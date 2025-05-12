Longtime readers of this Substack are well-acquainted with one of the bonafide pioneers of the medical freedom movement…

….during the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic Dr. Kory was working in a NYC hospital emergency room, at which point he was a diehard proponent of all things allopathic medicine. But as he observed the murderous iatrogenic hospital protocols, and as he witnessed the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” inducing severe adverse events and death all around him, he began to slowly question that very same Medical-Industrial Complex that he had dedicated his entire life to.

Dr. Kory did in fact have a most rude awakening, and now he finally appreciates that not only were the C19 injections part of a greater depopulation agenda, but that all vaccines are unsafe, ineffective, unnecessary, and ultimately deadly…

…during a recent interview Dr. Kory went after the entire vaccine eugenics program; to wit:

Royce White: As a lifelong doctor, if there was one thing you could change, if there was one institution, policy, practice, thing that you've seen in the industry over your career that you would change. What would it be? Dr. Pierre Kory: I would dismantle the whole vaccine apparatus. I think for several reasons— I think they're destroying the the health of our children and our country. Do you know what it's like for a family to have an autistic kid who's nonverbal? Their their entire lives are altered from that moment forth. I have patients who have vaccine-injured autistic kids who are totally dependent on them. Even as adults, they know their kids will never leave the house. They need to be home all the time. Caring for someone like that is so destructive to not only the child's lives, the parent's lives, and there's many, many of them out there. That's just one little snip of the vaccines. Number two, like I said, they're unnecessary. They're built on myths. And the illnesses that are exploding, like this chronic disease epidemic that Bobby talks about, a lot of us talk about, yeah, there's other causes, right? Our food is getting polluted, our food additives, agriculture, pesticides, but vaccines are huge one. And I know the data. Unvaccinated children are far far healthier than others and then so what would someone scream at me when I say that they were like oh you want a child to die from measles — like are you kidding me you know many kids die from measles it's extremely rare they'll tell me if we get rid of the vaccines it'll come out not true that's not what drove all the measles epidemics in the past that's number one number two we have really good antivirals; I know of a few more which you can talk about later that I’ve discovered. But, we have ways to treat those illnesses, that you just don't need the vaccines. And I just think in terms of health, I am so angry for having been lied to for so long. The books that they write about vaccines are just false. They're false. And remember, the entire legislation in 1985 came about because the vaccine manufacturers threatened to stop manufacturing vaccines. Why? Because, and it's in the act in 1995, because they were deemed unavoidably unsafe. And they could not be liable anymore for all the injuries they were causing. So what happens is Congress gives them immunity. And what do they do with that immunity? They explode our schedule and they're jabbing every kid and they're weaponizing — they're using legal mandates — kids can't go to school in a lot of states and communities without getting fully vaccinated. And you know how many patients I have family, like parents come to me to save their children? And in some states, if they come to me, I tell them, hear your options, homeschool or move. Not everyone's got the disposable cash to do those two things, they're working all day. They can't just decide to homeschool and like, and like, but they, many of them are brought to that decision point because they don't want their kids to get vaccinated. And so I got to tell you, I would, I think that whole vaccine myth needs to be taken down slowly or quickly, or somehow, but people need to educate themselves on that— and I include all of the doctors and I would offer two books. One is ‘Dissolving Illusions’ by Kathleen Humphries, and the other one is a masterpiece of an academic work called ‘Turtles All The Way Down’ written by five anonymous Israeli scientists, and they so expertly go through the entire evidence base for vaccines, and it's a devastating conclusion that we've been lied to around vaccines for so long.

Let us once again review this infanticide, or a major component of the greater democide by injection:

Or just how the Center for Disease Crimes (CDC) pushes this murderous agenda under color of law and “Trust the Science” social engineering as paid for under threat of State violence by the tax slaves:

And here is yet another doctor that is actually looking at real data and actual patients in his own practice:

Not a single one of these vaccines has a quality random control trial (RCT) with placebo control group, and not one of them is safe, effective or needed.

If Bobby Kennedy goes through with forcing all vaccine manufacturers to conduct legitimate RCT studies, then every single one of these injections will at some point be banned with extreme prejudice.

It is high time to avoid any and all vaccines:

The programming is deep indeed.

Do NOT comply.

The RESOLVX HEALTH BIGGEST SALE EVER continues!

All of the amazing products that this Substack has been promoting for many years now that you have been sourcing from VIREX HEALTH (that website is hacked) will now be offered exclusively by RESOLVX HEALTH.

The RESOLVX HEALTH rebranding will ensure that not only will all of the currently available products like VIR-X, PetMectin, PetDazole, FishCycline, CBD-X and FLAV-X always be available, but many new and exciting health products will also be forthcoming very soon!

To celebrate the RESOLVX HEALTH rebranding and expansion, please take advantage of our BIGGEST SALE EVER by using code RESOLVX25 for 25% off on all products!

This sale has been extended, and now ends on Friday, May 9th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Please use code RESOLVX25 to receive 25% OFF on not just the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, but also on the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X!

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code RESOLVX25 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

( Please note that any other company offering RESOLVX HEALTH products is selling you counterfeit items. )

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X