Those very same “experts” that pushed the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” and seasonal flu poisons on their patients may have finally realized the extent of the deadly fraud that they have been perpetrating all along; to wit:

We can assume that doctors and nurses in the US are also avoiding these depopulation shots like the plague, but in the UK we now have irrefutable proof that the vaccine scam is quickly falling apart:

In fact, we now know that the flu season is basically a direct function of the vaccine season, and the greater the uptake, the greater the seasonal fallout:

Even the most brainwashed doctors and nurses now know that no substance injected into the deltoid can prevent a respiratory disease, and that the flu shots increase your chances of coming down with the flu by 27%, with less than zero protection.

According to an article by The Times titled, The NHS has a vaccine problem: staff don’t want the jab:

Almost 90 per cent of employees at one health trust rejected the offer of a flu vaccination last winter, putting patients at greater risk of infectio Doctors, nurses and other frontline NHS staff are shunning the flu vaccine in ever-greater numbers, with almost nine in ten staff at one of England’s largest hospital trusts unvaccinated last winter. Barts Health Trust, which has more than 18,750 staff working in six hospitals in east London, had the worst results in England, managing only 12.9 per cent, or 2,416, frontline staff getting vaccinated. This includes nurses and doctors working at the Royal London in Whitechapel, a major trauma centre treating some of the most seriously injured and sick patients in the capital. The dire take-up is symptomatic of a problem on NHS wards across England. New data shows the number of NHS staff getting the seasonal flu vaccine over winter has crashed to 37.5 per cent — its lowest level in almost 15 years. This year’s drop of 5.3 percentage points is the fourth consecutive year that vaccination rates have fallen since the pandemic.

Actually, the dire problem for the Mockingbird MSM, the NHS and their Intelligence-Industrial Complex is that the self-preservation instinct even among the most radicalized members of the Medical-Industrial Complex has finally started to kick in and break the '$afe and Effective’ spells.

The mendacity is always thick and heavy:

The flu vaccine is essential to prevent widespread sickness in hospitals. A bad flu season can lead to tens of thousands of deaths, particularly in elderly patients and those already ill with other conditions. More than 22,500 excess deaths were linked to flu in the winter of 2017-18.

There has not been a single RCT with placebo for the flu injection, or for any vaccine at that. And how can anyone forget that time at the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic when seasonal flu cases magically disappeared in order for the bioterrorists to goose up their C19 cases ahead of their gene altering and turbo cancer inducing EUA DEATHVAX™?

The article went on to frame these science-denying threats to society:

‘Societal PTSD’ “A lot of people were kind of bullied, almost, in a positive sense, to get the first Covid dose in the UK. It was very successful but there was this sense of control and people have said in our studies they resented taking that vaccine. Some people, maybe subconsciously, are angry about having been pushed into taking them. They feel enough is enough towards vaccines. What I see is a sort of societal PTSD and within that some people are now saying they won’t get vaccinated as a reaction.”

Kind of bullied? Subconsciously angry? How about those UK nudge units deliberately seeding and agitating PTSD for maximum societal compliance?

The pandemic had also made more people aware of vaccines and the science behind them and prompted more people to go online where, Larson said, they were confronted by “toxic information”. Urgent action was needed to reverse the decline but she warned the NHS and government against a “top-down command and control campaign”, which could make matters worse. Instead, more nuanced conversations using peer influencers and community leaders were needed.

Actually, “toxic information” Substacks, podcasters, and legitimate experts always had far more nuanced conversations, more at grave warnings, while peer influencers and community “leaders” are all guilty of maiming and murdering innocent people. And now said Substacks, podcasters and legitimate experts are all picking up the pieces as they work to save lives and prevent future damage.

The NHS has included messages on staff pay slips to try to increase vaccinations as well as working with medical colleges to design better messaging for staff groups. Sir Stephen Powis, the NHS England medical director, said: “NHS trusts have a mandatory obligation under the NHS standard contract to make a flu vaccine offer to 100 per cent of their frontline staff every year.”

Veiled threats on pay slips and recruiting the most weaponized indoctrination centers in medical colleges is more of the same dirty playbook — perhaps throwing in a free serving of french fries with that burger may also help con people into early graves?

To get 100% of the frontline staff injected with a eugenics shot that will cause 27% of these poor souls to come down with the flu immediately, and God knows what longterm adverse events later on?

No wonder doctors, nurses and other frontline staff are rejecting these vaccines en mass.

Do NOT comply.

