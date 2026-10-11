On the surface United States Secretary of Health and Human Services RKF Jr. ‘s latest announcement to open vaccine injury clinics appears to be exceedingly positive news for all of BigPharma’s and the government’s bioweapons victims…

🚨 BREAKING: RFK JR. TO OPEN CLINICS FOR THE VACCINE INJURED



For far too long, people who have been injured by vaccines have struggled to find doctors who recognize their symptoms, take them seriously and know how to help them.



Secretary Kennedy has announced they will be opening dedicated clinics for people who have been vaccine injured!



Those who have been injured by vaccines deserve: recognition, research, and the ability to recover.



We’re grateful to @seckennedy for making all 3 happen! Source

But the logic of opening vaccine injury clinics and yet allowing the very substances that caused the adverse events to remain on the market all while still being recommended by various government “health” agencies is akin to opening up rape clinics yet allowing rapists to commit sex crimes without any legal consequences; in other words, none of this really makes much sense.

What would make far more sense is to pull every single vaccine that does not have a quality randomized control trial (RCT) with placebo-control until there is actual data proving safety and efficacy, which means that not a single vaccine would ever be available again.

So, why are children with a PSYOP-19 infection fatality rate (IFR) of zero still being pushed into subjecting themselves to these gene altering slow kill bioweapon “vaccines?”

Which begs the question of why RFK Jr. is opening vaccine injury clinics while knowing full well that those very same vaccine injuries like autism and myocarditis and turbo cancers continue to surge due to the very shots that he is refusing to ban?

Everyone knows that there is not a single vaccine that is safe and effective, especially the sociopathic eugenicist serial killer known as ‘the godfather of vaccines:’

Because of the various blanket immunity “laws” extended to BigPharma, and their government coconspirators, the crimes against humanity shall continue unabated:

Meanwhile, not only is the infanticide one of the major goals of the NWO globopedo cabal, but so too is eldercide, because the utterly useless legacy flu “vaccines” that happen to have extreme negative efficacy now have an even deadlier mRNA version just approved by the criminal FDA…

…and so the Medical-Industrial Complex and their various useful idiot “experts” are knowingly pushing death and destruction:

Which brings us to today’s poll:

And the followup question:

Do NOT comply,.

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