All taxes are theft, and are ultimately a form of communism whereby the virtue of compliance under direct threat of State violence results in immoral wealth redistribution, and, ultimately, to a far greater degree government grift.

Just like in communism, where the only affluent members of society are the politburo members working on behalf of the ultra-wealthy NWO globopedo cabal; for example:

Nothing screams TRUE SOCIALIST like:



-A millionaire who owns 3 homes

-Arriving in a huge SUV

-To his private jet

-To fly out and give a paid speech

-On the evils of capitalism and fossil fuels



Am I right? Source

And so on and so forth:

AOC and Ilhan Omar both received "student loan forgiveness" of more than $100,000 each

They make $174,000 a year, and both have net worths over $20 million

They claim they shouldn't have to pay it back because they're "public servants."

A judge disagreed and ordered them to pay it back immediately



FOLLOW ME, THE NEXT DROP WILL BE SHOCKING Source

…so too is America completely taken over by this most pernicious ideological and financial political system.

If you believe that America is a free country, and that Constitutional law is in any way being upheld by the illegitimate Federal government domiciled in the foreign nation of Washington, D.C., then all one has to do is consider the egregious tax slavery:

U.S. taxes are INSANE! Americans are being robbed by their government.



• Income tax: up to 37%

• Payroll tax: 15.3%

• State income tax: up to 13%

• Sales tax: up to 10%

• Property tax: forever



And that’s before inflation quietly steals what’s left.



End the madness.



ABOLISH ALL TAXES. Source

The depraved irony here is that the government does not require any money from the tax slaves whatsoever precisely because it can conjure unlimited fiat out of thin air (Congress is tasked with the constitutional duty to coin money and regulate its value under Article I, Section 8, Clause 5 of the U.S. Constitution), and “income” taxation is nothing more than social engineering designed to keep the slaves poor so that they may be that much easier to control.

The Founding Fathers wanted We the People to have Allodial Title, which guarantees true private property ownership and absolute land ownership that is free from any superior landlord, government, or any debts.

All of these taxes are outlined in Karl Marx’s 10 Planks of the Communist Manifesto, and all of these government tactics exist to steal away the fruits of your labors and strip you of any and all private property en route to the transhumanist technocommunist Great Reset…

…but states like Florida which do not have any “income” taxation are pushing back, and Governor Ron DeSantis is currently working to abolish the property tax:

🚨 JUST IN: Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed that after he finalizes the new budget, the red state of Florida will have SLASHED SPENDING for 4 YEARS STRAIGHT…



…Florida will have a budget less than HALF the size of New York, despite being similar in population



…and the state rainy day fund WILL BE 100% FULL and more than 3X THE SIZE from 7 years ago



FLORIDA CRUSHES IT AGAIN! 🇺🇸☀️ All with NO INCOME TAX and impending slashing of property taxes. Imagine that. Source

Additional color:

🇺🇸🔥 BOOM: ELIMINATE PROPERTY TAXES NATIONWIDE! DeSantis DECLARES WAR on $60B Tax Machine – “90% Will Pay NOTHING” [VIDEO] 🇺🇸🔥 ELIMINATE PROPERTY TAXES NATIONWIDE!!!!!! Florida Governor Ron DeSantis launches a historic plan to eliminate property taxes on primary homes, exposing a system that surged from $32B to $60B. Millions could soon pay NOTHING. 🇺🇸🔥 ELIMINATE PROPERTY TAXES NOW!!! DeSantis Plan Could Change EVERYTHING 👉 FULL STORY:

https://amg-news.com/boom-eliminate-property-taxes-nationwide-desantis-declares-war-on-60b-tax-machine-90-will-pay-nothing-video/ 📣 Join Telegram: https://t.me/AMGNEWS2022 🌐 Real stories. True journalism: https://amg-news.com Source

“You Should Own Your Home, Not Rent It From the Government:”

🇺🇸🔥 BOMBSHELL ANNOUNCEMENT: RON DeSantis to ELIMINATE Property Taxes — Own Your Home TAX-FREE While Blocking Out-of-State Exploitation | May 4, 2026



🇺🇸🔥A major shift is underway as Ron DeSantis pushes to eliminate property taxes, opening the door to tax-free homeownership while enforcing safeguards against rapid out-of-state exploitation.



