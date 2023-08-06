2nd Smartest Guy in the World

kate
Aug 6, 2023

My brother in-law came by yesterday. My God he looks like skeleton, he's got the VAIDS, i tried telling him and he paid attention to my sister. He has a mass of cancer somewhere inside, he was trying to explain where, the doctors at Baylor are telling him it's low grade cancer? They are trying to minimize his condition, but me looking at him I know he wont be around much longer. Both him and my sister got the poke at the same time. She had cancer removed from her neck and lungs, she says she feels good and now they say the doctors think my brother in-law has something wrong with his glands in his neck, something about calcium being too high and they need to know why or from where its coming. This guy was a healthy young 40 something year old guy, now he looks sick and dying, but when I told them not to do it (jab), they got angry and went ahead and did it anyway. Now they still don't believe me and think im still a nutjob, they have high hope in the medical establishment that got them both sick. I'll just keep being a nutjob I guess.

jacquelyn sauriol
Aug 6, 2023

Your page on Russia and 5G is not coming up, says page not found. Hmmmmmmmm

