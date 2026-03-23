The murderous PSYOP-19 scamdemic that allowed for the associated gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” were planned decades ago by the NWO globopedo cabal, their Intelligence-Industrial Complex and BigPharma coconspirators, which is precisely why ex-Pfizer Chief Toxicologist Dr. Helmut Sterz recently admitted that his former employer deliberately refused to perform any toxicity studies on their C19 depopulation injections.

Why would Pfizer ever need to run such tests when they always knew that this platform could never pass a single animal trial…

…because this entire platform that was deliberately “contaminated” with the highly carcinogenic SV40 promotor sequence that was from the get-go designed to cause significant and highly profitable harms without any possible benefits.

Here is the good doctor’s bombshell March 19, 2026 testimony:

Extraordinary but not surprising. If the trial data was independently evaluated at the beginning NOT 18 months later it wouldn’t have been approved.

WHY ? Because taking the mRNA jab appeared to be more harmful ( EVEN IN THE SHORT TERM) than beneficial looking at all adults Source

The testimony with subtitles:

The testimony transcript translated from German to English:

Questioner:

Mr. Dr. Sterz, you worked as Chief Toxicologist for Pfizer Europe. Is that correct? Dr. Sterz:

Yes, that is correct. I was responsible there for all animal experiments that serve drug safety. Questioner:

Thank you. My questions relate to Comirnaty from Pfizer BioNTech. You have dealt intensively with the vaccine documents. Is that correct? Dr. Sterz:

That is correct. Questioner:

Was the carcinogenicity of this vaccine checked before approval? Dr. Sterz:

No, the carcinogenic risk was not investigated due to time constraints. Incidentally, I find it very concerning and also regrettable that no alternative investigations were carried out. We observe in Germany, but also in many other countries, that the birth rate collapsed after the vaccination campaign. You are referring to the investigation obligations regarding vaccines and infectious agents concerning reproduction. A rat study for Comirnaty was conducted inadequately, so no reliable estimates of the vaccine’s effect on pregnancy or subsequent development were possible. Nothing was learned from the Contergan catastrophe. The approval was carried out according to the RKI protocol in a fast-track procedure. This meant that essential toxicity studies were sacrificed to speed, without acceptable justifications. I know of no case with a comparable indication in which all these studies were omitted. Thus, the approval led to prohibited human experiments. The RKI had internally noted at the time that side effects and vaccine damages should only be examined after market introduction. What came of that? Pfizer’s post-marketing report spoke of over 200 suspected death cases within just two months after approval. At the latest then, Comirnaty should have been taken off the market. The Paul Ehrlich Institute has so far received — if I am correctly informed — 2,133 reports of deaths after Comirnaty. There is a high dark figure with these spontaneous reports due to underreporting. The real number is therefore much higher. In the USA, an underreporting factor of 30 is assumed, by which the registered cases would have to be multiplied. For Germany that would correspond to 60,000 deaths from the vaccination. The federal government is withholding the important SafeVac and Kava data on vaccine damages. And the majority of this commission even refused to request this data. Questioner:

Could vaccine damages and deaths have been avoided with a regulation-compliant approval? Dr. Sterz:

Yes, because with a regulation-compliant approval, Comirnaty should not have been approved at all. Currently, many vaccine-injured people in Germany are fighting for compensation payments — and they often lose because the courts say Comirnaty has a positive benefit-risk ratio. Questioner:

Is this assumption justified? Dr. Sterz:

In my view, not at all. Comirnaty was not even investigated in clinical development for the prevention of severe illness or death. The Pfizer documents therefore do not allow any recognition of a positive benefit-risk ratio at all. The mathematician Robert Rockenfeller from the University of Koblenz estimates that for every severe COVID course that Comirnaty allegedly prevented, 25 severe side effects occur. Questioner:

Okay — did the age-adjusted mortality in Germany decrease after the start of this vaccination campaign? Dr. Sterz:

No. Mortality rose significantly in 2021 and 2022 compared to 2020. With a positive benefit-risk ratio, mortality should have decreased. When the vaccine became available at the beginning of 2021, it is clear: Questioner:

Did the population receive during the vaccination campaigns the active substance that Pfizer tested in the shortened emergency approval procedure? Dr. Sterz:

No. For the clinical testing before approval, a highly pure substance was used. It was too expensive for mass production. The population received a vaccine that was produced with the help of the bacterium Escherichia coli. The result is significant contaminations with bacterial DNA, and the consequence could be a significantly increased cancer risk. Questioner:

Thank you very much. Next, Ms. Seitzel from the SPD faction will have the floor.

The increased cancer risk was 100% premeditated, because Pfizer knew that producing these eugenics jabs with Escherichia coli while adding SV40 promotor sequences and concurrently transforming recipients into walking spike protein factories which in turn shut down the p53 protein responsible for suppressing cancer would be the perfect recipe for seeding the VAIDS-induced turbo cancer epidemic that all highly vaccinated societies are now experiencing.

With overall vaccine uptake now plummeting, cancer “treatment” represents BigPharma’s last remaining cash cow.

And in case anyone somehow still believes this was all some kind of honest mistake, or in any way unintentional:

The evidence keeps pouring in:

Of course, the severe social engineering was always part of this mass ritual bio-suicide program:

But, thankfully, there is hope for both the “vaccinated” and those that were shed upon, because readers of this Substack have known for many years now that the following protocol is not only the ‘holy grail’ (turbo) cancer cure in plain sight, but may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:

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