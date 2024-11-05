The party of open borders, scamdemic mandates, hyperinflation and a collapsing America from within will not go gently into that good night when their prostitute puppet loses this evening.

No, the Democrat party and their neocon warmongering Intelligence Industrial Complex owners have many nefarious and murderous tricks up their proverbial sleeves.

The electronic voting machines that they have foisted on this here enervating and poisoned Constitutional Republic are the most blatant example of election thievery and corruption possible. Add in the hordes of illegal invaders that have been bribed with vast sums of fiat, both stolen via “income” taxes from the chattel (i.e. We the People) and the profligate money printing, and we are rapidly careening toward a technocratic slave nation that will be permanently locked down in a New World Order globopedo Martial Law forever “emergency” that makes the current “Patriot” Act “emergencies” look like a pleasant outing at Disneyland; that is, prior to the overt cultural Marxist LGBTQ+ non-binary Mickey/Minnie gender fluid signaling.

Under Kamala free speech and gun rights will be under even more attack, and “her” communist — yes they are blatantly communist — economic policies (e.g. taxing unrealized gains, price controls, ever more egregious wealth redistribution, etc. & etc. & etc.) will collapse not just the American economy and Ponzi stock market, but the entire global financial system.

As this Substack has previously written, this election may still be stolen in a number of different ways…

…and here are some of the other Deep State shenanigans that we may expect this evening:

Another look at this egregious attempt to manipulate the Electoral College:

In other words, the steal is in, again.

And yet, we have all kinds of evidence on the ground that just like in 2020, when the dementia patient “Biden” hid out in a basement, and yet somehow managed to outperform his handler and Manchurian Candidate extraordinaire Barrack Hussein Obama, the silent majority of deplorables, domestic terrorists, and slow kill bioweapon refuseniks will ensure a landslide victory for Orange Man Bad; to wit:

Why exactly might the stakes be so incredibly high this time around?

In other words, the illegitimate Federal government domiciled in the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. is the true enemy from within, and the ultimate scourge.

And the mass arrests of these Marxist apparatchiks entrenched and metastasizing throughout the government, big business, BigPharma, NGOs and the various “nonprofits” is utterly vital if this nation is to be saved.

These are some of the politrix public faces of who you will be voting against today:

They want you dumb and sickly so that you are that much easier to control, and God forbid if someone comes along and wants to make everyone healthy, informed and self-reliant again.

We are in the midst of The Great Poisoning so that The Great Awakening never comes.

Let us not vote our way into more Socialism, so that we will not be forced to shoot our way out. Because history teaches us that a vote for Kamala ultimately ends in an ever worse outcome:

The goal of socialism is communism. — Vladimir Lenin

And lest we forget Lenin’s mass murdering sociopathic successor:

It doesn't matter who votes, it matters who counts the votes. — Joseph Stalin

We cannot afford any plot twists this time around.

The only way out of this collectivist Great Reset/2030 Agenda nightmare is to overwhelm the vote counters with an immense turnout on the ground today such that both the Popular Vote and the Electoral Vote are absolutely undeniable.

We find ourselves today in a Vote or Die situation, and we can be certain that they will do their damndest to steal this presidential election for a second time in a row.

Do NOT let them.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

