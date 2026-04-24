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Emily Peyton -Truth Rises's avatar
Emily Peyton -Truth Rises
3h

Can you discuss the difference between Menbendazole and Fendbendazole? Thank you.

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Sounds Like Nonsense's avatar
Sounds Like Nonsense
1h

DR SABINE STEBEL SUBSTACK

How to prove with simple quantity theory that the COVID injections did not save lives

Sorli AS (2025). The Discrepancy Between the Number of Saved Lives with COVID-19 Vaccination and Statistics of Our World Data. J Clin Trials. S32:001.

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Wie man mit einfacher Mengenlehre beweist, dass die COVID-Injektionen keine Menschenleben gerettet haben

Sorli AS (2025). The Discrepancy Between the Number of Saved Lives with COVID-19 Vaccination and Statistics of Our World Data. J Clin Trials. S32:001.

https://drbine.substack.com/p/wie-man-mit-einfacher-mengenlehre

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https://web.archive.org/web/20260424145156/https://drbine.substack.com/p/wie-man-mit-einfacher-mengenlehre

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https://drbine-substack-com.translate.goog/p/wie-man-mit-einfacher-mengenlehre?_x_tr_sl=nl&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-US&_x_tr_pto=wapp&_x_tr_hist=true

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