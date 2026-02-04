As more and more disturbing evidence of malfeasance is continuously gleaned from the Epstein Files release scandal…

…truly terrifying fact patterns are now coming into even sharper focus.

NWO globopedo errand boy extraordinaire Bill ‘STD’ Gates was planning with Jeffrey Epstein their PSYPOP-19 scamdemic years before it was finally foisted on the world; to wit:

For many years now this Substack has been describing the mass compliance and mass uptake of the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” as a mass ritual bio-suicide, so, yes, it all is a kind of socially engineered Satanic mass sacrifice.

Meanwhile, the extraordinarily compromised and criminal AG Pam Bondi, who as previously discussed was a legal consultant for Pfizer while affiliated with the Fort Lauderdale law firm Panza Maurer & Maynard, is quite literally owned by BigPharma, which explains why she is so aggressively redacting all of the names in the Epstein Files data dump:

And it is to be expected that BigPharma and their bankster partners-in-crime were all knowingly profiteering from the deadly vaccines and greater depopulation program, while also closely working with Epstein and Gates (as well as the CIA and Mossad) on a 20-year manufactured pandemic plan starting with the PSYOP-19 scamdemic and ending with the dystopian Agenda 2030 Great Reset hell on earth:

🚨 EPSTEIN FILES REVEAL POSSIBLE BILL GATES-EPSTEIN-JPMORGAN NETWORK FOR PANDEMIC/VACCINE PROFITEERING2011: JPMorgan executives email Jeffrey Epstein asking for guidance on structuring a Bill Gates–linked donor-advised fund. In those emails, Epstein pushes language about “additional money for vaccines” and suggests creating an “offshore arm — especially for vaccines.”



2013: A Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation briefing describes the Global Health Investment Fund, targeting 5–7% financial returns on drug and vaccine development, backed by a 60% principal guarantee.



2015: The Gates Foundation corresponds with the International Peace Institute about pandemic preparedness discussions. IPI leadership had documented contact with Epstein.



January 2017: Text messages from Epstein’s phone describe “pandemic simulation” as a professional credential while discussing potential placements into Gates’ private office, pharmaceutical vaccine teams, and pandemic reinsurance roles.



March 2017: An internal planning document from Bill Gates’ private office (bgC3) lists “strain pandemic simulation” as a technical deliverable. The document was forwarded to Jeffrey Epstein.



May 2017: An email thread involving Epstein, Bill Gates, and Boris Nikolic references “pandemic” as a key long-term funding area.



October 2019: Event 201, co-hosted by the Gates Foundation, Johns Hopkins, and the World Economic Forum, simulates a novel coronavirus pandemic weeks before COVID-19 becomes public. Source

The X thread continued:

And of course the question was never whether they planned a pandemic, but

”what structural safeguard existed to ensure they didn't profit from one?”

The answer is the FDA, CDC and WHO along with the Intelligence-Industrial Complex that owns most of the “vaccine” patents, their BigPharma assets, and MSM Mockingbird quislings were all structurally in place to maximize profits and mortality all while denying early intervention treatments that actually work like Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin so that they could push through their more devastating and highly profitable bioweapon payloads in their gene altering depopulation injections.

They were creating the ‘diseases’…and made billions selling the ‘cure’…



“We were called Conspiracy Theorists for saying that Biological Labs were being funded…”



“We paused 40 grants that were participating in Gain of Function Research…” Source

And here is Bill Gates’s ex wife who may very well still be actively treating herself for the various diseases her former hubby infected her with:

Melinda Gates responds after Epstein Files suggest Bill Gates got an STD from “Russian girls” and planned to secretly medicate her.



NPR: “The emails in the files suggest that Bill Gates had additional affairs and that he tried to get medication to treat a sexually transmitted infection, and that he was going to give you the medicine without you knowing. His representative has said all of this is false… What is your dominant emotion when you read these news articles with these details?”



