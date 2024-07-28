As this Substack has been warning for several years now, there is not a single vaccine that is truly safe and effective with a quality Random Controlled Trial (RCT) that includes a sufficiently robust placebo (control) group, not a one.

This is infanticide via iatracide as ultimately orchestrated by the ongoing global democide; in other words, this is a slow kill eugenics program in real time:

by Aaron Siri

Not a single routine childhood vaccine was licensed based on a long-term placebo-controlled trial. Not one. See the carefully created and fully referenced chart at https://icandecide.org/no-placebo which was compiled by our firm with funding from the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN).

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