🇺🇸🔥 DeSantis Moves to ABOLISH Property Taxes — “You Should Own Your Home, Not Rent It From the Government”



A DIRECT STRIKE AGAINST GOVERNMENT CONTROL OVER PROPERTY



FULL STORY: https://amg-news.com/bombshell-announcement-ron-desantis-to-eliminate-property-taxes-own-your-home-tax-free-while-blocking-out-of-state-exploitation-may-4-2026/ Join Telegram: https://t.me/AMGNEWS2022 Real stories. True journalism: https://amg-news.com Source

On the national and international levels, the CIA’s USAID and all of the other NGOs are the ultimate communist tax extraction fronts…

…with the money stolen from the American chattel being used against them (e.g. “free” gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines”), or paying for your own demises; to wit:

Here is:



The missing half of the U.S. national debt has been identified.



The Federal Reserve CONFIRMS: The U.S. Congress has built the single largest racket empire on the planet:



U.S. NGOs have combined assets totaling $14.2 trillion of your tax money.



“India’s and Japan’s GDPs are each just over $4 trillion, Germany’s is $5 trillion, and together they total about $13.5 trillion. Guess what? The combined assets of U.S. NGOs equal $14.2 trillion of your tax money—and that of your children, grandchildren, and great-great-great-great-grandchildren.”



In other words, the root of all corruption… the racket—U.S. Congress has racketed half the U.S. national debt to the planet’s most profitable organizations, Source

The CIA’s ultimate Manchurian Candidate Barack Hussein Obama executed many such wealth redistribution schemes during his reign; one of innumerable examples being the railway to nowhere:

2009. Obama announces $13 billion from the Recovery Act will be used for high speed rail projects across the country.



The high speed rail/money laundering scam goes back many years.



Imagine if the media looked into anything Obama had done as much as it has reported on the Reflecting Pool. Source

And communism always requires mass surveillance:

We are PRIVATE citizens, the government should know very little if anything about us at all.



They are PUBLIC officials, we should know damn near everything about what they are doing.



The cameras are pointed the wrong way. Source

Speaking of cameras, specifically Flock cameras, which are 100% paid for by the tax slaves (governments have no money of their own, it is all stolen):

A city in Oregon was forced to permanently remove its Flock cameras after an audit found that federal agencies had access to the system.



The audit revealed that two federal agencies could access the data, including the ability to search the broader network of license plate records for up to six months.



Flock cameras are used as a mass surveillance tool under the guise of public safety. Source

Americans will increasingly be going after these unconstitutional Flock cameras:

The State has no natural right to catalog the daily movements of peaceful people.



Its only legitimate role is to answer to the people it claims to serve.



Flock cameras don’t make government more accountable—they make citizens more accountable to government. That’s exactly backwards. Source

Some American patriots have already taken matters into their own hands:

🚨 #BREAKING: A former Air Force engineer in Virginia has been arrested after he allegedly damaged / destroyed over a dozen Flock cameras.



When asked why, he said the Flock cams were, “unconstitutional and a violation of my and others’ Fourth Amendment rights.”



He allegedly tossed them off major highways where they shattered.



Police caught the former engineer by using the very Flock cams he was destroying to track him down. Source

Unconstitutional laws are color of law, and must be invalidated with extreme prejudice:

You have already been warned far too many times:

🚨 JUST IN — SPENCER PRATT WARNS AMERICA:



“[Communists] have infiltrated all our institutions and created a breakaway network of NGOs that launder your tax dollars to finance the revolution, rig elections, and destroy the pillars of functional society.”



“Are you listening now?” 💯💯💯@spencerpratt Wake up!



Destroy communism in America permanently Source

The only way to completely destroy communism in America permanently is to stop paying any and all “income” taxes ever again.

President Trump knows:

So what exactly is he waiting for?:

And if anyone still believes that it is lawful for the IRS, a private corporation incorporated in Puerto Rico, to steal money from We the People, then please peruse the following:

TAXES = DEATH

Do NOT comply.

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