defense” for a nation that has been hellbent on kicking off PSYOP-WW3 with Iran for many decades now, all while pretending that Iran’s nuclear capabilities were always just a few months and a few years away; to wit:

AIPAC assets like the aforementioned Lindsey Graham et al. have been peddling this warmongering mendacity for years now — they are all war criminals:

Iran will have nukes any second now, they’ve never been closer, they’re almost there…

Iran’s armed forces also took to X:

And who do you think was always behind Obama and “Biden” in their funding of Iran?

Just like Netanyahu was caught directly funding Hamas, but we digress.

To reiterate, both of these “leaders” are deranged psychopaths that need to be taken out before they reduce the planet to radioactive ash:

Stock market futures are cratering…

…while oil and gold are ripping…

…who knows if this latest PSYOP-WW3 is just another headfake with the usual casualties, or if the war criminals get to finally depopulate the world on a more meaningful mass scale…

Do NOT comply.

