2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hugh Petersen's avatar
Hugh Petersen
4hEdited

Netanyahu’s timelines for Iran having nukes are like Al Gore’s climate predictions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
shibumi's avatar
shibumi
5h

The US needs to stay out of this. COMPLETELY.

There is, of course, the "threat" that Israel will release the Epstein list. But really, who cares? Does Joe and Jane Citizen really care if Lindsay G is diddling little boys, or if their congressman is having at an underage girl? I'm pretty sure it's not a problem for most Democrats.

And... if Israel has the Epstein list, wouldn't releasing it be a backhanded way of admitting they were behind it and using it as blackmail to control the US?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
67 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture