2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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2nd Smartest Guy in the World
9m

Typo corrected: full spectrum was -> full spectrum WAR

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Stan
25m

This sub stack article is absolutely spot on. Unfortunately for us, Trump 2.0 is turning out in far too many ways being worse than Trump’s first administration.

Like most thinking Americans I of course voted for Trump three times; an action made simple by the fact that the opposition or the alternative was such a comprehensive, criminal disaster. This does not change the fact that so many things that Trump’s doing now is aiding and abetting the same globalist/Marxist agenda that has been running our country into the ground for the past 80 to 100 years.

What we need is not “conservatism” but America first nationalism. That sort of leadership has yet to emerge on the national level as a serious force.

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