An article that asked a critical question about vaccines…

…is partially answered by the following grim factoids:

In a bombshell discussion, Senator Ron Johnson, Polly Tommey, and Dr. Brian Hooker exposed how pediatricians are financially incentivized to push vaccines—at the expense of parental choice and medical ethics. The Ugly Truth: - HMOs pay doctors $200–$600 per fully vaccinated child—with top earners making over $1M annually in bonuses. .Refuse vaccines? Many pediatricians drop families to protect their bottom line. Fear-Based Lies: - “Your newborn will bleed out without Vitamin K!” - “Your child will die of cancer without the HPV shot!” - No informed consent—just threats and coercion. This isn’t medicine—it’s a profit-driven racket disguised as healthcare. When will the corruption end? Source

The Medical-Industrial Complex corruption only ends when mass arrests commence.

Some additional horror-show information courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield:

So a health insurance company is paying pediatricians a $40,000 bonus for fully vaccinating 100 patients under the age of 2, with pediatricians losing the entire bonus if they are not fully vaccinating at least 63% of these infant patients, including the completely ineffective flu vaccine which actually increases the chances of these children coming down with the flu by at least 26%.

Another question arises: why would health insurance companies be involved in bribery that is hurting their bottom line when they are allegedly in the business of maximizing profits while keeping their customers as healthy as possible to limit future medical payouts?

How about the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines?” Same deal, with primary care providers bribed by the democidal governments colluding with BigPharma and said “health” insurance companies:

The rest of the answer as to why vaccines are being foisted on humanity lies in the fact that they are a critical component of the NWO globopedo cabal’s greater depopulation program:

Stay away from any and all vaccines.

Protect all children from any and all vaccines.

Do NOT comply.

