This Substack has previously warned about the astoundingly dangerous self-amplifying mRNA about to be unleashed on the world…

…and now we have even more color on exactly what this saRNA poison really is, and how it will further transform not just the already genetically modified humans, but, also, those that have to date smartly avoided the slow kill bioweapon Modified mRNA “vaccines;” to wit:

The Reckless Gamble of Self-Amplifying RNA: A Runaway Experiment with No Off Switch

Signal-Based Medicine | Self-Amplifying RNA

by Dr. John A. Catanzaro

Self-Amplifying RNA

In the ever-growing arms race of genetic engineering, a new and deeply concerning player has emerged: self-amplifying RNA (saRNA). Unlike conventional mRNA shots, which carry the pretense of controlled dosing, saRNA introduces a self-replicating genetic mechanism into human cells—a mechanism that has no inherent safeguards, no patient-specific oversight, and no clear understanding of the long-term ramifications.

This is not just another chapter in the reckless rush toward biotech dominance; it is a blatant, high-stakes experiment on the human genome, masquerading as innovation. As we have already observed in the mRNA COVID vaccines, the risks are far from hypothetical.

The premise of saRNA is deceptively simple: instead of merely injecting a blueprint for protein production (as in traditional mRNA shots), which mounting evidence points toward rogue transcription, saRNA also carries the molecular machinery to make copies of itself intentionally. It does this by encoding a replicase enzyme, which hijacks cellular processes to continuously produce more saRNA molecules—ensuring that the body keeps generating foreign proteins long after the initial injection.

Think about that for a moment. This is not a controlled, single-shot therapy. This is a biological machine set loose inside your cells with no definitive stop signal. Imagine handing someone a single-page instruction sheet versus handing them a self-replicating printing press that churns out endless copies of that sheet—whether they need it or not.

Proponents of saRNA tout it as a way to “improve vaccine efficiency,” claiming it allows for lower doses and longer-lasting effects. But let’s cut through the marketing fluff and acknowledge the harsh reality: this is an uncontrolled genetic intervention with profound risks.

1. Loss of Dose Control

Unlike traditional mRNA, which degrades over time, saRNA amplifies itself indefinitely. The amount of foreign protein produced is not dictated by the initial dose but by the unpredictable replication rate within the body. How much is too much? At what point does the immune system become overwhelmed? No one can answer these questions because no one is monitoring patient-specific responses in real-time.

2. Cellular Hijacking Without an “Off” Switch

Self-amplifying RNA turns cells into perpetual protein factories—but what happens when those cells should be performing other vital functions? What happens when this genetic machinery infiltrates delicate tissues like the brain, heart, or reproductive organs? The assumption that saRNA will behave in a predictable, localized manner is wildly naive.

3. Unchecked Inflammation and Autoimmunity

Continuous foreign protein production means constant aberrant signaling and immune system activation. Chronic inflammation is not a minor side effect—it is a gateway to autoimmune disorders, immune exhaustion, and long-term damage to the body’s regulatory systems. By forcing the body to engage in perpetual battle, saRNA risks dismantling the natural balance of immune function.

We have already seen this happen with mRNA COVID vaccines, which have been linked to myocarditis, pericarditis, blood clotting disorders, neurological complications, and immune dysregulation. Many individuals who received these shots have suffered long-term health consequences—even resulting in many deaths. Now, with saRNA, we are looking at a more aggressive, less controllable version of the same technology.

4. Potential for Genetic Disruption

The claim that saRNA “does not alter DNA” is a convenient half-truth. While saRNA itself is not directly inserted into the genome, human cells contain endogenous reverse transcriptases—enzymes capable of integrating foreign RNA sequences into DNA. The long-term consequences of this interaction remain completely unstudied.

The Utter Lack of Patient-Specific Surveillance

The most glaring flaw in the push for saRNA technology is the absence of real-time molecular surveillance. If you were introducing a self-replicating genetic program into human cells, wouldn’t you want precise, patient-specific monitoring to track its behavior? Wouldn’t you demand a way to shut it off if something goes wrong?

Instead, we see the same one-size-fits-all approach that characterized the disastrous rollout of mRNA shots. There is no mechanism for tracking where saRNA spreads, no way to measure its long-term persistence and no contingency plan for unintended consequences.

Even now, mRNA COVID vaccine injuries are being dismissed, ignored, or downplayed. Those suffering from heart damage, neurological disorders, and immune collapse are left without answers. And now, biotech firms are steamrolling forward with an even more dangerous, self-replicating version of the same flawed concept.

A Reckless Experiment Disguised as Innovation

This is not a well-controlled, precision-engineered therapy. It is a biological gamble, played out on the most complex system known to man—the human body—without adequate safety nets.

The same voices that dismissed concerns about mRNA safety are now doubling down, pushing an even less predictable, more dangerous technology. They assure us that “preliminary results look good” while conveniently ignoring the gaping holes in long-term safety data.

The Bottom Line

Self-amplifying RNA is not a medical breakthrough; it is an uncontrolled genetic intrusion. It represents the next phase in a reckless biotech experiment that prioritizes market expansion over patient safety. Until we see rigorous, long-term, patient-specific safety studies—not just industry-funded propaganda—this technology must be viewed for what it is: a high-risk, open-ended biological intervention with no clear exit strategy.

The mRNA COVID vaccine rollout has already shown us what happens when genetic technology is rushed to market without adequate oversight: millions of people around the world now suffer from chronic health complications that were initially dismissed as “rare” or “coincidental.”

Now, with saRNA, the stakes are even higher. This is not science. It is an intentional disregard for biological integrity, and the consequences could be catastrophic.

Contact: https://neo7bioscience.com/contactus

Further Reading:

No clear exit strategy, by design, or how to deliberately add another gene modifying poison into humanity as a whole, whether the “vaccine” is accepted or rejected.

Basically, the gene modifying SV40 promotor sequence that was added to Pfizer’s C19 “vaccines” is next to impossible to transmit or “shed” to those that refused to take these EUA poisons, but adding the saRNA component to the next iteration of the Modified mRNA platform all but ensures cross-contamination across all of humanity.

Unlike the first version of the Modified mRNA platform which transformed the recipients into walking spike protein factories for indefinite periods of time that could shed spike proteins on each other and the unvaccinated, but this new saRNA “upgrade” may now itself be shed into the unvaccinated such that they are also reprogrammed to endogenously produce these cytotoxic spike protein themselves: this is absolutely horrific.

There is no escape if this saRNA is released into the wild.

This is all intentional and planned.

This really is war.

And while it would be best to stay away from anyone that has been subjected to these saRNA “vaccines,” because this is next level shedding that makes the original C19 slow kill bioweapon look like child’s play, there really is no escape for anyone that lives amongst other people.

If anyone is exposed to these saRNA “vaccines,” or is in close proximity to anyone that was stupid enough to accept these injections, then perhaps the best way to protect against this staggering bioterrorism is to induce a zinc ionophore state by using quercetin to transport zinc into the cells such that “vaccine” and viral replication is attenuated or even prevented on the cellular level. A powerful nutraceutical may work as a kind of prophylaxis, while Ivermectin may also in theory help prevent replication and attenuate damage, but we are now really in seriously uncharted territory.

Expect mortality to surge, as well as all of the VAIDS symptoms like turbo cancers, prion-based diseases, heart diseases, strokes, and so on and so forth.

The WEEKEND FLASH SALE ends tonight, so please use code CURE20 to receive an additional 20% OFF on not just the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, but also on the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X!

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code CURE20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Sale ends Sunday, April 20th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X