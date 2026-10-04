The vaccine depopulation agenda continues unabated, with a majority of Americans still partaking in their mass ritual bio-suicides at the altars of BigPharma and the State:

This stunning chart reveals that 88% of Democrats would still subject themselves to a wholly unsafe and completely ineffective gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” compared to a still shockingly high 45% uptake for Republicans.

Which brings to mind former Fabian Society member and author who exposed their real-world technocratic transhumanist socialist agenda to slowly yet unrelentingly enslave the world in his prescient science fiction fact expose 1984:

Unsurprisingly, the democide injections keep getting approved by the criminal FDA as children and adults alike suffer serious adverse events from this experimental platform of death and destruction; to wit:

With new PSYOP-19 injections also still somehow being approved in 2026 for demographics that have an IFR (infection fatality rate) of ZERO:

THEY DID IT AGAIN... The FDA Approved New Pfizer & Moderna XFG mRNA COVID Shots Based On Data From Just 8–10 Mice



Human safety and immunogenicity studies for THIS version hadn’t even started... yet the shots got approved anyway.



Now being rolled out to:

• High-risk people ages 5–64 (Pfizer)

• Infants as young as 6 months (Moderna)

• Everyone 65+



They still don’t know how long the synthetic mRNA stays in the body... the latest data confirms mRNA post vaccine found in the body more than 3 years later.



They don’t care. This isn’t science-first. This is schedule-first and profit-first.



Parents. Grandparents. Anyone still being pushed toward another “updated” shot — look at the actual evidence they used and say NO to these injections. Source

This is truly State sanctioned Crimes Against Humanity with future generations genetically altered en route to the AI-driven social credit score system dystopia:

Republican Representative Thomas Massie asked a vital question as he responded to extremely troubling VAERS examples of tragic suffering due to these mRNA depopulation injections:

As this Substack has been reporting on for many years now, VAERS has a URF (underreporting factor) conservatively estimated at 41, though as per Harvard it’s likely more than double that.

Etc. & etc. & etc.

Let us now review some of the other PSYOP-19 and mRNA Flu “vaccine” results, which proves that a majority of Americans have some kind of VAIDS-induced brain damage as well as being badly socially engineered to forever overzealously Trust the $cience despite irrefutable evidence to the contrary:

Some examples of especially tragic VAERS reports:

The indoctrinated eugenicist useful idiot “experts” and their Mockingbird MSM coconspirators are still pushing their pro-vaccine narrative despite not a single one of these poison shots having even a sole quality randomized control trial (RCT) with placebo control showing any benefit or safety whatsoever; to wit;

To everyone in the medical freedom movement who believes the vaccine rules need to be changed or the COVID vaccine should be pulled:



If you think @SecKennedy can—or should—single-handedly make that happen, I think you’re missing the bigger picture.



The vaccine conversation has opened up in a way we haven’t seen before. We are miles from where we were two years ago.



But we’ve also seen what unilateral decisions lead to: massive pushback, lawsuits, injunctions, and policies that can simply be reversed by the next administration.



If you believe the evidence shows the COVID vaccines should be pulled, then build the scientific case. Produce the data. Debate it openly. Be willing to be wrong.



And if the evidence ultimately supports your position, convince physicians, scientists, public-health institutions, and the public. @RobertKennedyJr can change a policy. Someone else can change it back.



Changing the scientific consensus and public opinion is much harder—but that’s how you create lasting change. Source

And the devastating replies to the disingenuously not-so-good Doctor Gator who most certainly knows better:

Mass arrests can’t come soon enough.

Do NOT comply.

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