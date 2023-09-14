2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Skip
Sep 14, 2023

There are so many, and ever increasing in numbers, non-democratic, un-constitutional, anti-citizen, 1984 type actions and efforts by our professional politicians in DC and their un-constitutional delegated federal creations that the question is when, not if, enough is enough, and our federal government is finally overthrown by the people it no longer represents.

Not desirable, for always results in a period of chaos. But, otherwise, what’s it going to take? Simply changing from one party to the other isn’t going to do it. Our elected do not read the bills they sign! Their time is too valuable to bother knowing what the Hell they are signing. They sign as instructed by their staffs. These staffs take direction from lobbyists, not all of whom are corporate, but also agency, representing those whose interests will profit. It’s a non-democratic mess.

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William Conklin
Sep 14, 2023

Search for my book: " Why No One is Required to File Tax Returns", it sold out two editions and I let it go free on the web. There is a judicial conspiracy to protect the income tax. It is worse than you can imagine. The book is out of print and sometimes you can get it on Amazon but they get snatched up fast. ---Bill Conklin

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