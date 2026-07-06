Pre-crime is a horrific concept conceived by the science-fiction master Philip K. Dick in his 1956 science fiction novel The Minority Report, envisioning a technocratic system where crimes are anticipated and prevented before they occur.

Of course, the ultimate goal of pre-crime is to accuse anyone of any crime, irrespective if the transgressions ever occur at some future date.

This perfectly slots into the AI-driven social credit score system whereby anyone not adhering to the statist groupthink is in essence an enemy of the state, and may be accused and denied of quite literally anything that the transhumanist rulers decide by color of law.

We are not far from this Great Reset reality, with these Flock cameras suddenly becoming ubiquitous in various cities seemingly overnight.

As recently covered by this Substack…

…this whole Flock camera scandal, which completely subverts the constitutional rights of all Americans, is receiving extremely strong pushback from patriots, and for exceedingly good reason; to wit:

"We have cameras everywhere in that town and you cannot get a breath of fresh air without us knowing"



When police are admitting this out loud, it's time to admit the cage isn’t coming, we're already inside it. Source

Just like the covert Blade Runners group of activists in the UK have been aggressively destroying Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) enforcement cameras, so too we now have in America the DEFLOCK HUNTERS organizing:

DEFLOCK HUNTERS 👇👇



PRO TIP #1: Always leave your phone at home. 📵

PRO TIP #2: Never film yourself. 🤳🚫



Also, just wanted to point out that this mask is only $4.97 on TEMU. 🎭



Happy hunting. 🥷🎯 Source

Americans are not having it:

American citizens across the country are physically cutting down Flock cameras as authorities are losing control as more people are viewing the technology as an unconstitutional form of mass surveillance.



The incidents are being described as part of a growing trend where cordless, battery-powered tools are used to quickly cut down Flock camera poles because they are highly portable, fast, and quiet.



Mass surveillance must be stopped everywhere. Source

As always, the illegitimate governments are doing this for the ‘greater good’ of their tax slaves:

The convergence as previously exposed…

…is funded by the criminal Federal government waging a full spectrum war on We the People out of the foreign nation of Washington, D.C., and the NWO globopedo Intelligence-Industrial Complex Epstein network is unsurprisingly behind this:

The o.g. rebels, domestic terrorists and basket of deplorables aka The Founding Fathers are rolling in their graves:

And let us not forget gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” and MK Ultra masks foisted on society during the unconstitutional “emergency” PSYOP-19 scamdemic mandates.

Just like the tax slaves paid of their “free” depopulation injections, they also paid for every single Flock camera too, so in essence these illicit surveillance devices belong to those people that are paying for their own demises.

Which is precisely why the tyranical government is punishing patriots for upholding their constitutional rights:

⚠️ 18 years in prison for “destroying” 3 Flock cameras and replacing them with American Civil Peace Flags. Source

Because the Flock cameras are nothing more than an extension of Mossad partner-in-crime Palantir Technologies:

This is an EXTINCTION-LEVEL Event & Palantir Just Got EXPOSED | CIA Whistleblower Sounds the Alarm



A groundbreaking federal lawsuit has been filed against Palantir Technologies, its founder Peter Thiel, and CEO Alex Karp, alleging the company has crossed a constitutional Rubicon.



The complaint accuses Palantir of deploying its powerful AI surveillance tools, normally used by the Pentagon, against the American public to monitor citizens, harvest biometric data, and censor speech. Plaintiffs claim the company is developing "synthetic intelligence" to predict human behavior, a pre-crime system that violates "cognitive liberty" by trespassing into the human mind. Source

Additional context:

My original report, co-authored with Jeremy Loffredo in 2020, that details how Palantir was a re-branded Total Information Awareness (TIA), was also a criticism of Palantir’s role in the Covid-era Operation Warp Speed.



Key figures tied to Palantir or its co-founders are now found in extremely important posts throughout our government.



Understanding Palantir’s ambitions to end privacy, install pre-crime (they call it “predictive policing”) and apply that same methodology to healthcare has never been more important.



You can read the aforementioned 2020 report here: https://unlimitedhangout.com/2020/12/investigative-series/palantirs-tiberius-race-and-the-public-health-panopticon/ Source

Patriots are not quite ready for their full-blown dystopia just yet:

People are saying if this spreads to every city, we’d all be freer.



A Virginia man allegedly took down 13 Flock cameras.



Strangers immediately started sending him money.



These cameras don’t just read license plates.



Flock’s own marketing says their Condor system follows you as you walk.



In December, over 60 of them were livestreaming on the open internet with no password. 30 days of footage completely exposed.



Flock’s CEO called the people mapping these cameras “terroristic.” Source

Flock’s CEO Garrett Langley has no direct ownership or board ties to Palantir, except that Founders Fund, the venture capital firm started by Peter Thiel, invested in Flock Safety’s $275 million fundraising round in spring 2025. Also, Trey Erwin, a partner at Founders Fund and investor in Flock, is a close friend of Langley and previously worked at Palantir. Langley has cited Erwin’s advice as a factor in Flock’s pivot from neighborhood watch to law enforcement technology. We may also assume that all kinds of black ops money has been laundered into Flock, and these surveillance system databases are being shared with Palantir, et al.

Palantir has contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement worth nearly $140 million, and police departments across the U.S. accessed Denver’s Flock data for ICE- and immigration-related searches nearly 1,400 times between 2024 and 2025.

Those official budgets and published data do not factor the actual number of illegal searches (hint: far more than the mere 1,400 admitted to warrantless searches) and tax theft monies (hint: way more than the trifling $140 million disclosed) that have been siphoned to the likes of Flock and Palantir.

And the government that allowed for the illegal invaders in the first place is the very same government that has illegally partnered with Flock and Palantir is the very same government that will go after all Americans when the 2030 Agenda “you will own nothing and be happy” CBDC system is fully operational.

And there you have it: proof that Flock is one of the many panopticon nodes of the greater Palantir surveillance state.

Patriots know what to do:

Do NOT comply.

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