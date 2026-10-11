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riskywoods's avatar
riskywoods
Oct 11

"Clinics for the vaccine injured."

Wouldn't prevention by no vaccines be a better idea? Oh darn, there's no money in that.

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NJ Election Advisor's avatar
NJ Election Advisor
Oct 11

Cynically?

Another pipeline of money laundering through a government agency

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