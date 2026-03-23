2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Commoncents's avatar
Commoncents
7h

Unless senior members of the pharma companies are televised being hung in the town square, this will only happen again.

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Ollie's avatar
Ollie
5h

Our, American Homeless population swelled thirty-five percent as a direct result of the 'lockdowns'. And I'm pretty sure that some of those people are now dead too, exacerbating the excess death crisis; That's about two hundred thousand of our Brothers and Sisters. just putting that out there too in case anyone forgot. Thank you.

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