Longtime readers of this Substack are well aware of Pierre Kory’s work in exposing the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” depopulation program…

…with this Substack for years now exposing the tragic infanticide program, also known as the childhood vaccination schedule…

…which brings us to today’s important video featuring Pierre Kory:

MUST WATCH: What happens to infants' breathing after vaccination? Dr. Pierre Kory @PierreKory shared a jaw-dropping study on last Thursday on #VSRFLive: Researchers used monitors to track babies' breathing before & after shots. Normal breathing before. Vaccine day = SPIKE in apnea (pauses in breathing) Day 2 = even worse. Day 7 = another spike. The data aligns with the timing of infant deaths. You can't unsee this. @stkirsch Watch the full replay -- https://rumble.com/v6u93iz-episode-180-blowing-the-lid-off-sids.html… #SIDS #VaccineInjury #Apnea #VSRF #StopTheShots Source

One of the terrifying graphs from the cited study entitled, Vaccines and sudden infant death: An analysis of the VAERS database 1990–2019 and review of the medical literature:

Fig. 4. The pertussis vaccine , stress-induced breathing, and risk of SIDS. This chart represents a 15-day record of one child's breathing pattern before and after receiving a DPT vaccine. Values above 1000 indicate acute stress-induced breathing, with episodes where breathing was either abnormally shallow or stopped completely. These increased stress levels in breathing continued for more than 6 weeks after vaccination. Source: Scheibner, 1993.

“Highlights” from this horrifying study:

Additive or synergistic toxicity may occur following multivalent vaccination.

Infant deaths post-vaccination are often misclassified as SIDS or suffocation in bed.

Of all reported SIDS cases post-vaccination, 75 % occurred within 7 days (p < 0.00001).

Inflammatory cytokines in the infant medulla act as neuromodulators causing prolonged apneas.

Adjuvants that cross the BBB may induce fatal disorganization of respiratory control.

In other words, SIDS is vaccine-induced murder.

Does Bobby Kennedy and his MAHA movement really need even a scintilla more evidence that all vaccines are unsafe, ineffective and only necessary for the NWO globopedo eugenicists and their BigPharma lackey partners-in-crime?

Infanticide is a critical component of democide, and that is what we are witnessing in real time, and accelerating rapidly…

MASS ARRESTS NOW.

Do NOT comply.

