by Greg Hunter

World renowned CV19 critical care and pulmonary expert Dr. Pierre Kory has run a full-time CV19 vaccine injury practice for two years. What Dr. Kory is seeing first hand in terms of injuries is frightening. Dr. Kory explains, “It’s been insane for two years plus. The world has gone mad. . . . There is a simple reason the world has gone mad. It’s from unrelenting censorship and propaganda. . . . Ed Dowd has brought forth the most compelling information on the CV19 vax out of anyone because it comes out of actuarial data, it comes out of labor statistics, and it comes out of the CDC. He is using their own data to show that we have a humanitarian catastrophe that occurred in the wake of this CV19 global vaccine campaign. We have countless record setting numbers of young people dying, employed white collar young people dying in droves. Yet, nobody wants to talk about it.”

With at least 676 million CV19 injections in the USA alone, there are too few people being treated for CV 19 vax injuries. Dr. Kory says, “Millions of people need treatment for injuries caused by the CV19 vax. . . . I don’t talk that much in the book “The War on Ivermectin” about ‘Long Covid’ and CV19 vaccine injuries, but now that my career is treating those two illnesses, I am an expert in treating ‘Long Covid’ and CV19 vaccine injury. Our most effective medicine in treating those two conditions is Ivermectin. Now, you have hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people, who would benefit from chronic Ivermectin treatment for these long-haul syndromes and CV19 vaccine injuries. They have shut down the retail pharmacies. The American Board of Pharmacists bought all the propaganda or they were paid to push out propaganda. They shut down pharmacies and scared all the pharmacies from filling prescriptions for Ivermectin. So, you can’t go to a retail pharmacy for Ivermectin. . . . You can go to a compounding pharmacy in your area and get it.”

Dr. Kory says this CV19 vax catastrophe is being turbocharged with Ivermectin being withheld and the medical community ignoring a huge problem with millions dying and being disabled non-stop from this bioweapon vax. Dr. Kory and others now say, “The CV19 vax did not help a single person.”

The three big warning signs Dr. Kory spots when diagnosing a CV19 vax injury are: extreme fatigue, long recovery times for doing slightly strenuous activity and brain fog.

There in much more in the 53-munite interview.

Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Dr. Pierre Kory, one of the top pulmonary and CV 19 vax injury experts on the planet. Dr. Kory is co-founder of the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance (flccc.net) and author of the new book “The War on Ivermectin” for 8.5.23.

Please click the image to be taken to the video interview.

Do NOT comply.

