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Dave B.'s avatar
Dave B.
1h

All Them, Death is too Good for these Parasites!

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I DO NOT CONSENT's avatar
I DO NOT CONSENT
12mEdited

The constitution is now merely a document of nice words, and appearing more obviously so by the day. The rulers do what they want, take what they want, and operate entirely above the law. If you doubt this, acquaint yourself with the results of town hall objections to the data centers, and witness the unconstitutional appearance of the mass of Flock cameras. The ‘law’ is for the plebs and those who are ruled under the neo-feudalist technocracy. As we celebrate America’s 250th birthday, we are - by significant measure - a ‘post-free’ nation. People allowing the shameless trampling of the Constitution are either paid-off or threatened, and that is now how ‘business’ is done in post-free America.

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