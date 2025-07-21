The entire vaccine schedule is a critical component of the NWO globopedo Great Depopulation agenda…

…and while the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” may have a deadlier payload over time, the whole autism poisoning program is also exceedingly effective at not only damaging a human being for life and severely limiting their ability to procreate, but also extracts massive long-term profits for the Medical-Industrial Complex and their “health” insurance partners-in-crime from these lifelong customers, while concurrently causing severe economic harms for all highly vaccinated nations, all by design; to wit:

🧵 Autism rates have exploded, becoming a massive financial enterprise and while framed as support, the reality involves billions in profits. Let’s explore who benefits and how. In 2000, CDC data showed 1 in 150 children diagnosed with autism. By 2023, it’s 1 in 36—an unprecedented 317% increase. Improved diagnostics alone can’t explain this growth. Source: https://cdc.gov/autism/data-research/?CDC_AAref_Val=https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/autism/data.html Autism-related costs in the U.S. reached a staggering $223 billion annually in 2020, projected to be $589 billion by 2030. Expenses include healthcare, special education, therapies, and productivity losses. Source: https://mindd.org/research/alarming-rates-of-autism-and-autism-related-costs-predicted-by-2060/ Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) is the primary therapy for autism, derived from behavior modification theories. Despite controversies and comparisons to coercive methods, ABA dominates due to its profitability, structured around billable therapy hours. Sources: https://gminsights.com/industry-analysis/us-applied-behavior-analysis-market Private Equity Dominance in Autism Care Private equity firms have aggressively acquired ABA clinics, consolidating them into large, profitable chains. High insurance reimbursements and limited oversight attract investors aiming for significant returns. “The flood of insurance and taxpayer money pouring into the ‘market for autism services’ has quickly flowed into the pockets of Wall Street financiers. Autism advocates won health insurance and Medicaid coverage for intensive autism services, especially Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), which is the most widely recognized evidence-based approach. The more intensive services, requiring more hours of therapy each week, allow for higher reimbursement opportunities compared to other approaches or to other developmental disorders.” Source: https://cepr.net/publications/pocketing-money-meant-for-kids-private-equity-in-autism-services/ he ABA Therapy Profit Model ABA therapy typically involves 20–40 billable hours weekly per child. This model encourages ongoing dependence, creating “lifelong customers” rather than promoting independent coping strategies. Source: https://autismspeaks.org/applied-behavior-analysis Pharmaceutical companies profit substantially from medications prescribed for autism symptoms, such as irritability and anxiety. For example, Risperdal, an antipsychotic by Johnson & Johnson, is widely prescribed despite severe side effects. Source: https://precedenceresearch.com/autism-spectrum-disorder-treatment-market Back in 2013 Johnson & Johnson had to pay $2.2 Billion because of off-label marketing of Risperdal. “The complaint alleges that J&J and Janssen knew that Risperdal posed certain health risks to children, including the risk of elevated levels of prolactin, a hormone that can stimulate breast development and milk production. Nonetheless, one of Janssen’s Key Base Business Goals was to grow and protect the drug’s market share with child/adolescent patients. Janssen instructed its sales representatives to call on child psychiatrists, as well as mental health facilities that primarily treated children, and to market Risperdal as safe and effective for symptoms of various childhood disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, oppositional defiant disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and autism.” Source: https://justice.gov/archives/opa/pr/johnson-johnson-pay-more-22-billion-resolve-criminal-and-civil-investigations Autism Nonprofits and Corporate Influence Organizations like Autism Speaks attract large donations but face criticism for high executive pay and limited direct service spending. In 2019, Autism Speaks’ CEO received nearly $1 million in compensation. Sources: https://autisticadvocacy.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/AutismSpeaksFlyer2021.pdf The Autism Impact Fund has raised $60 million specifically targeting startups focused on autism and neurodevelopmental disorders, highlighting profit potential beyond traditional healthcare. Source: https://axios.com/2024/04/03/autism-venture-capital Autism diagnoses are based on subjective behavioral observations, not definitive medical tests, increasing potential overdiagnosis. Diagnostic ambiguity benefits industries that thrive on treatment demand. As previously referenced insurance mandates across all 50 states require coverage for autism therapies, significantly increasing demand and profitability. ABA therapy in particular has seen explosive growth due to these mandates. Source: https://ncsl.org/health/autism-and-insurance-coverage-state-laws Millions in NIH grants fund autism research, creating financial incentives for institutions to continue research cycles that rarely yield breakthroughs in autism causation or prevention. Since 2008 taxpayer funded research has grown from $118 million to an estimated total $330 million a year. Source: https://report.nih.gov/funding/categorical-spending#/ The major beneficiaries of all this money being spent and made isn’t the children caught in the middle of this grotesque profit seeking epidemic, it is the industry that has been built around them by: •Private equity investors like Blackstone. •ABA therapy conglomerates like Centria, BlueSprig. •Pharmaceutical companies like Johnson & Johnson. •Nonprofits tied to corporate interests like Autism Speaks. •Academic institutions benefiting from continuous grant funding financed by taxpayers with little if any significant progress made. Families face heavy financial burdens and stress, taxpayers fund expensive treatments via Medicaid, and autistic individuals risk long-term dependency on services designed more for profit than empowerment. The Autism Industrial Complex operates on a cycle of diagnosis, treatment dependency, and profit maximization, often sidelining genuine, holistic support and independence for autistic individuals. When factoring pharmaceutical sales and auxiliary support industries, annual profits likely approach $10–15 billion. This is what I call Systemic Capture and it is undeniable. All this money for a disease that no one seems to know where it comes from but has a multi-billion dollar industry behind it. Quite convenient and most of all profitable. Source

