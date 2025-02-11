As this Substack has been exposing for many years now, the entire (childhood) vaccination program is nothing more than a premeditated depopulation program…

…with the Medical Industrial Complex having coined yet another one of their “Safe and Effective” reality inverting coverup terms in Sudden Infant Deaths Syndrome (SIDS), except that prior to the perpetually expanding childhood vaccination schedule there was never in human history any “sudden” infanticide by injection…

Syndrome that is characterized by the sudden death of an infant that is not predicted by medical history and remains unexplained after a thorough forensic autopsy and detailed death scene investigation. —Wikipedia

The “thorough” SIDS forensic autopsies are deliberately undermined by the very definition itself, which unsurprisingly results in misclassifications that serve as the ultimate deception; to wit:

SIDS is a completely manufactured term that functions as a bait and switch for the ongoing eugenics program of vaccine-induced infanticide, and just like with the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” which have been responsible for the hitherto unprecedented Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS)…

..those very same “experts” committing these crimes against the children know full well what they are perpetrating:

Note that in the X post the following is plainly stated:

None of this information was available to you the parent, and therefore you were not able to consent to the treatment.

They truly know what they are doing:

Looking at the aforementioned research study entitled, Vaccines and sudden infant death: An analysis of the VAERS database 1990–2019 and review of the medical literature, we find the following pair of damning charts:

Just like the ultimate control group in the Amish proves that SIDS is a direct function of vaccinations, an interesting case study is cited involving what was once also another excellent control group:

In the 1960s and 1970s, Aborigine infants began to mysteriously die at alarming rates. In some regions of Australia, 1 of every 2 babies succumbed to an unexplained death. Archie Kalokerinos [39], an Australian physician, solved the riddle when he realized the deaths were occurring shortly after the babies were vaccinated. Health officials had recently initiated a mass vaccination campaign to protect Aborigine babies; their deaths corresponded with the vaccination program. Kalokerinos realized that these babies were severely malnourished. Their undeveloped immune systems couldn't handle the additional stress of vaccination: "Some would die within hours from acute vitamin C deficiency precipitated by the immunization. Others would suffer immunological insults and die later from pneumonia, gastroenteritis, or malnutrition." Kalokerinos was able to save numerous babies from the same fate by administering small quantities of vitamin C (100 mg per month of age) prior to their vaccines.

Therefore, we may conclude that malnourished babies are obviously at far greater risk of succumbing to childhood vaccines sooner, whereas healthier babies may die after a few weeks, or even months post-vaccination.

Even the very breathing patterns of babies are dramatically altered due to these wholly unnecessary and deadly injections:

When adverse reactions or deaths occur several days or weeks after vaccination, it is difficult to associate them with the vaccine. Yet, the Cotwatch computer printouts showed that increased stress levels in breathing continued for more than 6 weeks after vaccination. According to Scheibner, "babies experience flare-ups of stressed breathing after DPT and oral polio vaccines. These days are critical days." Although preliminary data by Torch in 1982 showed that two-thirds of SIDS babies had been vaccinated within 21 days prior to death, Scheibner's data indicated that "the recipients of a vaccine such as DPT and oral polio may react for more than 21 days after the vaccines are administered [50]."

In case anyone required further evidence that these BigPharma murderers are cold-bloodedly engaging in both infanticide and democide on behalf of their globalist partners-in-crime:

In 2011, a European hexavalent vaccine manufacturer, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) [56], produced a confidential report on SIDS. (The report was made publicly available by the Italian Court.) Sudden deaths that occurred within 20 days after hexavalent vaccination were tabulated. The manufacturer concluded that the number of sudden deaths reported after receipt of its hexavalent vaccine did not exceed the background incidence or expected number of cases. However, despite the manufacturer's conclusion that its hexavalent vaccine does not increase the risk of sudden death, Table 36 on page 249 of the confidential report shows that 62.7 % of these deaths clustered within 3 days post-vaccination and 89.6 % occurred within 7 days post-vaccination. Perhaps more significantly, 97 % (65 of the 67 reported infant deaths) occurred in the first 10 days post-vaccination while just 3% (2 of the 67 infant deaths) occurred in the next 10 days (Table 4). Additionally, 6 of the 8 sudden deaths in children during their second year of life occurred in the first 3 days post-vaccination.

And the conclusion says it all:

This study found that a substantial proportion of infant deaths and SIDS cases occurred in temporal proximity to vaccine administration. The excess of deaths during these early post-vaccination periods was statistically significant (p < 0.00001). Several theories regarding the pathogenic mechanism behind these fatal events have been proposed, including the role of vaccine-induced inflammatory cytokines as neuromodulators in the infant medulla preceding an abnormal response to the accumulation of carbon dioxide; fatal disorganization of respiratory control induced by adjuvants that cross the blood-brain barrier; and biochemical or synergistic toxicity due to multiple vaccines administered concurrently.

At this stage the entire childhood vaccine schedule must be scrapped at once, and a redoubled focus on nutrition and overall health must be instituted not just for babies, but for adults alike.

The sick and twisted irony here is that as nutritional trends are rapidly declining, the vaccine schedules are only increasing such that there is a confluence of pernicious factors contributing to rising disastrous health outcomes. And America as usual leads the way in this mass poisoning peaceful culling, with the surviving children being BigPharma patients for life that are also a drag on society:

According to an article entitled, Breaking: Claims That Childhood Vaccines ‘Saved Millions of Lives’ Based on Flawed Models, we have the usual genocidal suspects funding all of the fraudulent vaccine data public relations:

In addition to the WHO funding, the Vaccine Impact Modelling Consortium — funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Gates-backed Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance — provided the models. Members of the research team also receive funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Wellcome Trust and other organizations with financial and political interests in promoting mass vaccination.

The entire vaccine narrative truly is an exercise in sheer evil:

Contrary to repeated claims that vaccines save millions of lives, Rancourt’s analysis of the relationship between vaccine rollouts and infant mortality rates suggests the opposite — that these programs have contributed to increased infant and child mortality. Rancourt correlated changes in the global infant mortality rate with major vaccine rollouts between 1980-1999 and 1999-2015. During those periods, global infant mortality rates were declining, but the rate of decline slowed after the vaccine rollouts. The deceleration became more marked in about 1992, when the hepatitis B and pneumococcal conjugate vaccines were introduced, even in low-income countries. Had the decline in infant mortality continued at the same rate from the period before vaccine rollouts, there would have been 100 million fewer infant deaths. Instead, the rate of decline in mortality slowed precisely when the rollouts happened. All researchers modeling the benefits of vaccination missed or disregarded this evident temporal correlation, Rancourt said.

The best way to eliminate both SIDS and SADS is to stay the hell away from any and all vaccines, especially the gene altering and VAIDS-inducing Modified mRNA platform. Also, incorporating excellent hygiene, a well-balanced organic diet, and if there is a flu or common cold, then simply administering highly bioavailable nutraceuticals, and truly safe and effective Nobel Prize winning miracle compounds like Ivermectin will result in far better outcomes than partaking in mass vaccine cult bio-suicide rituals.

Do NOT comply.

