Ever since the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic and the rollout of the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) has refused to release their latest cancer data.

As the burgeoning turbo cancer epidemic afflicts the old and young alike at unprecedented levels — anyone “vaccinated” and as such a VAIDS victim — we finally now have the latest statistics courtesy of SEER Incidence Data compiled from population-based cancer registries covering approximately 45.9 percent of the U.S. population, including patient demographics, primary tumor site, morphology, stage at diagnosis, first course of treatment for 2023, and it is absolutely devastating; to wit:

For demographics that historically do not experience high rates of cancer the data is even more grim:

Looking at this data from the point at which the DEATHVAX™ was foisted on the world circa 2021, we yet again have irrefutable confirmation of the painfully obvious cause to this exploding turbo cancer emergency:

Looking at data in a slightly different graphical context, where the trend is anything but a “vaccinated” subjects’ friend:

After all the defamation, threats, and insults...



US Cancer Data Just Dropped



Will there be even one single apology?

Will allies acknowledge this?

Will they remember we showed this mid-2021? Source

In other words, drawing a red line since the moment the world was deliberately irreparably damaged by the NWO globopedo cabal:

U.S. GOVERNMENT CANCER DATA JUST DROPPED



Overall cancers in those under 50 JUMPED 6.4% from 2021 to 2023 during mass mRNA uptake.



BRAIN TUMORS: +19.5%

COLON/RECTAL CANCER: +19.4%

SMALL INTESTINE CANCER: +15.5%

OVARIAN CANCER: +12.8%

STOMACH CANCER: +7.3%

BREAST CANCER: +3.6% COVID "VACCINES" INCREASE YOUR RISK OF 7 MAJOR CANCERS



Prostate: +69%

Breast: +54%

Bladder: +62%

Colon: +35%

Stomach: +34%

Lung: +53%

Thyroid: +35%



HUNDREDS of studies show they are one of the largest carcinogenic exposures in HISTORY, driven by 17 cancer-inducing mechanisms. Source

And it will only get worse because these deadly depopulation injections persist indefinitely in the subjects:

World renowned experts (not Trust the $cience “experts”) are now vehemently calling out this eugenics program:

BOMBSHELL FROM FRANCE



Professor Raoult just went NUCLEAR…the ‘Covid Vaccines’ CAUSE CANCERS



“DNA contamination in these shots entered the cells… deregulating them exactly how tumors form. Spike protein has been found INSIDE the cancer cells”



THIS is the CRIME of the CENTURY Source

And just like yesterday’s article established that RFK Jr. always knew about not just all of the legacy iatrogenic depopulation injections…

…but he specifically knew all along in most granular fashion about this democidal Modified mRNA platform:

This is earth-shattering.



Senator Ron Johnson just revealed that Secretary Kennedy provided him with 11 MILLION pages of HHS documents on the COVID vaccine.



What the documents exposed about the FDA is truly disturbing.



JOHNSON: “We have now uncovered the fact that FDA officials knew in March of 2021 that their analytical system for the VAERS system, was completely inadequate, that it would MASK significant safety signals.”



“They had a different system that would, you know, produce this information unmasked.”



“They presented that to top FDA officials, and they covered up.”



“They were 49 cases of extreme masking, resulting in 25 safety signals, including sudden cardiac death, bell’s palsy, pulmonary infarction, very serious side effects.”



“And again, I said, I don’t I didn’t need a sophisticated system.”



“I saw deaths per year go from a couple hundred to over 20,000 the year the vaccine came out in 2021.”



“And yet the FDA officials hid behind their analytics that they knew would hide these safety signals to continue to claim to this day, we didn’t see any safety signals with the Covid injection.” @SenRonJohnson Source

As the death and destruction unrelentingly mount, and as VAIDS sufferers attempt to take matters into their own hands by finding ways to heal themselves of their severe adverse events like turbo cancer with compounds that actually work, the Medical-Industrial Complex is desperately pushing fraudulent treatments like chemotherapy precisely because this is their last remaining cash cow; in fact, oncologists are so hellbent on maintaining their stratospheric profit margins while sickening their patients that they are getting rid of anyone that dares to not comply with their protocols:

Cancer doctors are “firing” patients for taking ivermectin and fenbendazole. That’s why most of the patients I know aren’t telling their oncologists.



Great conversation @joevaron and @DoctorCole. Source

Thankfully, readers of this Substack have known for many years that there is in fact a ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, various other “incurable” ailments and VAIDS adverse events, as well as gain-of-function viral releases, “vaccine” shedding, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

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