MELINDA GATES: “Sad. Just unbelievable sadness. Unbelievable sadness… It’s just sadness. I left my marriage. I had to leave my marriage. I wanted to leave my marriage. I felt I needed to eventually leave the foundation. So it’s just sad. That’s the truth.” Source

In other Epstein Files crimes, we now know that Bitcoin was hijacked by Israel, and that Epstein used his black ops money laundering to fund the various blockchain dev corporations that were manipulating the blockchain with their various malicious soft forks, which brings us to the shiny barbaric relic that happens to have a five thousand plus year track record of being the only true sound money in human history; namely, gold.

One of the primary reasons for the entire crypto space was always to divert money and focus away from precious metals, since central banks and governments are terrified that the masses will finally awaken to their fiat counterfeiting scams, and realize as per even the actual US Constitution that gold and silver are the only real money in existence.

Which brings us to the tragic matter of Fort Knox…

Hope is not exactly a viable strategy, and PSYOP-MUSK and his pal Epstein know full well that the gold has not been in Fort Knox for many decades:

🚨 EPSTEIN EMAIL CONFIRMS US’ GOLD IN FORT KNOX IS GONE?! 🚨 🚨 Epstein Email Alleges Former IMF Chief DSK Was Charged With Sex Crimes in the US After Receiving “Firm” Intelligence Info From Rougue CIA Agents That ⚡️ALL of the US’ Gold “WAS GONE” ⚡️ Well, we now know EXACTLY why President Trump became so vehemently opposed to the release of the Epstein Files, & it had NOTHING to do with Trump being involved with Epstein.



IT WAS ALL ABOUT PREVENTING THE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE THAT THE US’ GOLD RESERVES ARE GONE- WHICH TRUMP KNEW HAS THE POTENTIAL TO DESTROY THE USD AS THE GLOBAL RESERVE CURRENCY!!!



THE EXACT SAME REASON THAT TRUMP SUDDENLY WENT RADIO SILENT ABOUT LIVESTREAMING AN AUDIT OF FORT KNOX WITH ELON MUSK!!



From: “■■■■■ ■■■■” <■■■■■■■■■■■■>

To: Jeffrey Epstein jeevacation@gmail.com (mailto:jeevacation@gmail.com)

Subject: The European Union Times

Date: Sat, 18 Jun 2011 14:51:44 +0000TSent from my iPad



“Russia Says IMF Chief Jailed For Discovering All US Gold is Gone



A new report prepared for Prime Minister Putin by the Federal Security Service (FSB) says that former International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn was charged and jailed in the US for sex crimes on May 14th after his discovery that all of the gold held in the United States Bullion Depository located at Fort Knox was ‘missing and / or unaccounted’ for....



Read the Full EXPLOSIVE EPSTEIN Email Which Has HUGE Implications for the Gold & Silver Markets at SilverTrade:

https://silvertrade.com/news/precious-metals/gold-news/does-epstein-email-confirm-fort-knox-is-empty/ Source

Which brings us to the ultimate diversion tactic in “Russia, Russia, Russia,” with the MSM Mockingbird talking heads having been reactivated into pushing this painfully worn out false narrative, but now in relation to Epstein:

Globalists are in complete panic over the Epstein files. How can we know this? Simple, they are trying their very best to create an Epstein-Russia connection. When all else fails, blame Russia.



The NY Post wants readers to believe that Russian President Putin begged for a meeting with Epstein... and Epstein turned him down 🤣🤣🤣

This is how desperate the Globalists have become.



What’s their source for the Epstein snub of Putin?

Epstein says as much to Ehud Barak.



NYPOST: That same month, in an email to former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, Epstein claimed Putin had tried to set up a meeting with him, which he had turned down. “Putin asked that i meet him in st petersburg the same time as his economic conference I told him no. If he wants to meet he will need to set aside real time and privacy, lets see what happens [sic],” Epstein wrote.



Epstein is a superspy working for the Kremlin, and when his “boss” requests a meeting Epstein turns him down.



Mainstream Media banks on the fact that most readers will not take the time to read the article beyond the silly headline. Source

The Russia collusion hoax repackaged and in full effect now, except that no one that isn’t “vaccine” brain damaged is buying it:

So, take a known Mossad asset and make him a Russian agent man — you just can’t make this up:

In other words:

So, where’s the justice?

It’s not like President Trump hasn’t been aware of all of this for decades:

And still not a single arrest…

Do NOT comply.

