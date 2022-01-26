Physician & Vaccine Consultant Stanley Plotkin Admits in Testimony That He Used Orphans, Mentally Handicapped Children & Babies of Imprisoned Women as Vaccine Lab Rats
Dr. Stanley Plotkin is considered one of the “discoverers” of the Rubella vaccine, and a vaccine consultant to BigPharma. He is also a member of the Center for HIV/AIDS Vaccine Immunology, was an Adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Senior Advisor, Global Virus Network, Scientific advisor (and co-founder) of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), etc. Basically, he is member of the inner sanctum of the Medical Industrial Complex.
As such, he is of course tied into the Fauci Murder Network and the “AIDS” Program, which has blown through hundreds of billions of dollars of money stolen from We the People via taxation for a “vaccine” (and money laundering to BigPharma and Fauci’s offshore accounts) which after more than four decades has proven to be impossible, despite the fantastical levels of iatrocide deaths via deliberately deadly drugs like AZT (the equivalent of today’s Remdisivir). I bring this up because in the following video the not so good doctor admits to some of his horror show “research.”
Note his haughty annoyed tone:
Fauci also enjoyed using minority orphans to “test” AIDS drugs, and murdered them all; their remains were eventually found in a New York public cemetery.
These eugenicists are truly monsters.
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
for the longest time people have considered medical scientists to be these great nerdy heroes bringing great advances, but what i mostly see is cruelty to others.
it doesnt matter if its experimental cruelty to humans and animals or dishing out hate and ridicule to industry colleagues for having a different opinion, they have always been this way.
lets not even get into the rampant data fraud, things you couldnt get away with in engineering.
we need to untangle the financial corruption but i dont know how you change behaviour
Fauci Murder Network.
Comply and you die.
I love your tone