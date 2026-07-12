The illegitimate Federal government domiciled in the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. has now added yet another financial terrorism weapon to its ongoing full spectrum war against We the People in the form of a mandatory Trump Account for all American newborns.

Aside from the fact that the Federal government has no business nor constitutional right to manage money accounts for Americans — yes, social security, the IRS “income” tax social engineering, and most other government programs are well outside the scope of the Bill of Rights, and what this NWO globopedo government has any legal right to impose — this latest power grab is truly terrifying in terms of how it will steal away the last vestiges of privacy while accelerating the Universal Basic Income (UBI) and associated Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) social credit score hell on earth:

Trump Accounts are no longer going to be optional- so if you ever plan on having a child in the USA, you should read what I found:



According to the @SocialSecurity Administration’s announcement last week, they are modifying the hospital birth registration form so that a Trump Account is AUTOMATICALLY created for your child through that same process.



It will be bundled into the Enumeration at Birth program (EAB), which is the already automated gov pipeline that gives your newborn a Social Security number. It’s one box that you check, you don’t have the option of unbundling it. So if you want your kid to have a Social Security number, they have to have a Trump account.



Which is strange, because according to the IRS and @USTreasury’s public announcements, these accounts only open when a parent actively elects to open one. So which is it? Why is nobody in the government interested in explaining this flagrant contradiction?



Who is going to answer the basic question of what a parent does if they don’t want a government-linked investment account (one that collects biometric data, by the way) created for their child at the exact moment their child’s Social Security number issued?



They can call it a savings account all they want, but a $1,000 deposit is a hell of a cheap price for building a lifelong financial file on every American child before they can consent to anything.



And once the government normalizes linking a person’s identity, financial activity, and predictive systems from birth, who gets to decide what that data will be used to predict later?



We deserve answers immediately. @ndstudio @WhiteHouse Source

For a measly $1,000 that the government stole via taxes in the first place, and is now redistributing back to the tax slaves’s offspring, they get to manage this “savings” account through the imminent AI-driven social credit score system.

This perfectly slots into the transhumanist spy grid that Trump has been promising for over a decade now…

…but it is certainly not just the newborns…

For those who don’t understand what is happening…



These “Trump Accounts” are effectively the start of mass Universal Basic Income and the reason why they are going to be mandatory moving forward, is because this will tie in directly with the social credit system (Digital ID), powered by Palantir.



All biometrics, medical records, personal information, SSN and all other forms of PII will be attached to said Trump Accounts, and your forced consent to participate effectively enslaves you to the digital control grid, permanently.



It isn’t only for newborns and children, they are also coming for adults.



It’s more sinister than you can imagine. Source

The private corporation that has been tasked with stealing the life force and generational wealth of hardworking Americans will only be further enabled and emboldened now…

…because the IRS slots perfectly into this Trump Account scheme…

…and speaking of the Epstein network’s Palantir spy corporation, the entire Flock camera scandal also ties into this latest governmental overreach:

And it’s not just the lifelong financial file on every American child, but an unrelentingly ubiquitous panopticon surveillance state that never stops tracking the human tax slave chattel:

The evolution of Flock cameras from Jan. 2024 - July 2026.



These are spreading like a plague. Source

And if you thought Flock was bad, there is far worse being deployed against We the People:

We are now at the precipice of the Great Reset convergence, and these Trump Accounts are nothing more than the setup to the forced UBI program that leverages the CBDC to either punish or reward the genetically modified slaves.

And if the desired statist groupthink behavior targets are not being met, because, say, a person refuses the latest serving of a Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine,” or criticizes the government, or grows their own food, or is for whatever reason classified a “domestic terrorist,” etc. & etc. & etc., then that Trump Account is instantly frozen by some AI algorithm, the UBI as distributed via the CBDC blockchain ledger is immediately throttled, and the carbon-based subject may be expeditiously decarbonized in a puff of smoke courtesy of a swarm of Axon taser drones.

If you comply, then your Trump Account balance grows, and the UBI flows….

The science fiction horror movie is almost here.

Do NOT comply.

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