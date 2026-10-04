2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Fain Zimmerman's avatar
Fain Zimmerman
Oct 4

Why would anyone think these jabs are effective for better health for any age???? NOT!!

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Art Mayer's avatar
Art Mayer
Oct 4

You can't expect the people who engineered this to arrest themselves. This is an all-of-government priority agenda.

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