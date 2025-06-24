Trump just delivered remarks on the Israel-Iran conflict, and he is none too pleased:

They [Iran] violated it [the ceasefire], but Israel did too. Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I’ve never seen before. The biggest load that we’ve seen. I’m not happy with Israel. You know, when I say, okay, you now have twelve hours, you don’t go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them. So I’m not happy with them [Israel]. I’m not happy with Iran either. We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f*ck they’re doing. Do you understand that?

Earlier this morning Trump posted on his Truth Social the following:

No one knows what the hell is going on, not even Trump:

Iran then issued an utterly inane statement after bombing Israeli residential buildings:

Except at this rate there is no “last” shot, and this savagery will just go on and on and on; both sides are utterly barbaric and crazed, with both criminal governments using their respective citizenries as cannon fodder.

It really does seem like Trump is completely genuine in his desire to put an end to this never-ending transgenerational strife, and that he is truly frustrated with both sides.

Let us hope against hope that a true ceasefire is agreed to ASAP, and that all sides come to the negotiating table and finally decide on peace.

