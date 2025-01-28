Another day, another speech by President Trump exposing the destructive fraud that is “income” taxation in a followup speech reinforcing what he said just a few days prior…

…and so today Trump is calling for Congress to abolish the income tax; to wit:

America is going to be very rich again, and it’s gonna happen very quickly. It’s time for the United States to return to the system that made us richer and more powerful than ever before. Do you know, the United States in 1870 to 1913 — all tariffs — and that was the richest period in the history of the United States relatively speaking; in other words, relatively. And they set up the great tariff commission of 1887, and this commission had one function: what to do with all the money that we took in. […] We had no income tax. The income tax came in in 1913. As I said in my speech last week: instead of taxing our citizens to enrich foreign nations we should be tariffing and taxing foreign nations to enrich our citizens. Does that make sense? I think so.

It makes perfect sense to honor the Constitution, the law of the land, common law and natural rights and end this most abominable social engineering thievery and finally allow We the People to keep all of the fruits of our labors for ourselves, our families, and our communities.

There may be some economic turbulence when the External Revenue Service (or the great tariff commission of 2025) replaces the Internal Revenue Service, as inflation may briefly spike, but readers of this Substack appreciate that the true source of all inflation is money printing, and the central planning conjurers of profligate fiat out of thin air over at the Federal Reserve need to be eradicated along with the IRS in order to smooth out any potential price swings from said tariffing, and ultimately restore true free markets to America again.

Tariffs can go well past eleven so long as the stealing of “income” under egregious color of law is permanently halted.

Foreign goods that have tariffs levied upon them may not be purchased in favor of domestically produced products that are tariff-free, and so price increases may be circumnavigated if one so chooses, unlike the statist blackmail that is “voluntary” IRS “compliance” as enforced by the perennial threat of mobster-like State violence.

As this Substack had written previously, misguided and ruinous Operation Warp Speed notwithstanding, if President Trump does in fact manage to do away with both the IRS and the Fed, then he may very well go down as one of the greatest figures in American history…

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