But what if there already exits an autism treatment that is incredibly inexpensive and works far better than what the murderous Medical-Industrial Complex and their captured doctors are peddling?

It just so happens that the very same low dose lithium orotate that this Substack has included in the Dementia & Alzheimer's Disease Cure Protocol may also work as a powerful therapy for autism spectrum disorder.

A groundbreaking discovery has highlighted lithium - a drug long used to treat bipolar disorder and depression - as a potential therapy for autism spectrum disorder (ASD). This research, conducted by a team at the Center for Synaptic Brain Dysfunctions within the Institute for Basic Science (IBS) led by Director KIM Eunjoon, reveals that lithium can restore brain function and alleviate behavioral symptoms in animal models of ASD caused by mutations in the Dyrk1a gene.

The cited research study entitled, Lithium normalizes ASD-related neuronal, synaptic, and behavioral phenotypes in DYRK1A-knockin mice , stated the following:

Our work highlights that early lithium treatment triggers mechanisms through which multiple signaling and synaptic proteins exert long-lasting rescue effects in this model.

While this study wrongly postulated that a mutated gene is causing autism spectrum disorders, the key extrapolation here is that administering low dose lithium orotate (not the high dose bipolar drug) will attenuate autism symptoms, with greater potential benefits the earlier this treatment strategy is deployed in a person’s life.

The other treatment strategy for autism could very well be Ivermectin given how it is now a known dopamine releasing agent, as per:

And because Ivermectin is extremely beneficial to the gut microbiome by protecting and promoting the beneficial microorganism strains, reducing mucosal and systemic inflammation, and even having other gastrointestinal healing properties, we may also extrapolate that this miraculous compound could also improve autism symptoms by rebalancing the gut microbiome and thus improving the the brain-gut axis.

According to a research study entitled, Role of Gut Microbiome in Autism Spectrum Disorder and Its Therapeutic Regulation:

Remarkably, up to 70% of children with ASD have impaired GI function (Gondalia et al., 2012). Clinicians working with such children increasingly assume a link between ASD and gut dysfunction (Shen, 2015; Li et al., 2017; Warner, 2018). Studies conducted at McMaster University suggested a strong connection between the microbiome and behavioral disorders in mice. The investigators used a gut bacteria makeover to turn anxious mice into extroverted mice by transferring gut microbes from the former to the latter and vice versa. Within 3 weeks after the transplant, the anxious mice became more sociable with prompt responsiveness, while extroverted mice became more nervous with delayed responsiveness (Sharon et al., 2019). This experiment suggested that gut microbiota dysbiosis may further facilitate the development of neurobehavioral disorders (Luna et al., 2016). However, studies examining connections between the gut microbiome and ASD in humans have begun recently.

The research study concluded:

An increasing number of news articles and science media are featuring the successes of microbiome research and its promising therapeutics regime. The general population is excited to learn that the gut microbiome is linked to the progression of various diseases and is also essential for healthy organ development. Based on the forecasted information regarding the success of microbial therapeutics in clinical trials, people are hopeful that this treatment will be a better alternative compared to conventional medicinal practices (Bik, 2016). […] In the next couple of years, FDA-approved pills, probiotics, and metabolites might be commercially available to establish a suitable bacterial composition to treat and regulate ASD. Our review investigations strongly imply exploring the underlying molecular mechanism of the gut microbiome in the pathogenesis and advancement of ASD and finding promising therapeutic agents/drugs that will deliver new hope for the treatment and management of ASD in the near future.

Except that the criminally captured FDA is not required in the next couple of years, because once again we have the cure in plain sight: abstinence from all vaccines.

And we may very well have the novel autism treatment protocol in plain sight:

Probiotics (and/or organic lacto-fermented foods)

Avoidance of sugars and processed foods

A diet consisting of quality proteins and fats

Low dose lithium orotate

Ivermectin.

The only way the autism epidemic truly ends is when MAHA finally places a moratorium on all vaccines.

Until then the BigPharma and Medical-Industrial Complex criminals will continue to profit from the lives they have destroyed.

Do NOT comply.

And speaking of criminals, the 35% off SALE has been extended this week in honor of to the husband-and-wife grifters that will soon be brought to justice……

…please take full advantage of the EXTENDED FLASH SALE by using code REAL35 for 35% off on ALL of the lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The EXTENDED FLASH SALE ends Wednesday, July 23rd (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code REAL35 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X